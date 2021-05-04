 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Millennials have it easy. When I was your age, I only had two chronic diseases and you've already got four, so quit whining   (cnbc.com) divider line
53
    More: Scary, Health care, Medicine, Health conditions, Health, American Diabetes Association, Health economics, Health insurance, Kristin Bennett  
•       •       •

1046 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 04 May 2021 at 11:45 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TL;DR, the specific areas where older Millenials are significantly higher than the general population:

Migraines
Neurodevelopmental issues
Eating disorder
Inflammatory Bowel disease
Psychotic disorders
Hyperactivity
Alcohol abuse
Substance abuse

List checks out.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A lot of those chronic conditions became mainstream in the past 30 years so it's less likely older folks have been diagnosed with them.

I only have artisanal chronic conditions. You've never heard of them.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I blame the boomers for all this.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"As millennials begin to turn 40 in 2021, CNBC Make It has launched Middle-Aged Millennials, a series exploring how the oldest members of this generation have grown into adulthood..."

As an (almost) middle-aged Millennial, allow met to say:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I thought I had all of the diseases, but it turns out it was just imposter syndrome.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My only condition is when I run out of chronic.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: TL;DR, the specific areas where older Millenials are significantly higher than the general population:

Migraines
Neurodevelopmental issues
Eating disorder
Inflammatory Bowel disease
Psychotic disorders
Hyperactivity
Alcohol abuse
Substance abuse

List checks out.


Mark one for this older millennial here.

/IBD, more specifically, colitis
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
DIABEETUSS
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fake news. Obumercare fixed all that.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's all that farking Avocado!
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I blame the boomers for all this.


Well, it does seem they are both wealthier and healthier then both their parents and their kids.
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fu*kin' pansies.

I spent my adolescence in the 80's under the shadow of AIDS, imminent nuclear holocaust and constant fear of Satanic possession.
 
oldfool
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Industrial disease?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
firefly212
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It means that even though I make "good" money, I don't end up having much to save, between student loans costing 800/month, and the bullshiat of how much MS costs https://www.webmd.com/multiple-​scleros​is/news/20200115/prices-of-ms-medicati​ons-keep-soaring ... even for the same drugs, prices have tripled over the last decade, all together, I end up spending around 1900 bucks a month just on MS drugs, doctors, MRIs, and other stuff (took last years total spend, divided by 12)... no matter what I do, it's impossible to keep up with how much stuff costs... I think, by the numbers, for income, I'm in the top 30%... but there's still just nothing left to save.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dothemath: Fu*kin' pansies.

I spent my adolescence in the 80's under the shadow of AIDS, imminent nuclear holocaust and constant fear of Satanic possession.


meh, we didn't care.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What the hell is "Tobacco Use Disorder"? Is it possible to smoke too much? And if Millenials don't smoke that much why are they more likely to have this problem?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hypertension, which may or may not be related to my sleep apnea.  At some point I should talk to my doctor about my depression and never-ending athletes foot.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sooooo, self-reporting? I dunno.

/no, you do not have lyme's disease just because you're tired all day - your life sucks and is exhausting is all
//quit voting for political representation that make your life sucky and exhausting
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dothemath: Fu*kin' pansies.

I spent my adolescence in the 80's under the shadow of AIDS, imminent nuclear holocaust and constant fear of Satanic possession.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
well yeah. Decades of a dumbshiat system that makes healthcare increasingly a privilege that fewer people can afford will eventually have this effect. The current for profit system is in place for the purposes of greed and greed alone.
 
roc6783
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "As millennials begin to turn 40 in 2021, CNBC Make It has launched Middle-Aged Millennials, a series exploring how the oldest members of this generation have grown into adulthood..."

As an (almost) middle-aged Millennial, allow met to say:
[Fark user image image 321x200]


I'll be 38 in a few months. My knee pain came back after being fine for 2 years (I've torn my meniscus twice) and I sneezed 2 days ago and my ribs still hurt.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

firefly212: It means that even though I make "good" money, I don't end up having much to save, between student loans costing 800/month, and the bullshiat of how much MS costs https://www.webmd.com/multiple-s​clerosis/news/20200115/prices-of-ms-me​dications-keep-soaring ... even for the same drugs, prices have tripled over the last decade, all together, I end up spending around 1900 bucks a month just on MS drugs, doctors, MRIs, and other stuff (took last years total spend, divided by 12)... no matter what I do, it's impossible to keep up with how much stuff costs... I think, by the numbers, for income, I'm in the top 30%... but there's still just nothing left to save.


*gives you a '$50 Off' coupon for your student loan debt; sets up hotline where you can leave complaints about overpriced medications*

"I'm helping! Progress Is Slow!™"
 
12349876
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: What the hell is "Tobacco Use Disorder"? Is it possible to smoke too much? And if Millenials don't smoke that much why are they more likely to have this problem?


Vaping and chewing and gum and lozenges.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've got five or six chronic complaints, besides being a chronic complainer, of course.

A couple of them are quite serious risks, but mostly they are embarassing or tragi-comic. Tragic for me, comic for other people who hear of them.
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: dothemath: Fu*kin' pansies.

I spent my adolescence in the 80's under the shadow of AIDS, imminent nuclear holocaust and constant fear of Satanic possession.

[Fark user image 568x440]


I thought for sure id be dead from a yacht explosion by now.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I've got five or six chronic complaints, besides being a chronic complainer, of course.

A couple of them are quite serious risks, but mostly they are embarassing or tragi-comic. Tragic for me, comic for other people who hear of them.


Sorry to hear that dude.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: TL;DR, the specific areas where older Millenials are significantly higher than the general population:

Migraines
Neurodevelopmental issues
Eating disorder
Inflammatory Bowel disease
Psychotic disorders
Hyperactivity
Alcohol abuse
Substance abuse

List checks out.


Hard to tell how much of this is actual increased incidence versus younger generations being more likely to go to the doctor and seek mental health care.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: NikolaiFarkoff: TL;DR, the specific areas where older Millenials are significantly higher than the general population:

Migraines
Neurodevelopmental issues
Eating disorder
Inflammatory Bowel disease
Psychotic disorders
Hyperactivity
Alcohol abuse
Substance abuse

List checks out.

Hard to tell how much of this is actual increased incidence versus younger generations being more likely to go to the doctor and seek mental health care.


It's probably just increasing awareness of mental and developmental issues.  Read historical accounts, read old novels and literature and poetry, and there are always "unusual" or "odd" people from back then.  And any modern reader can identify the matter right away.
 
bughunter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I blame the boomers for all this.


Yea, we gave you the 'beetus.

I have it.  Diagnosed 22 years ago when I was the age TFA is spotlighting here.  And since then I've had some of the others on Nikolai's list, including IBS, psychotic disorders (PTSD), and alcohol/substance dependency.

And mrs bughunter has relapsing/remitting MS, like in TFA.  She believes she was struggling with it for years before diagnosis as it can masquerade as other conditions early on.

Both of us also have degenerative disc problems in our spines.  Surprised that didn't make the list.

Neither of us can get affordable life insurance, and health insurance costs are immense.

Too bad nobody has figured out how to make insane profits off of all these conditions, enough to institutionalize the insurance-based healthcare system as the only acceptable model in the US and secure itself by funding federal legislation and an army of xenophobic fourth estate opinionators...
 
SpeedyBB
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TotallyHeadless: NikolaiFarkoff: TL;DR, the specific areas where older Millenials are significantly higher than the general population:

Migraines
Neurodevelopmental issues
Eating disorder
Inflammatory Bowel disease
Psychotic disorders
Hyperactivity
Alcohol abuse
Substance abuse

List checks out.

Mark one for this older millennial here.

/IBD, more specifically, colitis


When I saw the various gastrointestinal woes I thought to myself "Yep. Junk food generation."

Colorectal cancer's quite the top number too. All the cool kids are getting it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: [Fark user image 609x480]


Morbidly Fabulous.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hmmm, maybe pumping all these petrochemicals into our food, water and air wasn't such a great idea after all. But at least stonks guys are happy.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: NikolaiFarkoff: TL;DR, the specific areas where older Millenials are significantly higher than the general population:

Migraines
Neurodevelopmental issues
Eating disorder
Inflammatory Bowel disease
Psychotic disorders
Hyperactivity
Alcohol abuse
Substance abuse

List checks out.

Hard to tell how much of this is actual increased incidence versus younger generations being more likely to go to the doctor and seek mental health care.


I don't need to pay a doctor to tell me that I abuse alcohol.  My friends and family tell me that for free.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
fiddlehead:
Hard to tell how much of this is actual increased incidence versus younger generations being more likely to go to the doctor and seek mental health care.

This -- I'm on the Gen X cusp and we never talked about mental health openly (or even secretly...if you had even one friend with a therapist, it was rare enough to be gossip fodder). We had different names or advice for it all:

Migraines -- take 3 Advil and STFU, you're probably just hung over
Neurodevelopmental issues -- Suck it up.
Eating disorder -- You mean like Ally McBeal?
Inflammatory Bowel disease -- Stop eating so many hot wings.
Psychotic disorders -- Bro, the world is a crazy place it's all good.
Hyperactivity -- I already told you to stop selling all your Ritalin.
Alcohol abuse -- That's when you spill your drink.
Substance abuse -- Well, makes sense because you spilled your drink.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
you mean a life lived inside climate-controlled buildings, eating processed foods, surrounded by microplastics, and spending 18 hours/day GLUED to the screens of smart devices might be bad for human health?

you mean we'd all be better off running around outside in the dirt, and laughing and playing and sweating and making eye contact?

well, color me SHOCKED!
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
39 and IBD here, representin'

/say, can I use your bathroom?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

luna1580: you mean a life lived inside climate-controlled buildings, eating processed foods, surrounded by microplastics, and spending 18 hours/day GLUED to the screens of smart devices might be bad for human health?

you mean we'd all be better off running around outside in the dirt, and laughing and playing and sweating and making eye contact?

well, color me SHOCKED!


Making eye contact is hard.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dothemath: Fu*kin' pansies.

I spent my adolescence in the 80's under the shadow of AIDS, imminent nuclear holocaust and constant fear of Satanic possession.


and just look how lovely you turned out! 😄
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Feels their pain.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
the obesity epidemic may be one of the root causes of the rise in rates of hypertension, diabetes and even certain types of cancer

But I thought Millenials were off-putting.
 
philodough
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bennett sees a naturopath and takes 20 supplements a day to treat her MS. I'm guessing he charges her a pittance for the office visits, but charges her a fortune for the bullshiat supplements he advises her to take.

With that diagnosis, she should be seeing a medical doctor.

I'm guessing the medical issues listed in the article have always plagued a certain percentage of the population. Medicine just hadn't reached certain points of discovery, thereby making such issues diagnosable ailments.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
depression and headaches

OK
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jaytkay: the obesity epidemic may be one of the root causes of the rise in rates of hypertension, diabetes and even certain types of cancer

But I thought Millenials were off-putting.


They should be off pudding
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

luna1580: dothemath: Fu*kin' pansies.

I spent my adolescence in the 80's under the shadow of AIDS, imminent nuclear holocaust and constant fear of Satanic possession.

and just look how lovely you turned out! 😄


Im a goddamn fu*king saint.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I had a doctor try to put me on BP meds when my BP was not even that high. I told him "no thanks" and lost 30 lbs instead. That was 10 years ago and my BP is still fine. Still pisses me off that he wanted to go straight to the meds. The pharma industry loves recurring revenue, so they get docs to push their crap.
 
KB202
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

roc6783: Martian_Astronomer: "As millennials begin to turn 40 in 2021, CNBC Make It has launched Middle-Aged Millennials, a series exploring how the oldest members of this generation have grown into adulthood..."

As an (almost) middle-aged Millennial, allow met to say:
[Fark user image image 321x200]

I'll be 38 in a few months. My knee pain came back after being fine for 2 years (I've torn my meniscus twice) and I sneezed 2 days ago and my ribs still hurt.


I sneezed while I was running and tore my iliotibial band. Dumbest injury ever.
 
phedex
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I just hit 40, among my friends the maladies include IBS, type 1 diabetes, functional alcoholism, daily cigarette smoking, obesity and anxiety.  None exercise despite my encouragement to do so.. but i get it; its not fun.

I have my bouts with depression, and have a pack of cigarettes around once in a while, but i fight the cravings for weeks before I'll buy some, then repeat again a few weeks later.. its one of those things that i'll probably pick up and put down despite my best interests until I die, unless they're banned or I meet a woman who puts her foot down on it, though i havent been a regular smoker since my late 20's. I tend to drink to the point of drunkenness on saturday nights, and never drink from sunday to saturday.

Despite those things, I'm a gym rat and do the best I can to take care of myself & hope the big C doesnt come for me. I know I could be better, though.
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.