(Slate)   I don't know. I got my 200th greenlight last week and have made the Newsletter like a half dozen times, mostly for being funny but last week for being smart, too. But I can't help feeling like I'm just some big phony and everybody's about to find out   (slate.com) divider line
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only 200 greenlights?
What a loser.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Submitted links approved:1549

I need to step up my game.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Submitted links approved: 8770

I'll see myself out.

/Best advice I can give you, keep doing what you're doing. You're clearly a smart and funny farker
//And when known trolls start using your # of greenlights as an attack against whatever it is you said, you know you've made it.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you're not drinking enough
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got 212 Greens. Just one yesterday. But why would you measure your worth in Greenlights or Newsletter mentions? I've had only one mention in the Newsletter I know of---it was for a one word interjection as a post. Aren't there other goals in life worth more, like publishing a peer-reviewed academic journal article while at the gym in 26 minutes?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: Only 200 greenlights?
What a loser.


I see what you did there.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step one: stop trying to make it all about yourself subby
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whenever I make the "not a newsletter" it's for being smart. I'M FUNNY TOO, DAMMIT!
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Whenever I make the "not a newsletter" it's for being smart. I'M FUNNY TOO, DAMMIT!


That's very insightful, but not funny. Smarted!

/Only 9 greens, ever. :(
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't even imagine being concerned over getting greenlights. What a way to live. There's a beautiful world out there, subby. Go out and explore. And at least that way when the people come out to get you for being a phony you'll have trees and stuff to hide behind.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes people with Imposter Syndrome are actually imposters.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Somacandra: I've got 212 Greens. Just one yesterday. But why would you measure your worth in Greenlights or Newsletter mentions? I've had only one mention in the Newsletter I know of---it was for a one word interjection as a post. Aren't there other goals in life worth more, like publishing a peer-reviewed academic journal article while at the gym in 26 minutes?


Measuring things is pathetic.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i have a few greens, not a loser.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Doubt is good you farking sociopath.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Jesus Christ


How many green lights did he get? Loser.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I have thousands of greenlights, but Fark has only given me credit for 100-something.  It's all a big scam by Big Fark.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Sometimes people with Imposter Syndrome are actually imposters.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/they're everywhere...
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've made 'funniest' a dozen times. Smart only once. Make of that what you will.

Submitted link approved: 2

Obviously my time is too important to waste submitting links.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I have 3 greened.
It's not the number of greens you have, it's the quality of the submitted links.

At least that's what the ladies tell me.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
/subby
 
Uranus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
ah well, there's always your mom, subby
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In over 20 years, I've had 25 links approved.

/Yes, over 20.
//I can't remember my original handle's password and the recovery email address is long since lost in an old ISP.
///Didn't get any links approved back then, AFAIR.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
At risk of being caught RTFA - Shellye Archambeau led Blockbuster through the one of the most disastrous episodes in recent American corporate history and is now at Nordstrom. Maybe she's just an imposter?
 
Gramma
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Imposter syndrome?
Fifty years ago, we didn't have all these syndromes.  Thanks, Obama.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I experience this so often that I came up with a term for it: "Schroedinger's Impostor Syndrome" - unless someone is actively telling me I'm good at my job and they like my work, I'm a completely incompetent hack. The fact that I get paid well and my schedule is full does nothing to dispel this notion.

/it certainly motivates me to keep trying to improve my craft, so at least I get something for being neurotic
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Ambivalence: Whenever I make the "not a newsletter" it's for being smart. I'M FUNNY TOO, DAMMIT!

That's very insightful, but not funny. Smarted!

/Only 9 greens, ever. :(


I don't submit a lot of articles unless I can find something obscure and weird like a dead whale floating close to Anchorage.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
HEY, THIS GUY'S A PHONEY, A GREAT BIG PHONEY!
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bslim: HEY, THIS GUY'S A PHONEY, A GREAT BIG PHONEY!


I know, I KNOW. I tell myself that every day.

/cries
 
genner
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bslim: HEY, THIS GUY'S A PHONEY, A GREAT BIG PHONEY!



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

somedude210: Submitted links approved: 8770

I'll see myself out.

/Best advice I can give you, keep doing what you're doing. You're clearly a smart and funny farker
//And when known trolls start using your # of greenlights as an attack against whatever it is you said, you know you've made it.


I may not have as many greenlights as you, but I know in my heart that they're funnier, cleverer, and wittier, because I'm good enough, I'm smart enough, and doggone It, people like me!

/runs away in tears
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

8 inches: Somacandra: I've got 212 Greens. Just one yesterday. But why would you measure your worth in Greenlights or Newsletter mentions? I've had only one mention in the Newsletter I know of---it was for a one word interjection as a post. Aren't there other goals in life worth more, like publishing a peer-reviewed academic journal article while at the gym in 26 minutes?

Measuring things is pathetic.


This!

/ Im huge
 
jim32rr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bslim: HEY, THIS GUY'S A PHONEY, A GREAT BIG PHONEY!


So update your profile already
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I can't even imagine being concerned over getting greenlights. What a way to live. There's a beautiful world out there, subby. Go out and explore. And at least that way when the people come out to get you for being a phony you'll have trees and stuff to hide behind.


There's covid out there....and bears...and MAGAts...and lightning...and pooping birds...and other nasty stuff.

I can download a picture of a rainbow, I don't need to go out and see it.
 
Abox
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As an imposter engineer I understand this phenomenon.  What happens is the workload gets too heavy and companies just start throwing bodies at it...that's how I've gotten most of my jobs.  I get pretty good at the task at hand and the immediate jargon but as soon as someone throws around terms not directly related to my specific work I'm like wut.
 
dascott
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Sometimes people with Imposter Syndrome are actually imposters.


And then there's the overconfident assholes who plow ahead through life in total ignorance of their shortcomings. Christ, I'm jealous of those lucky smug shiats.
 
Gleeman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Not sure if I ever made the not newsletter, do you get some kind of notice if that happens?

/not sad
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

toraque: somedude210: Submitted links approved: 8770

I'll see myself out.

/Best advice I can give you, keep doing what you're doing. You're clearly a smart and funny farker
//And when known trolls start using your # of greenlights as an attack against whatever it is you said, you know you've made it.

I may not have as many greenlights as you, but I know in my heart that they're funnier, cleverer, and wittier, because I'm good enough, I'm smart enough, and doggone It, people like me!

/runs away in tears


Hahahaha well you *are* in charge of the writers threads so I would hope you can write them better than me 😛
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I get a sense of fulfillment from my greenlights.  I can't remember how many I have, and I'm not going to look it up right now, but the sheer number of them lets the world know just how important I am.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And I would have gotten away with it too, if it weren't for you meddling kids!
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You are in good company


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Abox: As an imposter engineer I understand this phenomenon.  What happens is the workload gets too heavy and companies just start throwing bodies at it...that's how I've gotten most of my jobs.  I get pretty good at the task at hand and the immediate jargon but as soon as someone throws around terms not directly related to my specific work I'm like wut.


Been there. I have a degree in electrical engineering but lord knows my mind/heart isn't always in it most of the time.

I haven't been doing much actual electrical engineering work in my career (they wanted me for my engineering brain), so whenever a task comes up that I should be able to handle, I have internal freakouts because I don't believe in my own abilities. I'm just waiting for someone to find me out and call me out for being the idiot I am.

/Was never great at the whole self-confidence thing
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I do a fair bit of advisory and consultant work in IT.
Its amazing how many board of directors are filled with completely incompetent people.
And upper management on IT teams...watch them panic when you ask them about risk assessment. To be able to assess risk you need to actually know what your projects are about, what are the steps to execute the project, who is working on the project, etc...
I just started a contract where I am supposed to be the "Cloud guy" and I am asking basic questions to the steering committee who has contracted a half dozen external companies who's only roll I can figure is to provide power point presentations about what the end product will look like and what the roll out could look like. They couldn't answer basic stuff like "so where is this data coming from to load your data lake here in the diagram?" and "what kind of data are you expecting to modeling in this very expensive modeling software?". Then when I talk to the peeons all they care about is how they are going to get the deadlines extended and how many additional contractors they can get in. "What would you have them do?" I ask innocently...<<crickets>>.
 
MBFGeek
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I can't even imagine being concerned over getting greenlights. What a way to live. There's a beautiful world out there, subby. Go out and explore. And at least that way when the people come out to get you for being a phony you'll have trees and stuff to hide behind.


Did someone say something?

/Hello?
//We should split up to cover more ground
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Abox: As an imposter engineer I understand this phenomenon.  What happens is the workload gets too heavy and companies just start throwing bodies at it...that's how I've gotten most of my jobs.  I get pretty good at the task at hand and the immediate jargon but as soon as someone throws around terms not directly related to my specific work I'm like wut.


This. ^^^ I got a job designing mobile phone towers once.  Never lied on my CV or in the interview, they asked me if I could handle CAD/CAM and I said sure (they never asked if I could handle it well).  Next thing you know, I'm drawing up towers, modelling them for wind and ice loading, positioning aerials like I was eating popcorn.  Previous guy did 200 towers In 6 months; I did it in 3 weeks.  They offered me a rise and an improved contract, and I knew it was time to move on.

/still no fallen towers to my knowledge
//keeping my head down, though
///five-bar slashies
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can't experience impostor syndrome if you believe everything is beneath your abilities!

Fark user imageView Full Size


:-|
 
toejam
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What if you're an undercover agent? Then you are an impostor... but you're supposed to be. So that's good right? Unless you're bad at it, then you've got impostor syndrome? I'm so confused.
 
Juc
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I got a greenlight once, it was a question for the food tab. good times.
 
