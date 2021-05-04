 Skip to content
(Victoria Times Colonist)   Canada has a warship? Like for war?   (timescolonist.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, not for war, to go score some meth and heroin.  Working for the navy definitely has its ups and downs.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They do have a warship.  It is armed with the mark VI Excuse Me torpedoes, the Beg Pardon surface to air missile and a 5 in Ever So Sorry gun mounted forward.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Until the Canadians busted up the party.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep - and we used it in WWI & WWII.
You guys probably didn't notice cuz you were preoccupied searching for your tank keys in the bottom of your purses for a few years.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That looks like a helluva lot more than 1200 kilos.

Also, why are the drugs in different coloured bags? "Okay, we got the good shiat in the blue bags, the discount crap in the light green ones, and the caustic lye in the dark green ones we'll sell to jerks we don't like"

/wait, who's sailing the ship?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddan: They do have a warship.  It is armed with the mark VI Excuse Me torpedoes, the Beg Pardon surface to air missile and a 5 in Ever So Sorry gun mounted forward.


Sorry, that's a 2.25" gun.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Correct.  Canada has a warship.  Just like its army has a tank.
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're not war ships. We, like you, have a shameful history of prejudice against homosexuals.

Insert joke about the navy here.
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but we prefer to call it a "polite disagreement ship."
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have submarines and everything.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just remember, a Canadian sub tagged a British carrier during wargames.

quotulatiousness.caView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's kinda boat like.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: No, not for war, to go score some meth and heroin.  Working for the navy definitely has its ups and downs.


They needed to bust the meth ship to even out after busting the heroin one.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: Just remember, a Canadian sub tagged a British carrier during wargames.

[quotulatiousness.ca image 440x293]


shhhh
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dukeblue219: They have submarines and everything.


The turkey bacon club is good, with a side of glazed Timbits.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: [Fark user image 804x603]

It's kinda boat like.


Lord knows it creates a lot of "torpedoes" after digestion.
 
Mathematics of Wonton Burrito Meals
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For like cheese or something?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 804x536]

That looks like a helluva lot more than 1200 kilos.

Also, why are the drugs in different coloured bags? "Okay, we got the good shiat in the blue bags, the discount crap in the light green ones, and the caustic lye in the dark green ones we'll sell to jerks we don't like"

/wait, who's sailing the ship?


Why are they all grinning like that? Are they headed to Las Vegas?
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddan: They do have a warship.  It is armed with the mark VI Excuse Me torpedoes, the Beg Pardon surface to air missile and a 5 in Ever So Sorry gun mounted forward.


You forgot the "Piss off, hockey's on!" depth charges
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sort-of, I mean not a real war. More like as a place to play the card game war, if you wanted to, while you were in the ocean and the weather was calm.
 
sandiego1989
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had a heck of a reception on the HMCS Shawinigan.  Was the day I found out that the alcohol % in Canadian beer was not the same as the US watered down stuff.....
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: gopher321: [Fark user image 804x536]

That looks like a helluva lot more than 1200 kilos.

Also, why are the drugs in different coloured bags? "Okay, we got the good shiat in the blue bags, the discount crap in the light green ones, and the caustic lye in the dark green ones we'll sell to jerks we don't like"

/wait, who's sailing the ship?

Why are they all grinning like that? Are they headed to Las Vegas?


The know where the *other* 1000 kg of heroin is stashed.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddan: They do have a warship.  It is armed with the mark VI Excuse Me torpedoes, the Beg Pardon surface to air missile and a 5 in Ever So Sorry gun mounted forward.


Yeah.  They made a movie about it and everything.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 804x536]

That looks like a helluva lot more than 1200 kilos.

Also, why are the drugs in different coloured bags? "Okay, we got the good shiat in the blue bags, the discount crap in the light green ones, and the caustic lye in the dark green ones we'll sell to jerks we don't like"

/wait, who's sailing the ship?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It makes more sense if you think of the Arctic circle as a big hockey rink.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghost Roach: maddan: They do have a warship.  It is armed with the mark VI Excuse Me torpedoes, the Beg Pardon surface to air missile and a 5 in Ever So Sorry gun mounted forward.

You forgot the "Piss off, hockey's on!" depth charges


what isn't listed is the "you're selling faux maple syrup as real, quad turret, rail gun." Most people would find that kind of firepower unnecessary for dealing with maple syrup scammers but not everyone and those people are the ones with the quad turret rail gun so "good on ya, good sirs."
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not every country feels the need to be so heavily armed that they can fight a straight up conventional war plus a couple of unconventional wars literally anywhere on the planet

'Merica fark Yeah!
 
funmonger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://youtu.be/ktSPMzKqVPo
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: Ghost Roach: maddan: They do have a warship.  It is armed with the mark VI Excuse Me torpedoes, the Beg Pardon surface to air missile and a 5 in Ever So Sorry gun mounted forward.

You forgot the "Piss off, hockey's on!" depth charges

what isn't listed is the "you're selling faux maple syrup as real, quad turret, rail gun." Most people would find that kind of firepower unnecessary for dealing with maple syrup scammers but not everyone and those people are the ones with the quad turret rail gun so "good on ya, good sirs."


Loaded with "Pitter patter anti-matter" rounds
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's fantastic to see that pay off and to know we are contributing to the interruption of a revenue stream that is being used to fund terrorism," he added.

Man, the CIA are going to be pissed.

/no clarity from the article as to how/why the ship was intercepted
//or under what flag
///or where it was coming from and going
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Schmerd1948: gopher321: [Fark user image 804x536]

That looks like a helluva lot more than 1200 kilos.

Also, why are the drugs in different coloured bags? "Okay, we got the good shiat in the blue bags, the discount crap in the light green ones, and the caustic lye in the dark green ones we'll sell to jerks we don't like"

/wait, who's sailing the ship?

Why are they all grinning like that? Are they headed to Las Vegas?

The know where the *other* 1000 kg of heroin is stashed.


Heroin? I thought it was cocaine. Never mind. Boy, what a disappointment. I was going to join the Canadian Navy
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Of course they have warships. Here is their aircraft carrier.
Fark user imageView Full Size

All kidding aside, well done Canada.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Does Canada know?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i think i saw it in Vancouver harbour the other day
 
cwheelie
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
HMS Poutine?
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hell, they even have a war museum.

/Interesting to see the American Revolution and the War of 1812 told through a different perspective.
//Like if Matt Groening made a spinoff-show called The Flanders
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
 Why do Americans/Farkers constantly make fun of Canada? Though a needless war, they helped us in Iraq, and many of them died. They're America's hat, and I'm glad we're resuming good relations. Looking back, I've never been mad at a Canadian. I mean, how could you? They're the opposite of our toxic assholes here in the US.

Now ask me about France. France, or people from from France, have helped save this country's ass multiple times, and given us great gifts. But "France surrenders" continues to be a meme here. They most recently took out Libya and all the US had to do was provide backup.

/there's a gold statue of Joan of Arc here in New Orleans, gifted by France.
//then there's the whole statue of liberty thing.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dentalhilljack: Hell, they even have a war museum.



Well they took all the wars and put them in a war museum, and charged the folks a dollar and a half just to see 'em.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: Why do Americans/Farkers constantly make fun of Canada? Though a needless war, they helped us in Iraq, and many of them died. They're America's hat, and I'm glad we're resuming good relations. Looking back, I've never been mad at a Canadian. I mean, how could you? They're the opposite of our toxic assholes here in the US.

Now ask me about France. France, or people from from France, have helped save this country's ass multiple times, and given us great gifts. But "France surrenders" continues to be a meme here. They most recently took out Libya and all the US had to do was provide backup.

/there's a gold statue of Joan of Arc here in New Orleans, gifted by France.
//then there's the whole statue of liberty thing.


For the most part, we had next to no involvement in Iraq 2: Electric Boogaloo

But we were right beside you guys in Afghanistan. Racked up some record setting sniper shots, thanks to your high-grade ammo
 
goodncold
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ghost Roach: dickfreckle: Why do Americans/Farkers constantly make fun of Canada? Though a needless war, they helped us in Iraq, and many of them died. They're America's hat, and I'm glad we're resuming good relations. Looking back, I've never been mad at a Canadian. I mean, how could you? They're the opposite of our toxic assholes here in the US.

Now ask me about France. France, or people from from France, have helped save this country's ass multiple times, and given us great gifts. But "France surrenders" continues to be a meme here. They most recently took out Libya and all the US had to do was provide backup.

/there's a gold statue of Joan of Arc here in New Orleans, gifted by France.
//then there's the whole statue of liberty thing.

For the most part, we had next to no involvement in Iraq 2: Electric Boogaloo

But we were right beside you guys in Afghanistan. Racked up some record setting sniper shots, thanks to your high-grade ammo


I can't keep my land wars straight. At any rate, I'm just glad you were hanging out with us.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
For war? No, it's mostly for show. And training in case somebody starts a war we have to see through.

Having one warship is a bit problematic, what with the three Oceans on our coasts, but fortunately we only have one and bit countries on our coast and the bit is Denmark, who have been real sports about that Hans Island thing. They keep leaving us a bottle of Aquaivit to find and we leave them a bottle of Canadian Rye Whiskey.
 
grchunt [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I assume it only fires warning shots.
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Calgary does good at sea.  Naheed Nenshi, a great mayor of Calgary since 2010. Jason Kenny, small minded  backward looking asshole. Albertans deserve better, or do they?
 
