(AP News)   Iranian authorities arrest 16, break up mixed-gender party before everyone could get loose, footloose   (apnews.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How does the Iranian mixed-gender community feel about this?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then Iran...Iran so far away.....
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Then Iran...Iran so far away.....


Iran So Far - SNL Digital Short
Youtube zoS8DrrlnTQ
 
Pernicious Q. Varmint
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Damn mullahs, always trying to put Baby in the corner.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Still not as strict as DC, which has banned dancing at weddings. No new bride, you may not dance with your groom! Cross the river to Virginia or go to Maryland for that kind of debauchery.

https://www.wusa9.com/article/news/lo​c​al/dc/dc-bans-dancing-at-wedding-recep​tions/65-bf89fd3f-9011-4d43-b356-9a836​c832904
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Muslim men and women who are not related cannot mingle or dance together in public."

Weren't they at a private party?
Can non-muslims mingle and dance in public?
 
Han Dolo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
First image in a GIS of Iran in the 70's. Yay religion!
 
The Bestest
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Walker: Still not as strict as DC, which has banned dancing at weddings. No new bride, you may not dance with your groom! Cross the river to Virginia or go to Maryland for that kind of debauchery.

https://www.wusa9.com/article/news/loc​al/dc/dc-bans-dancing-at-wedding-recep​tions/65-bf89fd3f-9011-4d43-b356-9a836​c832904


totally the same thing
 
crackizzle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: "Muslim men and women who are not related cannot mingle or dance together in public."

Weren't they at a private party?
Can non-muslims mingle and dance in public?


1) unclear.
2) yes, obviously. Tourists wouldn't go otherwise.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hey, Qtards, here's where your fundamentalist leaders want to take you.  This what you're voting for when you vote GOP.  No mingling, no dancing, no booze.

May as well just join the Baptist church down the street.  Get started early and beat the rush.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Mixed-gender...

Time for some naughty whisking.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Seeing John Lithgow's character declare a fatwah against all who supported a dance at the grain mill would have been an interesting scene.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Hey, Qtards, here's where your fundamentalist leaders want to take you.  This what you're voting for when you vote GOP.  No mingling, no dancing, no booze.

May as well just join the Baptist church down the street.  Get started early and beat the rush.


There is very little practical difference with conservatives of different religions.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Thank goodness that threat has been neutralized...
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I don't like it, but AIN'T MY country.  Their country, THEIR rules.
 
