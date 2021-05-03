 Skip to content
(Forbes)   Middle-schoolers soon to be eligible for top-notch 5G coverage   (forbes.com)
    Vaccine, Clinical trial, Placebo, Vaccination, eligibility of the PfizerBioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, Immune system, two-dose vaccine  
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is great news. The spread in my area is largely youth sports. I would love to see a "no shot (or legit medical excuse) no play" rule but I realize I have a better chance of seeing Jesus take the field, so I'll settle for vaccinating all the players whose parents aren't idiots.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
 I got a text message from my mobile provider not too long ago that my plan now includes 5G. So I forwarded it to my teenager (vaccinated) and said look the vaccine is working!
 
Creoena
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: This is great news. The spread in my area is largely youth sports. I would love to see a "no shot (or legit medical excuse) no play" rule but I realize I have a better chance of seeing Jesus take the field, so I'll settle for vaccinating all the players whose parents aren't idiots.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Supadope
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is indeed good news. I look forward to these drugs becoming fully FDA approved. My rural, religious, siblings are refusing to get vaccinated until it's fully certified.
 
robodog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My youngest can't wait to get his, he'll be much more at ease at summer camp being fully vaccinated. It'll also allow us to do some indoor things on our summer vacation that we otherwise would have skipped. Oh, and of course he'll be able to safely go back to in-person schooling in the fall!
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Creoena: namegoeshere: This is great news. The spread in my area is largely youth sports. I would love to see a "no shot (or legit medical excuse) no play" rule but I realize I have a better chance of seeing Jesus take the field, so I'll settle for vaccinating all the players whose parents aren't idiots.

[Fark user image 323x380]


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


It looks like Jesus is taunting the kids.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: I got a text message from my mobile provider not too long ago that my plan now includes 5G. So I forwarded it to my teenager (vaccinated) and said look the vaccine is working!


Did your teenager send you back the eyeroll emoji?

/I thought it was funny if that means anything
 
inner ted
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
my kids school just sent out a memo saying there was covid exposure

glad I have the option to wait for the vaccine
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Creoena: namegoeshere: This is great news. The spread in my area is largely youth sports. I would love to see a "no shot (or legit medical excuse) no play" rule but I realize I have a better chance of seeing Jesus take the field, so I'll settle for vaccinating all the players whose parents aren't idiots.

[Fark user image image 323x380]


Ummm....

Which team does Jesus play for? Seems like an unfair advantage from the get go!
 
Supadope
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Also, I just got T-mobile home internet. So I'm fully vaccinated and I have a 5G router upstairs!
 
robodog
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Supadope: This is indeed good news. I look forward to these drugs becoming fully FDA approved. My rural, religious, siblings are refusing to get vaccinated until it's fully certified.


Pfizer is going to apply for full certification after the 6 month to 11 year trial is completed at the end of this month.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Creoena: namegoeshere: This is great news. The spread in my area is largely youth sports. I would love to see a "no shot (or legit medical excuse) no play" rule but I realize I have a better chance of seeing Jesus take the field, so I'll settle for vaccinating all the players whose parents aren't idiots.

[Fark user image image 323x380]


Looks like Jesus is blocking the ball.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: thealgorerhythm: I got a text message from my mobile provider not too long ago that my plan now includes 5G. So I forwarded it to my teenager (vaccinated) and said look the vaccine is working!

Did your teenager send you back the eyeroll emoji?

/I thought it was funny if that means anything


Thanks. 👊

It was accepted as funny. My kids have no patience for anti-science types.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Creoena: namegoeshere: This is great news. The spread in my area is largely youth sports. I would love to see a "no shot (or legit medical excuse) no play" rule but I realize I have a better chance of seeing Jesus take the field, so I'll settle for vaccinating all the players whose parents aren't idiots.

[Fark user image image 323x380]

Looks like Jesus is blocking the ball.


313merch.comView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hopefully soon than later. I want to get the good reception on the tv for football.
 
baorao
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
but how do we really know it's safe for kids? I'll be damned if I my kid is going to be a guinea pig for-
Fark user imageView Full Size

goddamnit.
 
Supadope
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: This is great news. The spread in my area is largely youth sports. I would love to see a "no shot (or legit medical excuse) no play" rule but I realize I have a better chance of seeing Jesus take the field, so I'll settle for vaccinating all the players whose parents aren't idiots.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JeffKochosky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Grrr... my kid is 11, but by the time they approve the vaccine for 11 year olds, he'll be 12.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Creoena: namegoeshere: This is great news. The spread in my area is largely youth sports. I would love to see a "no shot (or legit medical excuse) no play" rule but I realize I have a better chance of seeing Jesus take the field, so I'll settle for vaccinating all the players whose parents aren't idiots.

[Fark user image 323x380]

[pbs.twimg.com image 265x265]

It looks like Jesus is taunting the kids.


Also why are they dressed for soccer but playing basketball.
 
Bowen
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Supadope: This is indeed good news. I look forward to these drugs becoming fully FDA approved. My rural, religious, siblings are refusing to get vaccinated until it's fully certified.


If they're anything like my hillbilly relatives I assume gas station supplements are still a-ok?
 
Iowan73
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Creoena: namegoeshere: This is great news. The spread in my area is largely youth sports. I would love to see a "no shot (or legit medical excuse) no play" rule but I realize I have a better chance of seeing Jesus take the field, so I'll settle for vaccinating all the players whose parents aren't idiots.

[Fark user image 323x380]

[pbs.twimg.com image 265x265]

It looks like Jesus is taunting the kids.


Get thou weak shiat out of here!
 
eagles95
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
CSB..

My son is going to be a sophomore in the fall in high school. He has yet to set foot in his hs except for the locker room and the main office. He's ready now to get the vaccine and get back to school. The football coach & athletic director last night along with the principal told parents during the athletic board meeting that if they get more than 90% confirmed vaccinations they won't have to wear masks in football in the fall. Likewise if the school is above 75% they will probably go maskless at school and be able to switch classes like normal. Worst case is everyone wears a mask in school if the state wants the total vaccination rate higher for students. I can guarantee you now, any kid who doesn't get a shot is going to be bullied. The kids are beyond fed up and are ready for in school learning.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I jokingly told a coworker the Pfizer shot has viagra in it and he believed me :/
 
OldJames
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The only friend I have not taking it says she doesn't know if it will have any effect on her having kids someday. So I say give the vaccine to as many kids as possible, because kids shouldn't be having sex to begin with.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When people who get vaccinated get to do things that the non vaccinated don't.., then things will change.

Look it up, whats the number one reason people are hesitant to not get vaccinated?

" why bother, i will still have to wear a mask and be treated like a leper"

Show them proof the vaccination works. And i don't mean numbers.

Bullying ( the fark method) doesn't work.It only makes them dig in and be more stubborn.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: When people who get vaccinated get to do things that the non vaccinated don't.., then things will change.

Look it up, whats the number one reason people are hesitant to not get vaccinated?

" why bother, i will still have to wear a mask and be treated like a leper"

Show them proof the vaccination works. And i don't mean numbers.

Bullying ( the fark method) doesn't work.It only makes them dig in and be more stubborn.


I'm pretty sure most people who think that way are already walking around maskless like everything's over.

Or do you think it's the mask-wearing vaccinated people who are still spreading Covid around?
 
