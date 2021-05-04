 Skip to content
 
(Swiss News)   "Far right crime hits record high in Germany". The 1940's would like a recount   (swissinfo.ch) divider line
21
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Thanks O'Biden.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, it wasn't a crime in the '40s.


/ issuing Subby  a citation for errant apostrophe
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Subby, it wasn't a crime back then, it was more like the national pass-time.
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That crap was nice and legal. Much like the Republican mad scramble to disenfranchise as many voters as legally possible.

Brown shirts will do the rest
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
U.S. is having the same problem, we've seen three significant surges since Trump started campaigning
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Modern era records".
 
tuxq
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm going to bite my tongue and instead, present a song.


Disturbed - The Sound Of Silence [Official Music Video]
Youtube u9Dg-g7t2l4
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There was no "far right crime" during the 1940's. Or none that was noticed, anyway...

/I'm just here for the "Hitler was a socialist, it says so in the name", idiots
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I did nazi this coming
 
jim32rr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
People are trapped in history, and history is trapped in them.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They ought to outlaw hate speech and public displays of Nazi imagery.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They need to do some more punchin'
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I found a bunch of cool Nazi crap at an estate sale in Houston.

Say what you will of their hateful agenda but they had a nice design aesthetic.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My dad was a huge fan of NSU's
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dothemath: I found a bunch of cool Nazi crap at an estate sale in Houston.

Say what you will of their hateful agenda but they had a nice design aesthetic.


Nothing says "Thousand-Year Iron-Fisted Empire" like powder blue

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
T.rex
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Technically, the Nazi's were Liberals.
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: dothemath: I found a bunch of cool Nazi crap at an estate sale in Houston.

Say what you will of their hateful agenda but they had a nice design aesthetic.

Nothing says "Thousand-Year Iron-Fisted Empire" like powder blue

[Fark user image 306x431]


I think that guy was in charge of the Easter egg hunt.
 
Mouser
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

T.rex: Technically, the Nazi's were Liberals.


Progressives, even.  The conservatives were the Monarchists and the Church.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Downplaying dangerous ideologies is fun.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

T.rex: Technically, the Nazi's were Liberals.


Good point. Let's all encourage the right wingers to punch Nazis.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

T.rex: Technically, the Nazi's were Liberals.


Yup. They believed in equality, education, voters rights, and gave massive tax breaks to minorities and women. Nazis truly are the epitome of open-mindedness. God Bless them all.
 
