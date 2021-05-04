 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   Update on 23-ton Chinese rocket that's tumbling out of control towards Earth: New York or Madrid Spain is sooooo screwed (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
91
    More: Followup, NASA, Atlantic Ocean, Earth, International Space Station, Equator, European Space Agency, Sun, Space exploration  
•       •       •

1880 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 04 May 2021 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



91 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...most of which will burn up in orbit. And includes a LOT of ocean in the debris path. And large swathes of fairly empty land.

Yeah, there's a chance for damage, but it's in line with my chances to wrassle Natalie Dorman from her husband.

/Call me Alie...
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: ...most of which will burn up in orbit. And includes a LOT of ocean in the debris path. And large swathes of fairly empty land.

Yeah, there's a chance for damage, but it's in line with my chances to wrassle Natalie Dorman from her husband.

/Call me Alie...


I read that as wrestle her for her husband
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical that they ignore all the people living in between New York and Madrid.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Demonizing the Chinese is a tradition as old as the country.  Maybe we can replace the Star Spangled Banner with a song about how much America hates China.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New York or Madrid ARE so screwed, subby.  Are so screwed.  Not is so screwed.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: hubiestubert: ...most of which will burn up in orbit. And includes a LOT of ocean in the debris path. And large swathes of fairly empty land.

Yeah, there's a chance for damage, but it's in line with my chances to wrassle Natalie Dorman from her husband.

/Call me Alie...

I read that as wrestle her for her husband


Wrestle her with her husband?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The 21-ton Long March 5b is returning to earth"

Well I guess that is one way to put it.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have a better chance of winning the powerball than it hitting a city.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Demonizing the Chinese is a tradition as old as the country.  Maybe we can replace the Star Spangled Banner with a song about how much America hates China.


Give me a good reason you felt compelled to white knight them.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Gubbo: hubiestubert: ...most of which will burn up in orbit. And includes a LOT of ocean in the debris path. And large swathes of fairly empty land.

Yeah, there's a chance for damage, but it's in line with my chances to wrassle Natalie Dorman from her husband.

/Call me Alie...

I read that as wrestle her for her husband

Wrestle her with her husband?


Look, these are all perfectly fine ideas and we shouldn't quibble over minor details
 
vicejay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hurricane Bound For Texas Slowed By Large Land Mass To The South
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just my luck
Not going to hit New York or Madrid
Its going to hit the outskirts of Odenville
Specifically the house between my neighbors
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: ...most of which will burn up in orbit. And includes a LOT of ocean in the debris path. And large swathes of fairly empty land.

Yeah, there's a chance for damage, but it's in line with my chances to wrassle Natalie Dorman from her husband.

/Call me Alie...


Okay, Alie.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"could land anywhere in a 'red zone' that includes New York and Madrid"

The red zone is for immediate loading and unloading of booster rockets only. There is no stopping in a white zone.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Demonizing the Chinese is a tradition as old as the country.  Maybe we can replace the Star Spangled Banner with a song about how much America hates China.


Can I just demonize anyone who is currently launching large objects that sometimes "oopsie" into orbit for a while with no way to control where they come down?  Or do I just shut up because it's cheaper to launch them this way so yay, they're moving towards capitalism?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The biggest danger is all the lead.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Demonizing the Chinese is a tradition as old as the country.


An English newspaper* reporting on the uncontrolled descent of a rocket, while also discussing the Falcon 9 and Skylab incidents = Americans Demonizing the Chinese? OK, 同志.

*The Sun is technically a newspaper. Technically English, too.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: Typical that they ignore all the people living in between New York and Madrid.


Azores and Portugal don't matter.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went looking for a tracking page and found this. Wasn't what I was looking for be its fun to play with.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: "could land anywhere in a 'red zone' that includes New York and Madrid"

The red zone is for immediate loading and unloading of booster rockets only. There is no stopping in a white zone.


The white zone is for immediate loading and unloading of booster rockets only. There is no stopping in the red zone
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be kinda funny if it hit Beijing.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: The biggest danger is all the lead.


I dunno, I'd just be worried that if it hits me, I'd want to get by another rocket an hour later.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder why they chose New York and Madrid as the potential impact sites?  They state it could come down anywhere between 41 degrees north and south of the equator - so nearly half the Earth.  But no let's call out New York and Madrid.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dave0821: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: "could land anywhere in a 'red zone' that includes New York and Madrid"

The red zone is for immediate loading and unloading of booster rockets only. There is no stopping in a white zone.

The white zone is for immediate loading and unloading of booster rockets only. There is no stopping in the red zone


Don't you tell me which zone is for loading, and which zone is for unloading.
 
Professor Science
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Demonizing the Chinese is a tradition as old as the country.  Maybe we can replace the Star Spangled Banner with a song about how much America hates China.


It's fair to criticize CNSA and CASC for this.  A large rocket stage is guaranteed to have significant components survive reentry and impact the ground, like turbopump parts made of refractory metals.  Every other modern launcher disposes of its stages in some kind of designated impact zone with warnings issued before launch, or into an internationally designated graveyard orbit.  Designing a new rocket with no ability for controlled disposal is impressively irresponsible.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: Typical that they ignore all the people living in between New York and Madrid.


Hey, fish are people, too, you know. Free Willy! (I always thought that was a limited-time offer from a male prostitute).
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Xai: You have a better chance of winning the powerball than it hitting a city.


Good thing nobody ever wins powerball.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Cyber Duck: I wonder why they chose New York and Madrid as the potential impact sites?  They state it could come down anywhere between 41 degrees north and south of the equator - so nearly half the Earth.  But no let's call out New York and Madrid.


There would still be a probability curve within that zone.  I am guessing that NY and Madrid are higher than the rest?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: ...most of which will burn up in orbit. And includes a LOT of ocean in the debris path. And large swathes of fairly empty land.

Yeah, there's a chance for damage, but it's in line with my chances to wrassle Natalie Dorman from her husband.

/Call me Alie...


Physics lessons with Natalie Dormer

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Cyber Duck: I wonder why they chose New York and Madrid as the potential impact sites?  They state it could come down anywhere between 41 degrees north and south of the equator - so nearly half the Earth.  But no let's call out New York and Madrid.


The Sun knows its audience.

The world gets pretty brown below 41 north.

/also, subby doesn't know how to extrapolate
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Demonizing the Chinese is a tradition as old as the country.  Maybe we can replace the Star Spangled Banner with a song about how much America hates China.


Well, it is a Chinese rocket booster, originating out of China. making an uncontrolled reentry that places countries other than China at risk. I don't think being a little concerned about this event is demonizing China.
More like; "Hey China, let's be a little more careful about controlling your space junk".
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
4.2 - 8.4 Tons of Terrestrial origin space junk to smash down in an uncontrolled way within the most populace regions of the planet.  (Using estimates from previous re-entries)

The odds of any of it hitting any given location is very slim - but with the potential scatter patterns, the likely hood of *something* getting hit beyond the ocean is noteworthy.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Demonizing the Chinese is a tradition as old as the country.  Maybe we can replace the Star Spangled Banner with a song about how much America hates China.


Would it be demonizing to tell them that their vision exceeds their competency and they should knock it off?  It was bad enough when whole buildings were falling over on their side, now they are farking up on a global scale.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: hubiestubert: ...most of which will burn up in orbit. And includes a LOT of ocean in the debris path. And large swathes of fairly empty land.

Yeah, there's a chance for damage, but it's in line with my chances to wrassle Natalie Dorman from her husband.

/Call me Alie...

Physics lessons with Natalie Dormer

[Fark user image 327x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


and recreating the splashdown:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Demonizing the Chinese is a tradition as old as the country.  Maybe we can replace the Star Spangled Banner with a song about how much America hates China.


Its not demonizing them. Everyone else who does this shiat goes out of their way to prevent stuff like this from happening.

They were just "ehh, fark it, it probably won't hit anyone else, and if it hits us.....ehh....fark it..."
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Required  here.....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DVD
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Professor Science: Marcus Aurelius: Demonizing the Chinese is a tradition as old as the country.  Maybe we can replace the Star Spangled Banner with a song about how much America hates China.

It's fair to criticize CNSA and CASC for this.  A large rocket stage is guaranteed to have significant components survive reentry and impact the ground, like turbopump parts made of refractory metals.  Every other modern launcher disposes of its stages in some kind of designated impact zone with warnings issued before launch, or into an internationally designated graveyard orbit.  Designing a new rocket with no ability for controlled disposal is impressively irresponsible.


______________

There's "other space-faring nations had uncontrolled junk that survived re-entry", but then there's ignoring 40 years of active protocol on trying to avoid such scenarios.  I'd guess that Skylab in 1979 was the biggest push for observing protocol after it's partial reentry control failure.

Several surviving tons of Long March booster striking a busy road or an apartment complex is going to be bloody.
 
baorao
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
haven't we spent hundreds of billions of dollars on missile defense systems that claim to protect against far more sudden and intentional sky threats than this?

shouldn't this be like shooting trap?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If it lands in my yard, can I keep it?
 
DVD
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DVD: Professor Science: Marcus Aurelius: Demonizing the Chinese is a tradition as old as the country.  Maybe we can replace the Star Spangled Banner with a song about how much America hates China.

It's fair to criticize CNSA and CASC for this.  A large rocket stage is guaranteed to have significant components survive reentry and impact the ground, like turbopump parts made of refractory metals.  Every other modern launcher disposes of its stages in some kind of designated impact zone with warnings issued before launch, or into an internationally designated graveyard orbit.  Designing a new rocket with no ability for controlled disposal is impressively irresponsible.

______________

There's "other space-faring nations had uncontrolled junk that survived re-entry", but then there's ignoring 40 years of active protocol on trying to avoid such scenarios.  I'd guess that Skylab in 1979 was the biggest push for observing protocol after it's partial reentry control failure.

Several surviving tons of Long March booster striking a busy road or an apartment complex is going to be bloody.


______________

it's != its.  Where's Bob the Flower?
 
poppaskwat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dwlah: Just my luck
Not going to hit New York or Madrid
Its going to hit the outskirts of Odenville
Specifically the house between my neighbors


Odenville?  ODENVILLE?!

/got nothin'
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Marcus Aurelius: Demonizing the Chinese is a tradition as old as the country.  Maybe we can replace the Star Spangled Banner with a song about how much America hates China.

Give me a good reason you felt compelled to white knight them.


Give me a good reason you think ANYONE has to answer to your B.S.
 
Kurohone
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DVD: Professor Science: Marcus Aurelius: Demonizing the Chinese is a tradition as old as the country.  Maybe we can replace the Star Spangled Banner with a song about how much America hates China.

It's fair to criticize CNSA and CASC for this.  A large rocket stage is guaranteed to have significant components survive reentry and impact the ground, like turbopump parts made of refractory metals.  Every other modern launcher disposes of its stages in some kind of designated impact zone with warnings issued before launch, or into an internationally designated graveyard orbit.  Designing a new rocket with no ability for controlled disposal is impressively irresponsible.

______________

There's "other space-faring nations had uncontrolled junk that survived re-entry", but then there's ignoring 40 years of active protocol on trying to avoid such scenarios.  I'd guess that Skylab in 1979 was the biggest push for observing protocol after it's partial reentry control failure.

Several surviving tons of Long March booster striking a busy road or an apartment complex is going to be bloody.


Skylab and that Soviet recon satellite that spread radioactive isotopes across the Northwest Territories in the early 70's.
 
learn2shoot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
take an umbrella
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Demonizing the Chinese is a tradition as old as the country.  Maybe we can replace the Star Spangled Banner with a song about how much America hates China.


The brave defenders of the Chinese Communist Party only have two cards in their deck.
1. Whataboutism, seen earlier. Usually historical whataboutism since neither the rest of East and Southeastern Asia nor the Western world have engaged in comparable human rights violations in multiple decades. Or trivializing massive violations on the CPCs side by comparing them to comparably lesser flaws elsewhere.
2. The racism/demonization card as seen above. Any criticism of the totalitarian communist government of China must be tied somehow to bigotry. Which is ridiculous, the authoritarian control and brutality are not racial features of the Chinese or anyone else.

But with only those two cards in their deck, they keep playing them over and over.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Marcus Aurelius: Demonizing the Chinese is a tradition as old as the country.  Maybe we can replace the Star Spangled Banner with a song about how much America hates China.

Well, it is a Chinese rocket booster, originating out of China. making an uncontrolled reentry that places countries other than China at risk. I don't think being a little concerned about this event is demonizing China.
More like; "Hey China, let's be a little more careful about controlling your space junk".


China has a history of making Safety 5th for their space program

Lets say the rocket lands in New York Central Park and takes out a few blocks of buildings.  Does the US send China a bill for the damage?
 
MBooda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: "The 21-ton Twenty Wonton Long March 5b is returning to earth"

Well I guess that is one way to put it.


FTFC
 
jeroendehaan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ah yes, of course, the Sun is there, the Queen's own National Enquirer.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: Marcus Aurelius: Demonizing the Chinese is a tradition as old as the country.  Maybe we can replace the Star Spangled Banner with a song about how much America hates China.

Would it be demonizing to tell them that their vision exceeds their competency and they should knock it off?  It was bad enough when whole buildings were falling over on their side, now they are farking up on a global scale.


You don't incompetently launch something that big.

You can say they don't care about the consequences, and that's true. But there isn't anything incompetent about it, it was a deliberate design choice.

/I always marvel at the fark belief that China is incompetent
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Marcus Aurelius: Demonizing the Chinese is a tradition as old as the country.  Maybe we can replace the Star Spangled Banner with a song about how much America hates China.

Can I just demonize anyone who is currently launching large objects that sometimes "oopsie" into orbit for a while with no way to control where they come down?  Or do I just shut up because it's cheaper to launch them this way so yay, they're moving towards capitalism?


I got the impression that this is by design.

Like Spacelab, so fark NASA?

It would be farking cool if it landed where I live, but I am out of the zone.
 
Displayed 50 of 91 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.