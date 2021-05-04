 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Medical Xpress)   Are chemicals shrinking your penis and depleting your sperm? Here comes the science, among other things   (medicalxpress.com) divider line
21
    More: Interesting, Human penis size, Professor Shanna Swan, men's sperm counts, exhaustive review study, Pollution, human sperm production, sperm counts, groups of men  
•       •       •

653 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 04 May 2021 at 8:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deplete my sperm to zero, I ain't makin no babbies.  My dong could be a little thinner, though.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And leaving one as impotent as a Nevada Boxing Commissioner.

Had to buy a suit cause if I was going to be impotent, I was gonna look impotent.
 
SometimesItsTuesday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta love the "It'll make your dick more littler!" nonsense that folks break out when they've got nothing of value but need someone, somewhere, to be afraid of something.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luckily I don't like children and have no intention of having any, so it doesn't matter to me at all.

\and really, with the way humans are destroying the planet, anyone having children these days should be considered child abusers.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what else chemicals are doing to your penis? Making it exists.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Swan told news website Axios "If you look at the curve on sperm count and project it forward" she was encouraging unjustifiable and unscientific interpretation of her data-even though she acknowledged it was "risky" to extrapolate in this way. Unfortunately this caution is too often unmentioned.

Once you realize that Axios is all innuendo and conjecture in bullet point form, it makes you stop worrying about the panicky soundbites that they regularly produce.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size


simonsoftware.seView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Luckily I don't like children and have no intention of having any, so it doesn't matter to me at all.

\and really, with the way humans are destroying the planet, anyone having children these days should be considered child abusers.


Will this breed just hurry up and die please.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Professor Shanna Swan, a US epidemiologist who studies environmental influences on human development, recently published a  new book called Countdown.

I've seen this one on PornHub:

Professor Shanna Swan, I need to see you about my problem

Well, let's just take a look at your problem....   Oh yeah.  It's a big problem.  Let me look closer.

Professor!  Your ethics!

Ethics?  How about my tongue?   Ummmm


[CAT LIKE TYPING DETECTED]

Cable got fixed
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Deplete my sperm to zero, I ain't makin no babbies.  My dong could be a little thinner, though.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a movie a long time ago, with Lily Tomlin in which by accident combined different household chemicals and wound up shrinking.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't we supposed to be running summer dick stories by now?
 
ENS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Luckily I don't like children and have no intention of having any, so it doesn't matter to me at all.

\and really, with the way humans are destroying the planet, anyone having children these days should be considered child abusers.


Just had one. The way I walk around with my credit card constantly out, I wish someone had abused me this way.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is refreshing to read an article discussing how irresponsibly ran some of these studies are ran.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

American-Irish eyes: It is refreshing to read an article discussing how irresponsibly ran some of these studies are ran.


The pitch meeting went well.

Scientist: I need a grant to prove chemicals we use today shrink penises.
Bank: uhm...you got proof of this claim?
Scientist: (unzips pants)
Bank: Marge? How soon can we cut a check for this guy?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really need to stop using plastic before I'm down to only 8 inches.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
WHAT?!?! HE TOLD ME IT WAS GOING TO DO THE OPPOSITE!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There's already vas deferens between the man I am and the man I was.  Now I'm a Sunkist Orange.
 
cleek
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Phthalates thrunk your peniths?
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good. Because if mine gets any smaller, it will inverse and get larger again. This will be a net gain for me.

/probably make peeing a little weird though.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.