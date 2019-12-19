 Skip to content
(USA Today)   In which all eleven Star Wars movies are ranked, which means once again The Ewok Adventure is all but forgotten
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where did they come up with 11 movies?  There are only three Star Wars movies.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wash it all you want. They will never get the stain of the Holiday Special off.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
THANK GOD
 
swankywanky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ready for this thread, I am

teamjimmyjoe.comView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It really does seem like saying, "Newsweek is the most meritless mainstream publication in business today" should be a no-brainer of a truism, something that can unite people from all walks of life into a common, obvious belief. But USA Today does work really, really hard to make that debatable.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ohh putting one of the relatively recent movie before one of the 1980's movies..... how edgy.
 
boohyah
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Which ewok adventure? There were two. There was also a clone wars movie as well
 
LL316
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
All 3 of the prequels were better than any of the most recent movies, save Rogue One.  And it's not really debatable.  And, Jesus...they say Rogue One is the worst of the new movies?  GTFO of here.  Trash list.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I agree with most of that list. Rouge One should be a bit higher I think. Otherwise it looks alright.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

boohyah: Which ewok adventure? There were two. There was also a clone wars movie as well


And the Clone Wars movie got a theatrical release but wasn't included on this list because it wasn't a wide enough release or something.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Rogue One Trailer (feat. Beastie Boys)
Youtube oMmiNeVrbDk


I agree with its middling ranking but this is the best fan produced trailer in the SWU. If the final cut actually had the scene where she walks out on a platform to fight a TIE with her hands that would have kicked it up a couple of notches
 
cocozilla [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I don't know how it happened but they actually came up with a really good list. You might want to nudge a specific title up or down a notch but honestly they pretty much got this one right.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LL316: All 3 of the prequels were better than any of the most recent movies, save Rogue One.  And it's not really debatable.  And, Jesus...they say Rogue One is the worst of the new movies?  GTFO of here.  Trash list.


No, Phantom Menace was easily worse than 7 or 8. Anyone who says otherwise should be forced to watch all three in a row.

And anyone who's go-to complaint about 8 is that someone well-established as being Force-sensitive and who came within a day's training of being a Jedi did a Force jump in zero-gravity deserves to have their opinions ignored.

/I know you didn't say that second on ITT, it's just a too-common stupid one.
 
LL316
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fireproof: LL316: All 3 of the prequels were better than any of the most recent movies, save Rogue One.  And it's not really debatable.  And, Jesus...they say Rogue One is the worst of the new movies?  GTFO of here.  Trash list.

No, Phantom Menace was easily worse than 7 or 8. Anyone who says otherwise should be forced to watch all three in a row.

And anyone who's go-to complaint about 8 is that someone well-established as being Force-sensitive and who came within a day's training of being a Jedi did a Force jump in zero-gravity deserves to have their opinions ignored.

/I know you didn't say that second on ITT, it's just a too-common stupid one.


Phantom Menace had a fantastic bad guy.  There were no positives from 7 or 8, which means Phantom Menace wins 1 - 0.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Empire is pretty good or great.

Jedi from Orig trig and Last Jedi from newest trilogy have an issue or two but are good.

Rogue One and are flawed but you can see the potential and are still ok to good, depending on your expectations or mood.

Force Awakens is very well made but also just kind of bland.  So lower for me, an older watcher, probably good for younger folks.

Solo, Rise of, etc just suck so hard.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The best Star Wars movies were the JJ Abrams Star Treks
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fireproof: LL316: All 3 of the prequels were better than any of the most recent movies, save Rogue One.  And it's not really debatable.  And, Jesus...they say Rogue One is the worst of the new movies?  GTFO of here.  Trash list.

No, Phantom Menace was easily worse than 7 or 8. Anyone who says otherwise should be forced to watch all three in a row.

And anyone who's go-to complaint about 8 is that someone well-established as being Force-sensitive and who came within a day's training of being a Jedi did a Force jump in zero-gravity deserves to have their opinions ignored.

/I know you didn't say that second on ITT, it's just a too-common stupid one.


I think Rise of Skywalker is just as badly written as the prequels and if we ranked all the movies, go on the same level as the Ewok tv specials.  They just have bigger budgets.

Soooooo much bad writing and undercutting your own attempts at building tension in the last Abrams movie
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I watched it on June,1977 right after 8th grade graduation. The ticket was a gift from my classmate Abel. The Century 22 theater on Winchester blvd was the place.
I was hooked.  The movies are all cool. I don't care for the Ewoks. And sand. It gets everywhere.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: The best Star Wars movies were the JJ Abrams Star Treks


And the beat Trek movie is Galaxy Quest
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [YouTube video: Rogue One Trailer (feat. Beastie Boys)]

I agree with its middling ranking but this is the best fan produced trailer in the SWU. If the final cut actually had the scene where she walks out on a platform to fight a TIE with her hands that would have kicked it up a couple of notches


Just think, in an alternate universe audiences were treated to Guy Ritchie's Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Blasters.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Peach_Fuz: I agree with most of that list. Rouge One should be a bit higher I think. Otherwise it looks alright.


Rogue one definitely needed to be ranked higher than the newest Trilogy of movies.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LL316: Fireproof: LL316: All 3 of the prequels were better than any of the most recent movies, save Rogue One.  And it's not really debatable.  And, Jesus...they say Rogue One is the worst of the new movies?  GTFO of here.  Trash list.

No, Phantom Menace was easily worse than 7 or 8. Anyone who says otherwise should be forced to watch all three in a row.

And anyone who's go-to complaint about 8 is that someone well-established as being Force-sensitive and who came within a day's training of being a Jedi did a Force jump in zero-gravity deserves to have their opinions ignored.

/I know you didn't say that second on ITT, it's just a too-common stupid one.

Phantom Menace had a fantastic bad guy.  There were no positives from 7 or 8, which means Phantom Menace wins 1 - 0.


Stormtrooper called by the Force and shooting his way out of the FO and joining the Resistance.

Flying the Falcon through a crashed Star Destroyer.

A planet covered in the wreckage of a long-ago space battle.

Twist of Kylo being Ben Solo, and then killing Han.

TR-8R.

That's not even getting into Ep. 8.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Never got the love Rogue One gets here.  The eponymous team isn't even introduced until the third act.  Before that there's way too much exposition on characters that die ten minutes after being introduced.  In terms of Star Wars villains, it's the absolute pits.  The Big Bad in the movie turns out to be some dull-as-dirt bureaucrat who I cant even remember the name of.  Sure, Snoke and Darth Maul are also lousy but at least they looked kind of cool and we can remember them.
 
nytmare
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
1. Boba Fett cartoon
2. A New Hope on VHS
3. Space Balls
4. THX 1138
5. Jedi: Fallen Order
6. The LEGO Movie
7. The Phantom Menace 3D
8. The Hidden Fortress
9. That Special Edition version of A New Hope where Jabba has big anime eyes
10. unplayable Star Wars laserdisc
11. stillborn Ryan Johnson trilogy
 
buckybear
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Where did they come up with 11 movies?  There are only three Star Wars movies.


Thank you. Moderator please lock the thread. All that needs to be said has been said.
 
havocmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
New Hope, Empire, Rogue, TLJ, Awakens, RoTJ, Solo, Sith, Phantom, Clones, Rise of Skywalker

I thought we all agreed to this ages ago?
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

boohyah: Which ewok adventure? There were two. There was also a clone wars movie as well


I liked the ewok ones. Haven't seen them since I was a kid, which is probably for the best.

/barely remember anything about them
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: MillionDollarMo: The best Star Wars movies were the JJ Abrams Star Treks

And the beat Trek movie is Galaxy Quest


And the best Galaxy Quest movie was The Voyage Home.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's easy to rank the movies.
Decending order based on how much screentime Jar-Jar gets, with all the non Jar-Jar movies tied for last.

/runs
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Would have ranked Rogue One higher and Force Awakens lower. Otherwise a decent list.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Empire, Hope, Return of Jedi, Sith, Rogue, Awakens, Phantom, Solo, Clone, Rise, Last Jedi

I don't think anyone doubts the original three go at the top.

Sith is the best of the prequels and I've warmed to them over the years. I still don't think it's that great of a movie but at the very least the prequels had an overarching vision and spawned some additional material like the Clone Wars/Rebels that turned out to be great.

Rogue One and Awakens were decent enough movies that I enjoyed watching, they had their good and their bad moments.

Phantom comes next simply because I think it gets more hate than it deserves and is still better than what comes next.

Solo is bland and forgettable.

Clone is the worst of the prequels and I still don't find myself having any urge to watch it again whatsoever.

Rise is the product of a director trying to save a failed story and just is not good.

Last Jedi is the worst of them all bar none.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Disney+ actually just recently added the Ewok movies, along with the Boba Fett cartoon from the Holiday Special:

Fark user imageView Full Size


The original Clone Wars cartoon is also now available as well.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What basically is a two-hour trailer for the rest of Anakin Skywalker's story is kind of a mess - he was immaculately conceived?

Sigh - "virgin birth", not "immaculate conception".

/ex-Catholic
 
Mr.Uncle.Bill [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I like all the movies and have enjoyed watching them again during this pandemic
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Persnickety: Never got the love Rogue One gets here.  The eponymous team isn't even introduced until the third act.  Before that there's way too much exposition on characters that die ten minutes after being introduced.  In terms of Star Wars villains, it's the absolute pits.  The Big Bad in the movie turns out to be some dull-as-dirt bureaucrat who I cant even remember the name of.  Sure, Snoke and Darth Maul are also lousy but at least they looked kind of cool and we can remember them.


Never a good sign when a movie has what feels like endless title cards making sure you know where the next scene is but the names dont mean anything so it's really just "...and then, somewhere else..."

/I think its half a good movie, which is better than the prequels or Rise can say
 
BEER_ME_in_CT [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
ROGUE ONE at 8? Jesus H Christ on a crooked cross that's dumb.I would put it at 2 behind Empire. 3 behind ANH would be acceptable I guess.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I have no idea what criteria you use for making such list. I suppose everyone is different. But to me, based on watchability, I would have Phantom Menace and Revenge of the Sith higher on the list as I still watch them from time to time. I have no interest in ever watching Attack of the Clones, Solo, or Force Awakens ever again so they'd be tied for dead last on my personal list.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LL316: All 3 of the prequels were better than any of the most recent movies, save Rogue One.  And it's not really debatable.  And, Jesus...they say Rogue One is the worst of the new movies?  GTFO of here.  Trash list.


The last 30 minutes (or so) of Rogue One are the best 30 minutes of any Star Wars movie.

(And I saw that as someone who will tell you that A New Hope is my favorite movie of all time.)
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Whoever ranked this was drunk on Bantha milk.

Rogue one is easily better than all but Empire Strikes Back and maybe Return of the Jedi, too. Especially the ending. Sends chills down my spine every time to see Vader storm through and slaughter an entire squad. Woah.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Disney+ actually just recently added the Ewok movies, along with the Boba Fett cartoon from the Holiday Special:

[Fark user image image 425x562]

The original Clone Wars cartoon is also now available as well.


All I can remember from either Ewok movie is the opening from the second where the kid watches as one by one her family's life signals blink out. Fairly dark stuff for a kid's movie.
 
BEER_ME_in_CT [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/oMmiNeVr​bDk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

I agree with its middling ranking but this is the best fan produced trailer in the SWU. If the final cut actually had the scene where she walks out on a platform to fight a TIE with her hands that would have kicked it up a couple of notches


yes its good but...

Star Wars / A-Team opening
Youtube sWR0_0YaEzI
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Stargazer86: Empire, Hope, Return of Jedi, Sith, Rogue, Awakens, Phantom, Solo, Clone, Rise, Last Jedi

I don't think anyone doubts the original three go at the top.

Sith is the best of the prequels and I've warmed to them over the years. I still don't think it's that great of a movie but at the very least the prequels had an overarching vision and spawned some additional material like the Clone Wars/Rebels that turned out to be great.

Rogue One and Awakens were decent enough movies that I enjoyed watching, they had their good and their bad moments.

Phantom comes next simply because I think it gets more hate than it deserves and is still better than what comes next.

Solo is bland and forgettable.

Clone is the worst of the prequels and I still don't find myself having any urge to watch it again whatsoever.

Rise is the product of a director trying to save a failed story and just is not good.

Last Jedi is the worst of them all bar none.


While I appreciate what TLJ was trying to do, episode 8 of 9 (or 2 of 3) is not the time to jettison story lines set up by earlier entries and start vectoring off into hitherto unexplored areas.  It's the George R R Martin sin and it's also just bad storytelling.  Finish the damn story you started first.  Save the new stuff for another series.  Had TLJ been episode 7, I think it might have worked and 8 and 9 would have been able to follow that lead.  But you weren't asked to write episode 7.  You were doing #8 and you literally dropped the baton that was passed to you.  It makes TLJ the most jarring non sequitur of the whole lot.
 
Fano
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ToastmasterGeneral: LL316: All 3 of the prequels were better than any of the most recent movies, save Rogue One.  And it's not really debatable.  And, Jesus...they say Rogue One is the worst of the new movies?  GTFO of here.  Trash list.

The last 30 minutes (or so) of Rogue One are the best 30 minutes of any Star Wars movie.

(And I saw that as someone who will tell you that A New Hope is my favorite movie of all time.)


It's a dull slog to there. Cassian reminds me of a kid doing an impression of "le resistance" kid from the South Park movie.
The "we've got the death sentence" guys were an awful in your face thing.

But then:
Ultimate Star Wars Darth Vader Rogue One Queen mashup: One Man, One Vision.
Youtube ZGM2-8UknDU
 
