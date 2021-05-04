 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(International Business Times)   The good news is the Congo's Ebola outbreak is over. The bad news is there's still a Covid pandemic worldwide   (ibtimes.com) divider line
5
    More: Followup, Democratic Republic of the Congo, World Health Organization, Ebola outbreak, hard work of the local health workers, Brazzaville, new cases, Rapid response, Regional Office  
•       •       •

98 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2021 at 10:31 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sesame Cake sales up
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Also, it's still the Congo.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We are watching you.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I was terrified by the headline. I thought Ebola was Spanish for "Grandma."
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Meh, maybe they will go on MTV and make up, so we can all bleed through the eyes.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.