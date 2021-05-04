 Skip to content
 
(Legacy.com)   The "Ginger God of Surgery and Shenanigans" has left the building   (legacy.com) divider line
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I hire him to write my... oh
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A light colonel with a sense of humor.  God bless, ya sir.

Up in Heaven doing lipo on one of God's 4 thighs

"Why is it raining fat?"
 
Marcos P
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
48 that farkkng blows
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Having recently lost a couple of my inner circle at the age of 48 and 49, I'm having trouble being too very amused at this loss, which seems like a loss for a family and a community.  Goodnight funny man.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Marcos P: 48 that farkkng blows


Does it say why he checked out so early? I didn't get to read every word of it and the word "cancer" doesn't appear anywhere, but he clearly got to write it himself.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I hope to go like that, happy and satisfied.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So he knew he was going to die and wrote this in advance?
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: Having recently lost a couple of my inner circle at the age of 48 and 49, I'm having trouble being too very amused at this loss, which seems like a loss for a family and a community.  Goodnight funny man.


Yeah me too.   I dont want to see any "welcome to Fark" meme's either, that was f#cking sad.
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

king of vegas: So he knew he was going to die and wrote this in advance?


Seems like it.  There aren't a ton of maladies that give you plenty of advance warning of your own impending and unavoidable mortality after all attempts to fight it have been exhausted, so I'm betting the big C.  By which I naturally mean Cougar.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I guess he wasn't able to steal enough souls to keep him alive.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Boom shalock lock boom.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Boom shalock lock boom.


I guess that is a lesson learned. We should all write our own obituaries. Otherwise, who knows who will write it. Maybe your mother-in-law. Yikes!
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

king of vegas: So he knew he was going to die and wrote this in advance?


I am writing my obit - or trying to, anyway - to spare my family yet one more chore when I'm gone. I'm ill and have had a rough few days, which has shifted my entire focus to wrapping up lose ends. It keeps me busy *and* spares my family those tasks when I am gone.

We've been through it with other family members, and a couple of them left quite a mess in the wakes of their lives. It really just extended the time we had to be deep in the trauma of loss rather than dealing with the loss from a healthy place emotionally.  Writing your own obit and handling your own  body disposal arrangements and telling your own creditors to fark off/you gave all your money to your illness or whatever  is one of the kind things you can do for your family.
 
freetomato
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He sounds like he was a good guy, and died way too young.

Meanwhile loathsome excuses for humanity continue to live well into their 70s and 80s, being awful, shiatty humans who spread anger, fear and bigotry every step of the way.
 
crzybtch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That is sad. We need more guys like him.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That was great.  I am inspired to write something in the same vein in event of an untimely demise. No one will have a damn clue what to say at my eulogy if I even have one
 
