(Newshant)   And why wouldn't perfectly legitimate businessmen have a cafe in the courthouse? Oh   (newshant.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Mafia, Lawyer, Criminal law, Prosecutor, chief prosecutor, criminal cases, Basilio Pitasi, Organized crime  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kind of like cockroaches.
You can't keep them in a box.
You have to kill all of them.
Every time.

Or they come back.

I'm sure some "anti-defamation" group will think that is insensitive.

So is extortion, drug running, gambling, and murder.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Youse Girl Scouts need ta be findin' a new place to peddle yer wares. It aint safe out 'ere in front of da courthouse, see?  Yer cutting in to da muffin sales in da café.  My wife is asking about the muffin sales.  She is quite adamant about the muffins.  They have a low profitability and short shelf life but we gotta carry them cause the lawyers like 'em.  But I see the lawyers coming in with the boxes of yer cookies and I don't see the muffins going out like they should be.  So, I'm making this connection:  Your cookies are costing me muffin sales and now the wife is calling and asking about the muffins.  This cannot go on.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If it wasn't for COVID restrictions, "General Hospital" would have Perks inside the Courthouse already.
 
