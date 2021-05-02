 Skip to content
(MPR News)   Nine-year-old lives the dream of every nine-year-old who ever went to an airport   (mprnews.org) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Terrorists seen taking notes on how easy it is to get into a secure part of the airport without going thru security. It's so easy a 9-year-old can do it!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Walker: Terrorists seen taking notes on how easy it is to get into a secure part of the airport without going thru security. It's so easy a 9-year-old can do it!


9 year olds are pretty sneaky.  See Stranger Things...
 
Creoena
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So he went back home to play fortnite?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wheee!

Related note:   you can take anything you want onto a corporate or other G/A jet and never see a TSA agent.   Oddly, terrorists have never tried this.   Weird.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Joke's on him ... hasn't anyone wondered where that conveyor belt really leads?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
SirMadness
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Hogan said police found the boy in less than five minutes.
A source with knowledge of the baggage system told MPR News the incident raises serious safety and security concerns."

oh f*** right off. Does it, really?

You found him in less than five f****** minutes and you still have "concerns?"

I'm sure you're not going to make anybody's job harder without actually paying them anything extra.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So he didn't go for a joy ride in an airplane but stole a ride on a carousel instead.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Twin-cities? Phew, but now I'm worried about the Baggage Retrieval System at Heathrow.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
His parents can claim him in Houston.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Glad to see the Twin Cities airport has a camera from 1978 watching the luggage system.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Child safe after getting into Twin Cities airport baggage system.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size


Child safe after banging multiple stewardess crews, awaiting outbound flight shifts at airport.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Wheee!

Related note:   you can take anything you want onto a corporate or other G/A jet and never see a TSA agent.   Oddly, terrorists have never tried this.   Weird.


Not YET they haven't. 

THANKS OSAMA!!!
 
zez [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't with the original baggage system at DIA.  They'd be planning a funeral...

Watch DIA's old luggage system toss baggage into the air
Youtube OtLHVGtFmKU
 
Dryad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That isn't limited to nine.
I am certain the uncontrollable urge to hop on just to see where the damn thing goes is quite universal to the Y chromosome, of any age.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You have to keep an eye on your kids when you go on these group vacation.

Years ago I heard a story about how this kid was somehow left home alone when his family went to France. While the kid was alone some burglers tried to break in to his house. Luckily kids were more resourceful back then and he was able to fend them off with some improvised booby traps. (booby heh).

Anyway, I don't remember where I heard the story, but I remember it happened around the holidays.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The fun part was running down the moving walkway that connected a remote terminal.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When I was little, probably around 9, my family was waiting around for a standby ticket to Ohio to visit relatives (back when standby was a wild west free-for-all). We were there for hours, and my brother and I had a great time returning carriages to the vending machines to get the 50-cent return money. We probably made around $15 that day.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"I Am Glad I Have Shared In Your Perils. That Is More Than Any Baggage Deserves."
- Bilbo Baggage, in "Through the Baggage System and Back Again"
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Great, give the kid attention for being a little asshole. They should have let the baggage handlers teach him some manners.
AMERICAN TOURISTER - The Gorilla Commercial 1971
Youtube Q5sEIWlQO7A
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, the confusion is understandable.  These things are bound to happen when you name your child "MSP-->NRT."
 
deadsanta
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They should just put some sort of nightmarish metal teeth on the exterior of the baggage chute so it looks like it eats you.  No kid would climb in then.  Or sleep ever again.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A source with knowledge of the baggage system told MPR News the incident raises serious safety and security concerns.
Hogan, the airport spokesperson, said the incident will likely lead to a review of baggage system security safeguards to see if more needs to be done to prevent a similar incident from happening again.

You can't idiot proof it. You certainly can't idiot kid proof it.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SirMadness: "Hogan said police found the boy in less than five minutes.
A source with knowledge of the baggage system told MPR News the incident raises serious safety and security concerns."

oh f*** right off. Does it, really?

You found him in less than five f****** minutes and you still have "concerns?"

I'm sure you're not going to make anybody's job harder without actually paying them anything extra.


Baggage systems are incredibly dangerous for humans that get on them. They go at speeds a car goes on a highway, and some of them have diverters that shoot out at 60mph to push bags into another belt. It has to be strong enough to move bags up to 100 lbs, so it'll break every bone in your body if it hits you.

There are very serious concerns that have to be addressed, he's right.
 
stevejovi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That kid's a farking amateur. My 10-year-old son, the one with the raging ADHD, would have been out on the tarmac, commandeering a parked 737MAX for a quick joyride within those 5 minutes.

/no wonder I'm so tired all the time.
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I tried that at a similar age. My mom was so traumatized by the event that she, well let's just say it eventually led to my coronation as California royalty.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jaws_Victim: SirMadness: "Hogan said police found the boy in less than five minutes.
A source with knowledge of the baggage system told MPR News the incident raises serious safety and security concerns."

oh f*** right off. Does it, really?

You found him in less than five f****** minutes and you still have "concerns?"

I'm sure you're not going to make anybody's job harder without actually paying them anything extra.

Baggage systems are incredibly dangerous for humans that get on them. They go at speeds a car goes on a highway, and some of them have diverters that shoot out at 60mph to push bags into another belt. It has to be strong enough to move bags up to 100 lbs, so it'll break every bone in your body if it hits you.

There are very serious concerns that have to be addressed, he's right.


Atlanta empty highway speeds or Atlanta rush hour speeds?

If the latter, not much to worry about.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: The fun part was running down the moving walkway that connected a remote terminal.


I probably hit 20+ MPH trying to make a connecting flight while changing duty stations.

/Can't run no more.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SirMadness: "Hogan said police found the boy in less than five minutes.
A source with knowledge of the baggage system told MPR News the incident raises serious safety and security concerns."

oh f*** right off. Does it, really?

You found him in less than five f****** minutes and you still have "concerns?"

I'm sure you're not going to make anybody's job harder without actually paying them anything extra.


I, like them, am worried about the baggage retrieval system they've got at MSP.


/and Heathrow
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dryad: That isn't limited to nine.
I am certain the uncontrollable urge to hop on just to see where the damn thing goes is quite universal to the Y chromosome, of any age.


I was in  Mexico and their version of TSA just let the inspection doggo just walk on it like a treadmill over all the moving bags. 

Dog looked like it was having the time of its life.
 
