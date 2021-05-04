 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Edumacated Guy)   If you can read this headline, thank a teacher   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
24
    More: Spiffy, Eleanor Roosevelt, National Teacher Day, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Education, Teacher, School, National Education Association, First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt  
•       •       •

365 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2021 at 12:00 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My mom taught me to read.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GRCooper: My mom taught me to read.


Mine did, too. Then again, she was an English teacher, so the headline works for me, at least.

/ try going to the same school your mother teaches at
// and yes, I ended the above sentence with a preposition
/// off to dangle some participles
 
LaChanz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yeah, I can't read. I only know enough to know the headline and complete this sentence. Other than that, completely illiterate. Really, not a stitch.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I learned reading and typing from an Apple IIc and ran into trouble when they tried to teach me to write with cedar pencils I'm allergic to. Oh, he aces his tests but doesn't do his homework. His writing is shiat but he's reading Foster while the curriculum is child approved. He's not multiplying the way we tell him to. (I later found my grasp of mathematics was more in line with ancient Egyptian than what they were teaching)
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you have a deep and abiding contempt for societal structure and the American economic class system that compels you to live on the fringes of capitalism participating infrequently while using aerosols in a manner inconsistent with their labelling then thank the public education system.
 
jimjays
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GRCooper: My mom taught me to read.


Mine too (but mainly Dad, and most of it by example). But probably not out of altruism. "A reading child is a quiet child."
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Thank you, Joe P Meyer, my high school physics teacher, who convinced me to swing for the fences.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GRCooper: My mom taught me to read.


Your mom taught me a lot more than that.
 
August11
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Winterlight: GRCooper: My mom taught me to read.

Mine did, too. Then again, she was an English teacher, so the headline works for me, at least.

/ try going to the same school your mother teaches at
// and yes, I ended the above sentence with a preposition
/// off to dangle some participles


Same here. Mom was a 4th grade teacher. First day of 1st grade I looked around the classroom and said the hell with this, walked down to my mom's classroom. She scolded me like I was just another student, walked me back to mine. She said I didn't speak to her for a week.

/teacher
//SW fan
///a good day
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And if you need a larger font, thank HTML.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GRCooper: My mom taught me to read.


I'm ashamed to admit what your mom taught me
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sure, we can read the headline, but not the article. This is still Fark.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've lost all respect for teachers. Here in Portland they are such coward. Private schools have been in class for a long time. Public school teachers who don't want to work at school with kids can fark off.
You suck!
Fark you again!
Do your job!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GRCooper: My mom taught me to read.


Same -- schools in our area were perfectly OK and it seemed like everyone came out with appropriate reading skills, but having a parent or other out-of-school person who encourages kids to read well ahead of 'schedule' is a huge help and a big advantage in the classroom.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GRCooper: My mom taught me to read.


My father taught me. I was an english kid in a french school in Quebec during the 70s. I was basically ignored, except when it was fight the english kid at recess time.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: GRCooper: My mom taught me to read.

I'm ashamed to admit what your mom taught me


I have no such shame. It was a very educational class.

aetre.xepher.netView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I just want to take a moment to thank my 6th grade English teacher for making me read Homer's "Odyssey." And also my 7th, 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th grade English teachers for the same thing. Time well spent.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I actually learned to read at four from my Nana who read me so, so, so many books. I just picked it up, I started to recognize smaller words and started sounding out bigger words and the next thing I knew I was reading on my own.

I did like most of my teachers though, and I liked school too. I have educators in my family so I know how hard they work and how much they spend out of pocket to help their students thrive.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: I've lost all respect for teachers.


Most MAGA have. It's a pretty American mindset to disrespect and undervalue education, which explains Q-pidity.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And though my lack of education hasn't hurt me none
I can read the writing on the wall

Love that line so much that I married a teacher.
 
eKonk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Thank a teacher? For what? For pouring their derision upon anything we did and exposing every weakness, however carefully hidden by the kids?
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wayne's World - Oscar Clip
Youtube et0bdMeSvjE
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I've mentioned this before: our daughter is a teacher in inner-city schools. With our (her parents) heritage in suburbs and "nice" urban neighborhoods we were not ready for the daily horror show that is an inner-city school. Poverty on this order has its own baggage train (impedimenta) of other problems.  There is a check list of trauma that cause lingering to life-long problems in a child. If the child has multiple of these the outlook is bleak. If the child has almost all of them, a humane teacher becomes like a WW1 triage nurse. If most of your children are similarly afflicted even if you're strong, you're probably playing in Injury Time. There's only so much callus your spirit can acquire. Then, when society's hate mongers turn you into whipping post ...

I could try to list the harrowing trauma, but then you might imagine that I'd exhausted them. Or worse, exaggerated them.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I learned to read before I ever met a teacher. Who is waiting until school to learn to read? Doesn't seem like a good move.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.