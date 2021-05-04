 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   'Caltrans worker finds severed foot in median of 210 Freeway in San Bernardino' Man, these new congestion pricing tolls are steep   (ktla.com) divider line
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 210 Freeway's got sole
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's cheap for California.  I would have expected to find an arm and a leg.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone tried to negotiate a better price, but he didn't have a leg to stand on.
 
Salmon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It'll grow back.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So that's where I left it.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
San Bernardino....not even once
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I bet whoever that belongs to is hopping mad. Probably been running in circles looking for it. He's gonna need someone to lean on until he gets it back. I'll tell you this, if there's anything he knows, it's the agony of being defeated.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MythDragon: I bet whoever that belongs to is hopping mad. Probably been running in circles looking for it. He's gonna need someone to lean on until he gets it back. I'll tell you this, if there's anything he knows, it's the agony of being defeated.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
