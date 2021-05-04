 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   Blessed are the big noses, indeed (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
20
    More: Amusing, The Sun, Barry Manilow, Newspaper, The Times, News of the World, News Corporation, News International, Human penis size  
•       •       •

457 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2021 at 12:17 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good thing I have a pug nose, otherwise I wouldn't be able to button my jeans ...
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can smell you from here.
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Stop thinking about sex all the time

- Brians mom
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Damn! Now the secret is out. All the ladies will finally figure out why I wear two masks
 
the_rhino
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Sun is back with hard hitting journalism.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wait until Biggus Dickus hears about this!
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They called me "The Beak" in grade school, just sayin'.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP Shock G
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I have a small nose but huge nostrils. What does that indicate? Wait. Don't answer that.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Clicked ready for some (hopefully mild?) antisemitism, leaving nodding.

// my god, the extra tonnage Abe Vigoda must be dragging around...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Somewhere Milton Berle is laughing.

Still.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No wonder Cyrano got all the girls.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesseL
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
2.11" 

Ladies. <eyebrow waggle>
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, I'm all set for the pretty ladies to storm in.
 
robodog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 200x230]

RIP Shock G


Digital Underground - The Humpty Dance (Official Music Video)
Youtube PBsjggc5jHM
 
Advernaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ha ha ha, they did a penis size study in Japan.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's time I come clean with you all.  This is my real photo:

dinoanimals.comView Full Size
 
suid
‘’ less than a minute ago  
No wonder this guy has a smile:
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So if you play a gnome, you're compensating?

vignette2.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.