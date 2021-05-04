 Skip to content
(Austin Statesman)   Thanks to generous donations, including one from a millionaire, the senior dogs at Living Grace Canine Ranch have a place where they can thrive, be loved & live the rest of their lives in comfort. Welcome them all to this week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (statesman.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gumball T Watterson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yesterday morning I finally fished out all the tennis balls from under the couch. Darwin was waiting for me to toss them for playtime to start. Instead, I just put them in a group. To say he was confused is an understatement.
Fark user imageView Full Size

One got thrown a minute later.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
howdy everybody! Hope your week is going good!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Is the ranch my folks sent Rowsby to so he could spend the rest of his days chasing rabbits? I thought that was bullshiat. I guess I owe my folks an apology.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
I only clicked the link so I could see the goggies.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Miss Lady Lulu eager to help momz take a shower


Fark user imageView Full Size

After being told to get out of the tub. Pout Mode engaged!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

xanadian: I only clicked the link so I could see the goggies.


:)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Happy Woofsday everyone.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Got my little girl out for meds and wipes.  And much disgust that Louie, Forry and Tootsie were on the bed with her.

Apology gooshy foods were provided.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Jack in the Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

