(CNN)   Mexico City subway overpass collapses, at least 15 dead, rescue efforts underway   (cnn.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
F*ck
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BBC says 20 dead and rising. What a train wreck.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subway overpass is an oxymoron.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But that could never happen here.  We don't need to invest any more money in our roads or bridges.  This is fine.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The train was traveling on an elevated part of the city's rapid transit system on the newest Line 12

Someong got some nice bribes is my guess.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Worst Six Flags ride ever. One flag.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, please go look up what an elevated train is called, and why its physically impossible for it to be a subway
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It glides as softly as a cloud
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: Subby, please go look up what an elevated train is called, and why its physically impossible for it to be a subway


It's literally the CNN headline.

What a Subway Overpass might look like.

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yep, that happens when you've got government monopolies instead of marginal oversight of private companies. shiat lasts two or three years instead of 10 or 12.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Subway trains in many cities go above ground for portions of their runs. Some crazy late night ignorance going on here.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: BBC says 20 dead and rising. What a train wreck.


Oh Christ they're ZOMBIES, too?!
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: BBC says 20 dead and rising. What a train wreck.


OMFG THEY'RE farkING RISING!!??!???

SHOOT THE HEADS!!!!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: But that could never happen here.  We don't need to invest any more money in our roads or bridges.  This is fine.


We'll be fine, it's not like we award every single contract to the lowest bidder or anything like that.

/s
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wanna hear a weird coincidence?

30 minutes ago I was watching an old episode of "Are You Afraid of The Dark?" from when I was a kid called "The Tale of Train Magic", where a kid boards a ghost train that crashed 80 years prior.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0514398/​
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Yep, that happens when you've got government monopolies instead of marginal oversight of private companies. shiat lasts two or three years instead of 10 or 12.


Tell that to melting steel. 😔🙃😶😒🤔🙄
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTFA: The train was traveling on an elevated part of the city's rapid transit system on the newest Line 12, also known as the Golden Line, when part of the overpass collapsed onto traffic below

I guess they're gonna have to rechristen it the Brown Line.

/Sad
 
