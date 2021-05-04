 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Smithsonian Magazine)   Long before compiling his great thesaurus, Peter Roget was in danger of becoming a prisoner of war in Napoleon's Europe. For Roget, the experience was dispiriting, anxious, demoralizing, fraught, melancholy, fearful, dismaying, troubling, and sad   (smithsonianmag.com) divider line
10
    More: Vintage, Napoleon I of France, French Revolutionary Wars, Thesaurus, Peter Mark Roget, Roget's Thesaurus, Slide rule, Synonym, English physician  
•       •       •

190 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2021 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Points to subby for the headline. I hope it goes green just because of the effort.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
People under 30: What kind of dinosaur was a 'thesaurus'?
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My yellow Roget's was my single favorite book in high school. It was soft with use; carried it with me nearly everywhere.

And I'd forgotten until now
 
ktybear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

E.S.Q.: My yellow Roget's was my single favorite book in high school. It was soft with use; carried it with me nearly everywhere.

And I'd forgotten until now


I still use my mother's old cloth covered copy. It was one of her required textbooks in high school
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Golf clap Subby
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he anaspeptic and frasmotic?
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
trepidations
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: People under 30: What kind of dinosaur was a 'thesaurus'?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm too lazy to look up the reference, but Roget also added some of the scales of the slide-rule.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well done, Subby.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.