(Some Guy)   Racist has it her way by throwing a Whopper and picking up a felony   (villages-news.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Judith Ann Black of the Village of Pine Ridge...

I guess there wasn't enough Black on Black crime in the region, she had to make her own.

/there aren't enough style-guide jokes
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

TWX: Judith Ann Black of the Village of Pine Ridge...

I guess there wasn't enough Black on Black crime in the region, she had to make her own.

/there aren't enough style-guide jokes


77-year-old Black biatch calls Whopper employee 'black biatch,' assaults her.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
77?

Sounds like someone's long overdue for the home.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Judith Ann Black of the Village of Pine Ridge was apparently enraged over the thickness of the tomato served in her Whopper sandwich...


I imagine the local farmer's market clears out in haste when this woman approaches the cucumber stand.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because of the racial language used by Black, "this enhances the charge of Battery from a misdemeanor of the first degree to a felony of the third degree under Florida State Statute 775.085," the officer wrote in the arrest report.

I'm actually surprised that Florida has that language in their statutes. 775.085 Evidencing prejudice while committing offense; reclassification.-
(1)(a)The penalty for any felony or misdemeanor shall be reclassified as provided in this subsection if the commission of such felony or misdemeanor evidences prejudice based on the race, color, ancestry, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, national origin, homeless status, or advanced age of the victim:
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Give her the burger that you just wrapped up for that cop
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
white Dodge Ram pickup in which Black was traveling when it left the parking lot

pickup trucks and racists, what's your vector Victor?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn.  Felony hamburger sounds cuter than the reality.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

433: Damn.  Felony hamburger sounds cuter than the reality.


felony hamburger is the name of my Mac Sabbath/The Highwaymen mashup cover band.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it too thick or too thin?
What's happened to reporting these days?


Also
Whopper sandwich

And go!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
$2,500 for a burger, she never got to eat.

Good going Karen... I bet she switches to McDonalds.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Villager is revolting
 
Fano
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Records also say she once got busy in the bathroom
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well, let's get the facts straight first here before rushing to judgement.

Judith Ann Black of the Village of Pine Ridge was apparently enraged over the thickness of the tomatoserved in her Whopper sandwich...

Okay, see? Completely reasonable.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Black offended by the girthiness of Black's tomato
 
Marcos P
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But they still call it the W.O.P.er 😮
 
Gramma
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Given that the tirade started over a tomato slice and given the age of the woman, I think someone is due for an evaluation for dementia.

Dementia doesn't cause racism. It sets it free.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: 77?

Sounds like someone's long overdue for the home.


Is it upstate, where she's free to roam around the farm? That's what my parents always told me and I see no reason they would lie to me.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Because of the racial language used by Black, "this enhances the charge of Battery from a misdemeanor of the first degree to a felony of the third degree under Florida State Statute 775.085," the officer wrote in the arrest report."

It was nice of her to confess her way from a misdemeanor up to a felony.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Racist Hamberder
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If an employee of Burger King pisses you off, wait a week.  They'll be gone and someone new can piss you off.

Is this a larger onion rings?  There's, like, ten onion rings in this box!   Yesterday, and I have photos, I got 15 onion rings in my large onion rings!  Yeah.  That's one large onion ring and 9 little ones, so?  Look at the pics!  There are three large onion ring and 12, count them!  Can you count to 12???  There are 12 onion rings in that photo from yesterday.  Yes!  It's the same place!  I was right here!  I don't know who waited on me!  Some guy in a Burger King hat.  I know I'm holding up the line!  I'm doing this for them too.  So they don't get cheated on the onion rings.  Do you get a bonus if you don't put 15 onion rings in a Large Onion Ring, is that it?

Manager?  I want to talk to the Franchise Owner!  NOW!
Oh!  Heart attack.  Dial 911.  No.  I know you're trying to call the franchise owner, but please hang up and call 911.  Getting weak...   Laying down... tunnel of light.  Crap.  It's a drive thru.....   Yeah.  I need to get in to heaven.   No Heaven!  HEAVEN!  Can I just drive around and tell you?  Hello?
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I just got me a tripple whopper with melty cheese!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
professionalenabler
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
NEWS IN BRIEF
Entitled Burger King Employee Wants $15 An Hour Just For Dealing With Worst Of America Every Day
7/03/19 8:00AM
Fark user imageView Full Size


TOLEDO, OH-Appalled by the level of deluded selfishness of millennials in the labor force, citizens expressed shock and disbelief Wednesday at the news that Burger King employee Kayla Werther expects to be paid $15 an hour for the simple task of dealing with the absolute worst of America every day. "This kid thinks she deserves that kind of reward just for doing her stupid, easy job? Give me a break," said a regular Burger King customer who spoke on condition of anonymity and watched with barely concealed disdain as the "privileged and entitled freeloader" worked a 10-hour shift, which included mopping excreta-coated bathrooms, suffering prolonged verbal abuse at the counter, wiping tables strewn with wadded-up dirty napkins and ketchup spills, breathing a mist of aerosolized fryer grease and stale sweat for prolonged periods while stationed at the grill, calling an ambulance for an unconscious homeless man in the parking lot, taking overstuffed bags of dripping trash to the dumpster three times an hour, and pausing on an overturned pickle bucket in the supply closet for a five-minute break. "She thinks she's entitled to higher minimum wage just because she spends a couple hours a day cleaning kiddie vomit off the Play Place slide? Please. I don't know what she actually makes, but I guarantee you it's already too much." Upon learning that Werther was entitled to a 25% discounted meal at the conclusion of every shift of six hours or more, onlookers rolled their eyes and observed that they were not given free food at their marketing director jobs.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Okay, see? Completely reasonable.


I once placed an order online at Pannera's and they totally messed up the whole entire order, missed items, added items I didn't ask for and I even told them...If I have to come back because my order is wrong, I'm not going to be happy.

The clerk assured me the order was correct, because the bag was stapled and signed off by her manager.

Sure enough, I had to come back.

Now, I could've handled it a few ways. I could've been really mad and caused a fuss, I could've come back with a molitov cocktail and burned the place down, or any number of stupid things.

Instead, I pulled the clerk over quietly and whispered. "I know you hate your job and don't care about your clients, and you only come here for the pay check, but it's really a bother that I had to come back when you assured me my order was correct. One day when you grow up, you're going to experience the same issues when you order food and I hope it's when you're hungry and can't afford gas in your car"  I then located the manger and politely explained my situation and she refunded all my money. No hassles.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Paula Deen was having a bad day.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: "Because of the racial language used by Black, "this enhances the charge of Battery from a misdemeanor of the first degree to a felony of the third degree under Florida State Statute 775.085," the officer wrote in the arrest report."

It was nice of her to confess her way from a misdemeanor up to a felony.


They are only charging her with a felony because she's Black
 
Abox
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'd like to know more about what was wrong with the thickness.  Was it too thick or too thin?  Was it cut lopsided?

I assume BK uses one of these:
Fark user imageView Full Size


These things have a tendency to smush the tomato.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TWX: Judith Ann Black of the Village of Pine Ridge...

I guess there wasn't enough Black on Black crime in the region, she had to make her own.

/there aren't enough style-guide jokes


Isn't it OK to use the n-word of you're also Black?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Also...
Fark user imageView Full Size

The thing is, not only is the Villages nobody's hometown because no one was born and raised there, but it's not even a town.  It's a corporation.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

steklo: Subtonic: Okay, see? Completely reasonable.

I once placed an order online at Pannera's and they totally messed up the whole entire order, missed items, added items I didn't ask for and I even told them...If I have to come back because my order is wrong, I'm not going to be happy.

The clerk assured me the order was correct, because the bag was stapled and signed off by her manager.

Sure enough, I had to come back.

Now, I could've handled it a few ways. I could've been really mad and caused a fuss, I could've come back with a molitov cocktail and burned the place down, or any number of stupid things.

Instead, I pulled the clerk over quietly and whispered. "I know you hate your job and don't care about your clients, and you only come here for the pay check, but it's really a bother that I had to come back when you assured me my order was correct. One day when you grow up, you're going to experience the same issues when you order food and I hope it's when you're hungry and can't afford gas in your car"  I then located the manger and politely explained my situation and she refunded all my money. No hassles.


A teaching moment for the young lad.  Excellent way to handle this.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I would love to know what this Black lady imagines is going on in the Burger King kitchen. She apparently thinks there's a chef in there, carefully slicing tomatoes to thickness with big sharp knives. I would be surprised if it was possible to cut tomatoes to different thicknesses at BK. If your tastes are that exacting, to the point of throwing food, BK is not your food joint.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Also...
[Fark user image 850x542]
The thing is, not only is the Villages nobody's hometown because no one was born and raised there, but it's not even a town.  It's a corporation.


She should be deported to the real Village

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Derp Du Jour: bighairyguy: "Because of the racial language used by Black, "this enhances the charge of Battery from a misdemeanor of the first degree to a felony of the third degree under Florida State Statute 775.085," the officer wrote in the arrest report."

It was nice of her to confess her way from a misdemeanor up to a felony.

They are only charging her with a felony because she's Black


She is in fact just one of the many Blacks, the Trump campaign was always concerned about winning over to his side.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I would love to know what this Black lady imagines is going on in the Burger King kitchen. She apparently thinks there's a chef in there, carefully slicing tomatoes to thickness with big sharp knives. I would be surprised if it was possible to cut tomatoes to different thicknesses at BK. If your tastes are that exacting, to the point of throwing food, BK is not your food joint.



I'd be surprised if there was a knife back there. Box cutter sure. Big old knife? Not a chance.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: Excellent way to handle this.


I really didn't see the point in causing a fuss or making a scene. I was angry, my car was running on gas fumes, I had people at home waiting to be fed. No, I counted to three, exhaled and then walked inside nice a calm.

I was hoping the "karma" speech would've been the best approach. However, I know what happened when I left the store...

"Oh man, that guy was an asshole"
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I have no problem with someone going all Gordon Ramsey in a fast food place, but leave the racism out of this.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
She's Black. She's allowed to use the N word.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: I just got me a tripple whopper with melty cheese!

[Fark user image 237x213]


There's four patties, I see four patties!
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: I just got me a tripple whopper with melty cheese!

[Fark user image 237x213]


In the morning?

Savage.
 
freakingmoron [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
♫We'll hold the pickles
And the lettuce
But crazy racist
Did upset us
That's why we had the cops
haul her away

Had her hauled away
Hauled her away♫
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: "Because of the racial language used by Black, "this enhances the charge of Battery from a misdemeanor of the first degree to a felony of the third degree under Florida State Statute 775.085," the officer wrote in the arrest report."

It was nice of her to confess her way from a misdemeanor up to a felony.


It was a nice touch for the reporter to open that paragraph saying the cops had read the her Miranda rights.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

steklo: Rapmaster2000: Also...
[Fark user image 850x542]
The thing is, not only is the Villages nobody's hometown because no one was born and raised there, but it's not even a town.  It's a corporation.

She should be deported to the real Village

[2.bp.blogspot.com image 850x561]


We're gonna need a bigger Rover
 
I Hate You 2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Came for the ironic jokes of this ladies last name.

Farmers, you never disappoint.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

steklo: Subtonic: Okay, see? Completely reasonable.

I once placed an order online at Pannera's and they totally messed up the whole entire order, missed items, added items I didn't ask for and I even told them...If I have to come back because my order is wrong, I'm not going to be happy.

The clerk assured me the order was correct, because the bag was stapled and signed off by her manager.

Sure enough, I had to come back.

Now, I could've handled it a few ways. I could've been really mad and caused a fuss, I could've come back with a molitov cocktail and burned the place down, or any number of stupid things.

Instead, I pulled the clerk over quietly and whispered. "I know you hate your job and don't care about your clients, and you only come here for the pay check, but it's really a bother that I had to come back when you assured me my order was correct. One day when you grow up, you're going to experience the same issues when you order food and I hope it's when you're hungry and can't afford gas in your car" I then located the manger and politely explained my situation and she refunded all my money. No hassles.


If it makes you feel any better, I quit the next day and went back to grad school.
 
I Hate You 2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I Hate You 2: Came for the ironic jokes of this ladies last name.

Farmers, you never disappoint.


Farkers... stupid auto correct.  But hey, hats off to you farmers too.
 
crzybtch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

steklo: Subtonic: Okay, see? Completely reasonable.

I once placed an order online at Pannera's and they totally messed up the whole entire order, missed items, added items I didn't ask for and I even told them...If I have to come back because my order is wrong, I'm not going to be happy.

The clerk assured me the order was correct, because the bag was stapled and signed off by her manager.

Sure enough, I had to come back.

Now, I could've handled it a few ways. I could've been really mad and caused a fuss, I could've come back with a molitov cocktail and burned the place down, or any number of stupid things.

Instead, I pulled the clerk over quietly and whispered. "I know you hate your job and don't care about your clients, and you only come here for the pay check, but it's really a bother that I had to come back when you assured me my order was correct. One day when you grow up, you're going to experience the same issues when you order food and I hope it's when you're hungry and can't afford gas in your car"  I then located the manger and politely explained my situation and she refunded all my money. No hassles.


"I even told them...If I have to come back because my order is wrong, I'm not going to be happy."

This was your big mistake.  If someone said that to me, I would accept it as a challenge.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I Hate You 2: Came for the ironic jokes of this ladies last name.

Farmers, you never disappoint.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: We're gonna need a bigger Rover


static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size


"orange alert, orange alert, prepare the extra large rover"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

crzybtch: This was your big mistake.


You're right.

I should've just said, "I'll be back"

but in all fairness, I did say it nicely, not mean or anything...I even smiled.

oh well...


Haven't been back since.
 
