(Vox)   America's Covid endgame may be at hand   (vox.com) divider line
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Complete optimistic horseschitt.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is just math - if R0 * (1 - (vaxrate * vaxeffectiveness)) is less than 1.0 the virus will burn itself out.  Given that the R0 for covid is estimated below 3 and the vaccine effectiveness is extremely high, a 65% vaccination rate probably does the job (especially given that some amount of unvaccinated people will have immunity from having covid).

Obviously there are distributional problems with some communities having lower vaccination rates but I have a difficult time finding my farks on that issue.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Red states are still in Trump's finger-snap phase.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Let's see what the long term effectiveness of the vaccines are before we start sucking our own dicks.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm thinking maybe wait until US covid deaths are below 1000 per day for a few months uninterrupted, along with each week's daily average going down in that same time frame, before we start planning any sort of victory parade.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh, and make sure the tallies are done using real numbers, not "make Governor DeSantis look good" numbers.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We have multiple effective, safe vaccines developed and distributed in record time, and now the serious question is becoming whether we can convince enough people to vaccinate so we can achieve herd immunity.  This is made more difficult by obvious bad actors saying absolute bullshiat to get attention and push their agenda.

It's so quintessentially American.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This article is complete garbage, cites no scientific sources for the claim it makes all the while linking to expert opinions that have nothing to do with their claim.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I suppose Elon Musk snapping and going on SNL is pretty close to how the movie ended.  I'm not sure who returns the infinity stones in this case though.
 
gadian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The kingdom of heaven is at hand!

Clue - Kingdom of Heaven is at hand
Youtube imowsl1i0_s
 
mistahtom
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

King Something: Yeah, I'm thinking maybe wait until US covid deaths are below 1000 per day for a few months uninterrupted, along with each week's daily average going down in that same time frame, before we start planning any sort of victory parade.


I totally agree.

Furthermore, it's imperative to not blindly accept at face value a pharmaceutical CEO's claims about "Covid seasons" or "booster vaccines" and let that dictate public health policy without solid peer reviewed evidence suggesting as such.
 
