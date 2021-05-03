 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Woman who assaulted and attempted to strip a flight attendant proclaims "The police aren't going to do anything to me." Off-duty NYPD officer seated nearby: "Challenge accepted"   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
There was a report on NBC news tonight about air travel violence. The FAA warned fark around and find out.
In a typical year there are something like 150 people formally charged with farking around, and this year it was like 1300 so far.
Enjoy your trip.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How hard is it to just not be a sh*thead?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Enjoy walking back to Florida.
 
sleze
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hmmm...I think she might be related to General Klytus

Smoking GNU
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Strip the attendant? Dafuq?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Strip the attendant? Dafuq?


Sounds like a game the Addams Family plays.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Did she have the chicken, or the fish?
 
jimjays
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That cop should have intervened and de-escalated the situation well before they were rolling around on the floor.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: How hard is it to just not be a sh*thead?


Remarkably so for a lot of people. I have been wondering now for a couple of years if there is some mysterious pathogen that is making people go generally nuts, zombie apocalypse-wise.

Seriously.

I'm seeing a lot of really crazy stunts on the road while I drive that stupid little truck around Seattle. Hyper aggressive driving like hard right turns in front of me from the left lanes, people deliberately pushing through and blocking intersections while waiting for a light to change two blocks down the street. Seattle is near total gridlock, especially in the downtown core area, Capitol Hill, and the U-District from about 7 in the morning to about 6 at night. Last week I got trapped in a parking lot by some twit in a new Tesla who pulled right in front of me just as I was pulling out, parked in a loading zone, backed up right against my front bumper, got out and walked into the store I was delivering to. Not a care in the world. I sat there for about half an hour waiting for her to come back out. When I mentioned this to her, she basically rolled her eyes and got into her car and sat there for another 5 minute or so just to be a vindictive biatch.

Toot one's horn and that gets people out of their cars ready to fight at the drop of a hat. 

Seriously considering whether I should renew my CCW and start carrying again.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jimjays: That cop should have intervened and de-escalated the situation well before they were rolling around on the floor.


If two women want to roll around on the floor trying to rip each other's clothes off, I'm certainly not going to get involved. Watch, sure. Involved, no.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mr_Vimes: jimjays: That cop should have intervened and de-escalated the situation well before they were rolling around on the floor.

If two women want to roll around on the floor trying to rip each other's clothes off, I'm certainly not going to get involved. Watch, sure. Involved, no.


Two women rolling around is much better, but if you're a stand-up guy and help people out before it comes to that, you meet a lot of appreciative people that want to buy you drinks, maybe roll around with you themselves...
 
