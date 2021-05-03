 Skip to content
 
(Denver Post)   While most states are adding renewable energy sources as fast as they can, Wyoming is suing states that won't buy their coal   (denverpost.com) divider line
26
    More: Asinine, Carbon dioxide, Coal, Fossil fuel, dwindling coal industry, Supreme Court of the United States, state leaders, renewable energy, Republican Gov. Mark Gordon  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Those poor buggy whip makers
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
It's adorable Wyoming thinks they are a real state.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Weak cucks crying for the Nanny State to take care of them and asking the activist Courts to legislate from the Bench. Sad.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Whyoming is a huge wind resource.

What idiocy.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The state is named for a town in Pennsylvania, so...
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm sure they'll have more luck than Canute.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Mob model. Now with Court.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The law signed April 6 by Republican Gov. greedy fark Mark Gordon creates a $1.2 million fund for an initiative that marks the latest attempt by state leaders to help coal in the state that accounts for the bulk of U.S. coal production, which is down by half since 2008.
"Wyoming is sending a message that it is prepared to bring litigation to protect her interests they are greedy farkers," Gordon spokesman Michael Pearlman said of the fund signed into law April 6. "Our kickbacks are worth selling our soul for," he did not add.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They should just do it the old fashioned way and buy some politicians in DC, get some legislation passed. You gotta pay to play.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
More surprised it isn't West Virginia. Isn't that like their one and only natural resource?
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: It's adorable Wyoming thinks they are a real state.


They still get the same number of Senators as New York, or Texas.

fark that.
 
brilett
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If you want to sell that shiat - you need to come up with other uses for it. It sucks for energy.

Do clipper ships still need ballast?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: More surprised it isn't West Virginia. Isn't that like their one and only natural resource?


Nah, WV also has an enormous radio telescope.  While this itself is a source of income, the real $$$ is the radio dead zone around it which attracts all the nutters who think they are allergic to cell phone signals.

/Been having to take a lot of Zyrtec since my Pfizer 5G upgrade.
 
mrparks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Free market lol
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: It's adorable Wyoming thinks they are a real state.


Wyoming:
Population: 579k American citizens
1 Congress Rep
2 Senators
3 votes in Electoral College

DC+Puerto Rico+Guam
Population: 4.054 Million American citizens
0 Congressional reps
0 Senators
0 Electoral College votes

Evidence says, they're right - as they have an incredibly outsized voice in American politics, despite being a sparsely populated frontier with a smattering of coal miners and wannabe cowboys.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: More surprised it isn't West Virginia. Isn't that like their one and only natural resource?


Meth
 
holdmybones
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Taker state wants handouts. News at 11.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is it clean?  I'll roll it if it's clean.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

puffy999: Whyoming is a huge wind resource.

What idiocy.


My wife and I went there for the eclipse.  There's so much damn wind that the trees planted as windbreaks are leaning diagonally.  Huge areas with no trees, no farms, constant wind, and zero windmills.
 
jimjays
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
More kids' parents should sue their neighbors that don't buy product at their kids' lemonade stands. And if the neighbors happen to be obese or diabetic that lemonade is unhealthy for them, tough! The kids are important and there's no reason they should sell healthier drinks or try a car wash instead.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
good ol' red states  spend all their effort and money clinging onto things going the way of the dinosaur.

you could use those resources instead to diversify your economy and move towards the future more recent past, but that would require admitting you were wrong, which is impossible for them to fathom
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: puffy999: Whyoming is a huge wind resource.

What idiocy.

My wife and I went there for the eclipse.  There's so much damn wind that the trees planted as windbreaks are leaning diagonally.  Huge areas with no trees, no farms, constant wind, and zero windmills.


I don't see why they aren't throwing up wind farms out there like crazy. The Great Plains could be a energy cash cow without having to dig an inch for coal.

There was an article I saw a while ago about that area, might've been Montana? A town's big coal plant closed but a wind company wanted to come in and build a ginormous wind farm to generate power. They actually banned or curtailed the legality of wind generation so that business couldn't operate and "steal the coal plant's power transmission lines" and the state borrowed $ to go hunt for a buyer to reopen the coal plant. Unsuccessfully of course.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wyoming Coal!  It's not just for power generation anymore.   You can cook with it, run antiquated vehicles with it.  Why!  You can have coal burning parties with your friends!  Think of the fun.  Thanks to coal, kiddies can go as hoboes for Trick or Treat!

Come on out and see Burning Man Wyoming 2021!  Maybe you'll see some nekkid/painted chicks but we do know there will be a massive Coal Man ready to be burned!

You can buy Wyoming Coal anywhere you buy coal.  And it's better coal than those eastern states!  Plus we don't blow the tops off beautiful mountains to get it --- yet.

Wyoming Coal!  Buy some or we'll sue you.  We know you read this!
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If you could convince just a tiny fraction of New Yorkers to move to Wyoming, they could turn that state blue overnight.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user image
Fark user imageView Full Size


One percent of the people in the least populated state. Let's make a nice round number that we are talking about 6000 people.

Pay them each $100,000 a year until retirement to  shut up. That's a $600M national subsidy. Most of these people are middle aged so assuming 25 years of full payments that's $15B over 25 years.

AMERICAS RENEWABLE ENERGY SECTOR IS WORTH $55 BILLION A YEAR RIGHT NOW AND ITS ONLY 15% OF US ENERGY PRODUCTION

Pay these miners more than they'd ever make mining coal to sit down and shut the fark up and renewable energy costs at today's scale only go up one percent. Scale renewables nationwide without coal to 75% of the grid and isn't even mathematically worth caring.

Of course what the Wyoming governor is really complaining about, and what all the Wyoming people are complaining about is taxes. All that sweet coal leaving their state gets taxed by them before it becomes electricity for you. That money pays for everything. They don't have any state taxes and they're scared their tax free (to them) libertarian paradise will come crashing down.
 
Plissken
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Looking as forward to the end of fossil fuels as anyone. I think, however, that WY is suing states that won't allow them to transport coal through -and out- of them. The article mentions that they are suing WA for blocking construction of a shipping port. While in my opinion this seems well within WA's rights, there are probably some federal interstate commerce clauses that will be tested here.
They're not suing states for not buying their coal, based upon what I quickly gleaned from the article.
 
