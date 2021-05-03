 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   30 years ago the most Wisconsin fire ever happened, The Butter River Fire   (upi.com) divider line
11
    More: Obvious, Fire protection, Butter, Firefighter, Building, Firefighters, Warehouse, Firefighting, Ice Cube  
•       •       •

236 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2021 at 2:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
my CSB regarding the fire. (not subby)

Central Storage Warehouse is on the SE corner of Highway 51 and Cottage Grove Road.  There is (was) a large overpass of Cottage Grove road. and you took an off ramp and would put you on the other side of Cottage Grove Road from the warehouse.  it was kind of Iconic cause  their logo was of a polar bear.

I live about 20 minutes south and was going to Martial arts classes that afternoon, and would have taken the ramp and headed West along cottage grove road... not that day

From my home my first thought was "Oh someone is burning leaves"  but as I drove north, the thick black plume got bigger and bigger, until i was on the highway and went "Oh. I do not think i am getting off here"  had to take a 20 minute detour and was late for class

Literally had melted butter rivers in the culverts around the fire, we joked the road was going to be Renamed "Cottage cheese road"  The place stank of rancid butter for months

Some additional info i got 2nd hand.  The fire was caused by a malfunctioning Forklift.. the forklift was so bad while turned off it would raise it's forks, and the forklift company wouldn't fix it.  after a long legal battle the forklift company was found at fault and had to pay the Damages.  Pretty much saved Central State warehouse

Secondly, Oscar Meyer had pretty much cornered the Lunchable market at that point, and a majority of their stock burned up in the fire, which allowed competitors to get a foothold
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kkinnison: my CSB regarding the fire. (not subby)

Central Storage Warehouse is on the SE corner of Highway 51 and Cottage Grove Road.  There is (was) a large overpass of Cottage Grove road. and you took an off ramp and would put you on the other side of Cottage Grove Road from the warehouse.  it was kind of Iconic cause  their logo was of a polar bear.

I live about 20 minutes south and was going to Martial arts classes that afternoon, and would have taken the ramp and headed West along cottage grove road... not that day

From my home my first thought was "Oh someone is burning leaves"  but as I drove north, the thick black plume got bigger and bigger, until i was on the highway and went "Oh. I do not think i am getting off here"  had to take a 20 minute detour and was late for class

Literally had melted butter rivers in the culverts around the fire, we joked the road was going to be Renamed "Cottage cheese road"  The place stank of rancid butter for months

Some additional info i got 2nd hand.  The fire was caused by a malfunctioning Forklift.. the forklift was so bad while turned off it would raise it's forks, and the forklift company wouldn't fix it.  after a long legal battle the forklift company was found at fault and had to pay the Damages.  Pretty much saved Central State warehouse

Secondly, Oscar Meyer had pretty much cornered the Lunchable market at that point, and a majority of their stock burned up in the fire, which allowed competitors to get a foothold


Lunchables are a crime against humans, and their imitators are even worse.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You'd think firefighters would know not to throw water on a grease fire.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A crowd that reached an estimated 1,000 people gathered on an overpass of the highway peaking late Friday afternoon and cheered as pieces of the buildings crumbled.

50 years of 'Murica.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Government surplus butter! We were in serious danger of having a butter gap! Lucky foreign adversaries didn't take advantage of our sudden vulnerability. These were dangerous days, my friends.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It must be spring ya know, a butterfire.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I misread the headline at first as "worst Wisconsin fire" and was going to chide Subby for saying anything but Peshtigo.

If you don't know about the Peshtigo fire, TL;DR: Happened the same day as The Great Chicago Fire, but destroyed almost the entirety of one county and large parts of three more while also killing more people than Chicago. But no press because, you know, Chicago.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

johnsoninca: You'd think firefighters would know not to throw water on a grease fire.


I've only had to deal with one grease fire...and it was in my kitchen.

Thankfully, I remembered my Cub Scout training from decades ago:

In my head:

"Water!  Wait!  Don't do that, dummy!  Snuff it out with another pan."
 
TUFAschistEH [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TUFAschistEH: This:
[Fark user image 425x506]


Sunday night, my cousin sent me the story:

Fark user imageView Full Size


The fire was huge, you could see the glow miles away on the highway.

An old paper mill being on-fire is one of the most Wisconsin things ever.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Lunchables are a crime against humans, and their imitators are even worse.


You can pry my lunchables for my cold dead hands
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.