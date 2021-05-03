 Skip to content
(CNN)   100,000 people, 57 million doses of opiods, 3 pharmaceutical companies, 1 federal court case   (cnn.com) divider line
21
    More: Interesting, U.S. state, United States, Opioid, Huntington, West Virginia, Drug overdose, Naloxone, Morphine, Codeine  
•       •       •

462 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2021 at 10:03 PM (46 minutes ago)



21 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And we're on a mission from God
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So the average opioid addict got 570 doses from Big Pharma before being cut off?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: So the average opioid addict got 570 doses from Big Pharma before being cut off?


I think you're missing the middle man/woman.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mind boggles at the thought of that many doses and yea, the distributors bear responsibility, but what about the doctors and pharmacies?  Exactly where did the pills really go?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good to know the cops are looking for the real pushers.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much did Manchin get? Just asking.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, the day they made it too annoying for my doctor to keep prescribing me Lortab was a glorious day. A day realizing I, in no way, could afford to go to the one clinic in the area that would as it would be equal to a year of car payments over the same time. So now I smoke a little weed, watch very carefully what I do & and curse the damn junkies every time my back goes out...which it does weekly & surgery isn't an option.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: So the average opioid addict got 570 doses from Big Pharma before being cut off?


I am in NO way suggesting that all 100k people fall into this category, but someone with chronic pain (say degenerative back issues that aren't going to get better) as opposed to acute (broken arm - short term) is going to go through that many pills in about 7-8 months (3 pills/day * 365 = 1095).  Taken out of context, roughly 1000 pills a year sounds insane, but if you have to take something every 8 hours...there you are.

Also, what time frame are we talking here?  If that was over 5 years, then that's only (roughly) 2 pills per person per week.

Personally I think several dozen pharmaceutical execs & doctors need to be put up against a wall & shot for all the harm they've caused, but there are legitimate reasons for, over time, large amounts of pills to be prescribed to individuals.

/off to RTFA
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So all attempts to stop this one before court have failed, and the court case actually started today? Good.

"A trial involving three major prescription opioid distributors began Monday in federal court in West Virginia "
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Most likely: Zero actual accountability.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Farrell said on Monday that the trial, expected to last 12 weeks, would show the distributors ignored numerous "black flags" that their drugs were being diverted into illegal channels. The defendants have denied such allegations. "We always reported suspicious orders," said Robert Nicholas, a lawyer for AmerisourceBergen."

lol

And it sounds like the city and county are damn sure they can make their case.

"Huntington and Cabell County previously opted out of a proposed $26 billion nationwide settlement with the three distributors and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson "

https://www.reuters.com/business/hea​lt​hcare-pharmaceuticals/drug-distributor​s-face-off-against-west-virginia-billi​on-dollar-opioid-trial-2021-05-03/

Same article also says there are currenty 3300 cases nationwide against opiod manufacturers and distributors.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Lock up all the executives.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: Most likely: Zero actual accountability.


In America?

Yeah.
Only the little guy is personally responsible. Didn't you know.
Just look at the gun business.
Don't abuse pills don't shot people.
Simple. Why do you all hate freedom?
 
lizyrd
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: The mind boggles at the thought of that many doses and yea, the distributors bear responsibility, but what about the doctors and pharmacies?  Exactly where did the pills really go?


It seems steep.  But as someone already pointed out, someone with chronic pain taking 3 doses a day will take ~ 1100 doses per year. This covers an 8 year period; so 8800 doses.  If 6500 people in the town that would be 57MM.

Is it reasonable?  No idea.  Should a town have a consistent 6.5% of its population using 3x day of painkillers?  Some are long-term users for chronic issues, some are floating from post-surgery or acute injury or whatever.  Does anyone have an idea about what kind of percentage of the population is likely to be on prescribed painkillers?
 
El Borscht
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Where the fark is my fix?
 
spacechecker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
shiat killed more of my family and friends than I care to count. The producers, marketers, distributors, and doctors should hang but they'll get a slap on the wrist, write a check, and go on being them. America is the greatest, ain't it?

/From rural south Louisiana.
 
kozlo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
isamudyson:

TENS? Kyphoplasty? How borked is your back? Sorry to hear, just trying to see if there's an alternative.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
With how popular opiates are in the States, I'm really surprised that there isn't a larger grow your own poppy industry.  They are way easier to grow that pot plants and harvest is a piece of cake.  Making your own H would be a bit more complex.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I actually refused more opiods following a nasty motorcycle accident. They just kept giving me scripts for 60 pills per bottle, and I began enjoying them. It helped the pain but also, I got high. And I was also useless. I can drink a few beers and still be a functioning member of society, but the Oxy made me a shell of a man.

But at home, where I didn't care to do anything, the drugs felt great. Which is EXACTLY why I refused my next prescription from the ortho clinic. Jesus, I'm already hooked on cigarettes and booze. Getting hooked on pain pills means that once they run out, I'd be sucking dicks behind the local Arby's.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

isamudyson: Yes, the day they made it too annoying for my doctor to keep prescribing me Lortab was a glorious day. A day realizing I, in no way, could afford to go to the one clinic in the area that would as it would be equal to a year of car payments over the same time. So now I smoke a little weed, watch very carefully what I do & and curse the damn junkies every time my back goes out...which it does weekly & surgery isn't an option.


I'm okay with pushing people out of helicopters duterte style.  When the walls are up and nobody breaks the laws anymore because everyone is dead, THEN those of us who don't break the laws can finally have prescriptions for our pains again.

Now, the next part is really important. NONE of you had better report me and shove me out of a helicopter.  I'm sure that happens all the time. And I'm really sorry about lighting your house on fire. I'm sure we can be over than now and focus on getting rid of real criminals.

Also, that 1780's law about belt buckles is outdated. It should not count. And I don't agree with throwing me out of a helicopter for that, either.

Heck, you're making me out to be as bad as those people who sleep on park benches, when the sign CLEARLY says no sleeping.  Law breakers are law breakers, even if it's a small law.  Push em out of a helicopt...

What are you doing ?! No let me go! Aaaauuughhh
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
But if we start holding people responsible for their misdeeds, where does it end?
 
