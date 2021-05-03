 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   Listening to it makes you feel old. Now it's fifty years old   (npr.org)
    50th anniversary of NPR, former host Robert Siegel, National Public Radio  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, feel like an adult anyway
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I miss their Morning Crew.  Zany pranks and whatnot.  When the phone rang at 4 am (7 am back east) I just didn't know what to expect.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kenneth Tomlinson took a MASSIVE dump ALL OVER the place, and the turds are STILL THERE.  Ever since then it's made me feel shiatty.  If I need to take a dump, I'll dial in a little Kai Rhysdal Friday morning business limerick.  That one's still a real mood setter.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I started listening to All Things Considered off and on when I was in High School. So they had been on the air about 6 or 7 years.

But I was a news junkie as a teenager anyway. I'm probably the only person in my high school that was angry at NBC for cancelling Weekend (which didn't really run on a schedule) and putting on Saturday Night Live. But I also had a crush on Linda Ellerbee.

I also listened to a lot of "all news" radio when it was mostly actual news and not talk shows. I can only imagine that those news readers heard the damn teletype recordings in their sleep.

One of my favorite ATC things was an April 1 story about a cheese miner's strike in Wisconsin. I was only half listening at first because I was working on a wood-working project for my parents and I stopped.to listen, because it was so absurd. It took me a couple of minutes to realize what the date was.

Another more recent actual story (still several years ago) was classical musicians just doing the finales to all kinds of pieces and it was both smart and funny.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like to mention that "I heard this on NPR" frequently in regular conversations to show that I am an interesting and worldy person.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How NPR changed the world with sleepytime lullaby voices despite like 2% of the population listening to it and most people not knowing what the fark it is
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus christ this sounds like a farking parody of NPR
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another way to reflect:

NPR has now been around for about half the time that radio has been available to the public.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BABA BOOEY!  BABA BOOEY!  HOWARD STERN'S PENIS!
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's college radio for leftists who aren't in college anymore (the best 10 years of their lives).

It's also a place where snow-white reporters brought up in the Connecticut suburbs use a Spanish accent wherever possible.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Each time a media company becomes overly biased towards one side of politics or any belief, journalism dies even more. CNN - Leftist, Fox - Rightist where are the neutral news companies?
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was a 100.........
 
El Borscht
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lol "leftists"
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's prematurely gray.
 
czei
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been listening every day since 1978.  In my opinion, there's no better source for straight-up just-the-facts news compiled by consummate professionals.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lol
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always a quiet week out here in Lake Wobegon...
 
El Borscht
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lol
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Have them replay the coverage of iron Lisa and the arsenic based life from mono lake.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ah yes, Nice Polite Republicans.

/npr had a decent run but they're the bsab'ers that the moderates around here project upon the progressive-left
//some state prs are still excellent.. wisconsin public radio is, for example. but the nat'l stuff is cspan'y 'both sides'
 
czei
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NPR accurately reported the original published research, and then followed up with reporting on subsequent papers refuting the original findings. It's normal for research to be published that later turns out to be wrong; that's how science works.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

i'm not most people, i know what NPR is. go listen to the schwetty balls hour or whatever the fark
 
El Borscht
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I awoke on a Murphy bed
To the theme of Morning Edition
In a studio apartment in Bellingham
The morning it was announced
John Denver had been killed.

Since then,
I have resented
and mistrusted
NPR.

And don't get me started on
When they fired Bob Edwards.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Schwetty Balls Hour may be low brow, but it keeps the lights on.
 
