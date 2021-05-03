 Skip to content
(WMUR New Hampshire)   It's been 18 years since some old man fell down   (wmur.com) divider line
    More: Vintage, Old Man of the Mountain, iconic Old Man of the Mountain landmark, part of Cannon Mountain, vantage points, Franconia Notch, visible profile of a face, viewing area, part of the system of steel rods  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lotta collector plates out There just skyrocketed 5 cents
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember watching the news coverage of it while I was in college in NH.  It was kind of surreal seeing that thing that had been there for literally ages just gone like that.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I thought it was older.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Stoned Jesus - I'm The Mountain
Youtube iW1jxJ6ISks
 
