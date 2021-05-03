 Skip to content
 
(GQ)   You might be cool now that you've been vaccinated, but that doesn't mean you're not still awkward at dating   (gq.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey baby, did you get your little prick, because I've got one for you to....

Okay subby you win this round.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Your mom takes what she can get, Subby.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
At what, now?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We should ban dating.  Of course we will need a transition period that resembles "brave new world", but ideally the government will develop maturation pods, making any and all dating obsolete, since the ideal humxn is a drone that dies the work needed by the collective to expand the collective.  Cloning and artificial wombs would make this possible.  Or genetically engineering a caste of humxn that resembles a queen termite, pumping out dozens to hundreds of babies a day (some sort of internal conveyor belt of baby making) to be cared for by sterile workers.  Maybe with permalacting workers to provide  nourishment for the humxn pupa.  Of course the mobile care takers would have the ability to lactate, but like the termite queen humxn is specialized, there should also be humxns engineerered to have dozens of teats and being hundreds of pounds of pure breast tissue.  Just a withering mass of teats being milked by workers to provide milk to the humxn pupa.  Sure, it might seem grotesque, but we will have those feelings engineered away.  A humxn should only have to worry about their task.  Not other things.  It is inefficient, and uses too much carbon resources to do things other than expand the hive collective.
 
invictus2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
American Dad B12 Music Video (Best Quality - 1080p HD)
Youtube WgWOLQGpAGo
 
Begoggle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: We should ban dating.  Of course we will need a transition period that resembles "brave new world", but ideally the government will develop maturation pods, making any and all dating obsolete, since the ideal humxn is a drone that dies the work needed by the collective to expand the collective.  Cloning and artificial wombs would make this possible.  Or genetically engineering a caste of humxn that resembles a queen termite, pumping out dozens to hundreds of babies a day (some sort of internal conveyor belt of baby making) to be cared for by sterile workers.  Maybe with permalacting workers to provide  nourishment for the humxn pupa.  Of course the mobile care takers would have the ability to lactate, but like the termite queen humxn is specialized, there should also be humxns engineerered to have dozens of teats and being hundreds of pounds of pure breast tissue.  Just a withering mass of teats being milked by workers to provide milk to the humxn pupa.  Sure, it might seem grotesque, but we will have those feelings engineered away.  A humxn should only have to worry about their task.  Not other things.  It is inefficient, and uses too much carbon resources to do things other than expand the hive collective.


Abolish the police.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Porn isn't contagious.
Or is it?
 
daffy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We have plans to meet up with our son, daughter in law and two grand son for a vacation. We are going camping. We are seasoned campers and one thing we love about it is watching the tourists trying to set up their camp sites. If they are really bad we offer our help (after a good laugh). Most campers are very friendly. They chat or at least nod a hello. The tourists are not always friendly.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Begoggle: AmbassadorBooze: We should ban dating.  Of course we will need a transition period that resembles "brave new world", but ideally the government will develop maturation pods, making any and all dating obsolete, since the ideal humxn is a drone that dies the work needed by the collective to expand the collective.  Cloning and artificial wombs would make this possible.  Or genetically engineering a caste of humxn that resembles a queen termite, pumping out dozens to hundreds of babies a day (some sort of internal conveyor belt of baby making) to be cared for by sterile workers.  Maybe with permalacting workers to provide  nourishment for the humxn pupa.  Of course the mobile care takers would have the ability to lactate, but like the termite queen humxn is specialized, there should also be humxns engineerered to have dozens of teats and being hundreds of pounds of pure breast tissue.  Just a withering mass of teats being milked by workers to provide milk to the humxn pupa.  Sure, it might seem grotesque, but we will have those feelings engineered away.  A humxn should only have to worry about their task.  Not other things.  It is inefficient, and uses too much carbon resources to do things other than expand the hive collective.

Abolish the police.


A world with genetically engineered humxn with only the capability to think about their assigned station and job, won't need police at all.  Which is a way of abolishing the police.  Therefore, to rid the world of the dark evil that is police man killers, we should strive towards the world of brood queens and lactating masses of humxn flesh.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: We should ban dating.  Of course we will need a transition period that resembles "brave new world", but ideally the government will develop maturation pods, making any and all dating obsolete, since the ideal humxn is a drone that dies the work needed by the collective to expand the collective.  Cloning and artificial wombs would make this possible.  Or genetically engineering a caste of humxn that resembles a queen termite, pumping out dozens to hundreds of babies a day (some sort of internal conveyor belt of baby making) to be cared for by sterile workers.  Maybe with permalacting workers to provide  nourishment for the humxn pupa.  Of course the mobile care takers would have the ability to lactate, but like the termite queen humxn is specialized, there should also be humxns engineerered to have dozens of teats and being hundreds of pounds of pure breast tissue.  Just a withering mass of teats being milked by workers to provide milk to the humxn pupa.  Sure, it might seem grotesque, but we will have those feelings engineered away.  A humxn should only have to worry about their task.  Not other things.  It is inefficient, and uses too much carbon resources to do things other than expand the hive collective.


The fark are you talking about? People were encouraged to be promiscuous in BNW. Children who didn't experiment with their peers were considered "disturbed". It was a central part of John's narrative. (Any book that makes a hero out of a backwoods hillbilly who is mostly good at rebelling is likely to suck, I'm looking at you Battlefield Earth...)
 
