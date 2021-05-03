 Skip to content
Singapore Covid vaccine rollout campaign disco song can be worse than disease

PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, no worse than most K-Pop.

'V is for victory over Covid!': Singapore goes disco in latest vaccination message
Youtube sZzjMw5V9WU
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ah ah ah ah stayin' alive
 
