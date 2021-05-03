 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mountain View Voice) Weeners Some folks make a living touring their wieners and nuts around the country. What a bunch of boobs   (mv-voice.com) divider line
7
    More: Weeners  
•       •       •

404 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2021 at 11:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know where they're going to find an epi-pen big enough for that thing....
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best in Show (4/11) Movie CLIP - Naming Nuts (2000) HD
Youtube 3COpxKYnjPY

I used to be able to name every nut that there was. And it used to drive my mother crazy, because she used to say, "Harlan Pepper, if you don't stop naming nuts," and the joke was that we lived in Pine Nut, and I think that's what put it in my mind at that point. So she would hear me in the other room, and she'd just start yelling. I'd say, "Peanut. Hazelnut. Cashew nut. Macadamia nut." That was the one that would send her into going crazy. She'd say, "Would you stop naming nuts!" And Hubert used to be able to make the sound, he couldn't talk, but he'd go "rrrawr rrawr" and that sounded like Macadamia nut. Pine nut, which is a nut, but it's also the name of a town. Pistachio nut. Red pistachio nut. Natural, all natural white pistachio nut.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What a nut job.
 
MBooda
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Like my boss at the mechanic shop used to tell me, the most dangerous part of a vehicle is the nut behind the wheel.
 
invictus2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
YOU ARE ALL JEALOUS

/ I am
 
catmandu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My niece was a hotdogger. For anyone in marketing, PR, and related fields having either job on your resume opens a lot of opportunities. She now promotes Wisconsin cheese around the country with special focus on the smaller cheese makers.
 
invictus2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

catmandu: My niece was a hotdogger. For anyone in marketing, PR, and related fields having either job on your resume opens a lot of opportunities. She now promotes Wisconsin cheese around the country with special focus on the smaller cheese makers.


/ blessed are the cheesemakers?
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.