(Al Jazeera)   Australia: Now that we think about it, perhaps allowing China to buy one of our key shipping ports was a horrible, greedy, incredibly shortsighted decision   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look out, a bunch of Australian nationals are gonna find themselves in Chinese prisons on bullshiat espionage charges.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That does seem like kind of a dumb idea.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lochsteppe: That does seem like kind of a dumb idea.


Not for the people making $$$ from it.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They told me the holes in the sides of the containers were speed-holes.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surely that won't come back to bite people in other countries... *cough*
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. Bad idea. It's even worse idea when you let foreign scumbags buy housing in your cities and states. But nobody will listen! enjoy being homeless you farking idiots.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: Look out, a bunch of Australian nationals are gonna find themselves in Chinese prisons on bullshiat espionage charges.


Any country that has a dispute with China, no matter how trivial, should always tell their citizens to leave China immediately. Then start up the dispute.  China has a history of farking with tourists and business visitors for political and economic gain. They've even convicted people on bogus charges with the death penalty, though I don't know if they've ever followed through with the execution.

China is asshole.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lochsteppe: That does seem like kind of a dumb idea.


They could have rented it to them for 99 years.  I mean, that worked out wonderfully for Hong Kong.

/Weird analogy since Hong Kong is getting screwed by moving from a freer nation to a more autocratic one, but who knows where things will be in 99 years.

waxbeans: Yeah. Bad idea. It's even worse idea when you let foreign scumbags buy housing in your cities and states. But nobody will listen! enjoy being homeless you farking idiots.


Not sure if serious and racist or just trolling/trying at irony.. the housing being bought up by foreigners that I think you are talking about is the super high end stuff that really doesn't affect the market for regular people housing.  Two much bigger problems are NIMBYism keeping communities from building denser housing projects (frequently for racist, but almost always at least for classist reasons) and Airbnb, which encourages landlords to rent out apartments, even if it's just for a few days a month, because they can make more money in a couple weekends than they could in a whole month.  Immigration is the only thing keeping the U.S. from demographic collapse.  We don't have enough kids of our own so we are graying.  Someone needs to get jobs to pay for our baby boomers' retirement.  There aren't enough Made In America workers per old person retiring to do it without help.  If there is space, and it's not being blocked by NIMBYism or being used for Airbnb the market will sort out most housing issues, but the first one has been a problem for centuries and the second one is only getting worse.  Throw in the fact that we are more likely to push rent control (which generally shrink the amount of housing stock built) instead of rent subsidies (which generally increase the amount of housing stock but which cost the government money and we've got serious structural problems.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Short sighted, with no discernable benefit other than gaining a few ducats for now? Selling national and regional security for no reason?

That's my capitalism!
 
alienated [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Yeah. Bad idea. It's even worse idea when you let foreign scumbags buy housing in your cities and states. But nobody will listen! enjoy being homeless you farking idiots.


I hate to be the bothsides person, but both sides see dollarpound signs and forget their cities / states / countries best interest ( caring for it's own people ).
It is wrong and people need to be called out on it.
And, in that vein- real estate investment firms / groups have been buying a *lot* of houses to turn into high priced rentals, or air bnb. That also contributes greatly to housing issues, and should end, like yesterday.
Humans are greedy though, so I do not see anything being done anytime soon.
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Let me add toll roads to the list of things that should not be sold to or run by any foreign or international entity.
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Did they really think they could trust those shiftless idiots?

/am I talking about Australia or China?
 
