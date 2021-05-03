 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Richard Boobs please report to the principal's office, Richard Boobs   (montanarightnow.com) divider line
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Boobies.

/and awaaay we go
 
EL EM
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Picasso, the Blue period.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Richard's such a disappointment to the family. As you know, his adoptive father, Hugh Gerack, has been invaluable to the volleyball team."
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Family Guy Vagina Boob
Youtube 10_LcCAueJA
 
Moose out front
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Boobies tag in juvenile detention center?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Principal. Caught Sayof Dick Boobs..

😎

/predicament
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

EL EM: Picasso, the Blue period.


Looks like a Picasso of a Minion
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah, I've seen the work of these primitives before ...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Ooo oooo oo ahta!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sometimes problems like this can take up to 4 years to solve.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Looks like dickbutts autopsy
 
phishrace
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Someone should probably check the teacher's parking lot.

entertainmentvoice.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ah, the St. Ignatius Pancake Breakfast, where I stole the margarine.

/and wheedled on the bingo cards and blew up the latrine
 
ifky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Amateur hour. CSB time- One of the guys a year behind me got his hands on industrial vegetation killer. He proceeded to use it to write a female student's name and something about her promiscuity into the grass practice field. The school attempted to  re planted new grass over the dead spots, but the stuff he used never allowed anything to grow back. They finally had to replace soil. Up until a couple of years ago you could still make out that something was written there.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Saint Ignatius Public Schools"

I think I found your problem...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/this republication meets the criteria for 1st amendment freedom of speech re: copyrighted content for discussion purposes
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Hugh Gerack


Don't you talk shiat about Hugh Gerack's son.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

