(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Subby: Table for two, please. Staff: Would you like vaccinated or non-vaccinated?   (kiro7.com) divider line
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
And this comes on the heels of BOTH of WA's big universities (WSU and UW) announcing that vaccine is required for any student or staff to return to campus.

Like many folks have been saying for months: If the gov. can't "force" you to get a vaccine, the "free market" has plenty of ways to do it for them.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
hopefully the non-vaccinated seating is above a pit of rusty nails and lava.
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Nintenfreak: hopefully the non-vaccinated seating is above a pit of rusty nails and lava.


Even better idea: Apply a 20% service charge but only to the people sitting in non-vaccinated (unless they can prove legit medical exemption).

When they complain, tell them that compensates the staff for increased risk exposure, plus risk to the business of potential sudden closure in case of a covid outbreak.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Suites can be filled to 100% if every guest shows proof of vaccination.

And what's the proof? The card template is online, easy to print out, and therefore useless as proof.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Suites can be filled to 100% if every guest shows proof of vaccination.

And what's the proof? The card template is online, easy to print out, and therefore useless as proof.


Sure, it's not gonna work 100% of the time, but saying there's no way to prove it, still requiring it provides a hurdle to at least SOME people.  Also, my card has my dose lot number.  If there's a system with these, maybe check to see if it lines up with someone's identity.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always demand my booths be fully vaccinated before I sit at them.  It's good practice for a restaurant anyway; they'll be touching tons of asses and inhaling far too many farts over the course of their lives that getting them immunized early will significantly increase their longevity.
 
inner ted
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Plague rat, or civilized?"

"Two for civilized"

jfc this whole thing has been handled so poorly
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So it looks like several counties in WA are going to roll back to only allowing indoor businesses to operate at a maximum of 25% capacity. Those who refuse to vaccinate are farking things up for everyone, IMHO.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: And this comes on the heels of BOTH of WA's big universities (WSU and UW) announcing that vaccine is required for any student or staff to return to campus.

Like many folks have been saying for months: If the gov. can't "force" you to get a vaccine, the "free market" has plenty of ways to do it for them.


Well given that both of the universities you name are state schools the state government is at least compelling people to get vaccinated
 
wademh
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm guessing that those in the unvaccinated don't actually tip their servers with money, but instead leave them a card with what they consider to be deeply profound musings about life, liberty, freedom and jesus.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The nation that gave the world rolling coal is not going to let slip an opportunity to own the libs by breathing on the vaccinated section.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I bet in certain parts of the country there would be considerable overlap in the Venn diagram of people who would complain about this sort of policy and people who think going back to segregation would be a good idea.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Walker: Suites can be filled to 100% if every guest shows proof of vaccination.

And what's the proof? The card template is online, easy to print out, and therefore useless as proof.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Imagine being the server stuck working the non-vaccinated section. You have to know your manager doesn't give a fark about you. Sure catching a deadly disease and spreading it to your family would suck, but it should go without saying that non-vaccinated scum are shiatty tippers.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So it looks like several counties in WA are going to roll back to only allowing indoor businesses to operate at a maximum of 25% capacity. Those who refuse to vaccinate are farking things up for everyone, IMHO.


Same as it always was
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Walker: Suites can be filled to 100% if every guest shows proof of vaccination.

And what's the proof? The card template is online, easy to print out, and therefore useless as proof.


Hold up your phone near them and see how strong your 5G is.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Vaccinated or non-vaccinated?"

"Non-vaccin--"

"Get out."
 
