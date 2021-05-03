 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   The CIA does not have a drive-thru   (nbcnews.com) divider line
11
    More: PSA, Central Intelligence Agency, Mir Aimal Kasi, Police, FBI agents, security incident, 1993 shootings at CIA Headquarters, CIA headquarters, law enforcement official  
•       •       •

378 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2021 at 8:56 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Poor guy - he was probably just trying to save the kids locked up in the CIA's basement.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, not with an attitude like that, subby.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: Poor guy - he was probably just trying to save the kids locked up in the CIA's basement.


I hear he was looking for his bicycle.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No drive-thru? That's not what the kid who took my order said...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/not sure why he called me a buttmunch though
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Apparently there actually is an Arby's at the CIA headquarters cafeteria/food court.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It barely has a marked exit off the main road.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It did not have a drive-thru.  It does now.
The first person to use it rated it 4 out of 5 bullets.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"According to the two officials, the man is mentally disturbed"
"The man, whose identity has not been released"

And he's still alive.
Now we know he isn't black or brown.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You see it's funny because the I in CIA stands for "Intelligence" and the driver is an idiot.
 
AnudderFreakinFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There may not be a drive thru, but they do have take-out.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Every building has a drive-through if you're determined enough.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.