(KCRG)   Things are not working at the car wash   (kcrg.com) divider line
13
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
If only there were something readily available that could be used to fight that fire.....oh well.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Car wash, yeah!
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Wanted for questioning.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinche Mateo: If only there were something readily available that could be used to fight that fire.....oh well.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Send it to Hell!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clean it with fire.
 
daffy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: If only there were something readily available that could be used to fight that fire.....oh well.


Do 't be silly. Talk like that will get you branded a witch!
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I freelanced for a smallville newspaper, and was sent to write about the new carwash. It was the first drive-through kind in town (among several self-wash booths) but I was still wondering how to make the article interesting. Then I watched a car go through. They shine red lights on the suds so it looks like lava pouring onto the car ahead of you. Kind of entertaining.

Not quite the same as real lava, or a burning car wash. But a few months later I did get a photo for that newspaper of an insurance office burning, next door to the fire department.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I heard somebody say burn, baby burn
Disco trifecta in play...
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Was it a McLaren?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Clean it with fire.


I had a couple of friends, who were roommates in college. They bought a car for a few hundred bucks, then proceeded to treat it like they hated it.
That included going through fastfood joints and tossing the wrappers/waste into the hatchback area.

Yeah, I can imagine if someone drove that into a car wash the attendees will find your approach more sensible.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Renault Espace Convertible Challenge - Top Gear - BBC
Youtube 6eoUutOsZoQ


Top Gear had a challenge for the hosts in one episode(I forget what the actual challenge was), and Jeremy cut the roof and windows off a van to make it into a convertible. They had to put it thru certain tests, including driving through one of those drive-thru zoo experiences (IIRC they had to put a bunch of fruit on the top and drive through a primate exhibit).

The final test was to put the vehicle through a car wash. The rollers and brushes snagged on the convertible top and ripped it clear off the van.

They bailed and escaped into the parking lot. And then the mangled top jammed the rollers and the car wash went up in flames.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Someone isn't having an A-1 day.
 
