(CNN)   Bill and Melinda Gates' marriage succumbs to blue screen of death   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Sad  
posted to Main » on 03 May 2021 at 5:20 PM



desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What?
 
swankywanky
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No snark, this is a bummer. Human nature to wonder why, but they seemed to be a good team.
 
suid
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What, did the mind control nanites that he put in her vaccine stop working?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
South Park - Bill Gates
Youtube EPfsr8BBdA8
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'll bet John Oliver did this!
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've heard money issues is often the reason for many divorces.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
After the Jon Oliver show, I wonder if Bill finally said outloud "we finally found a way to put micro ships in vaccines".
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've always been a Mac guy, sooooo...

hollywoodlife.comView Full Size
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But what about Bob?
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I think her mission of being the first attractive woman pay attention to her boss has worked out well for her.

Seriously I'm glad she got her kids and a boatload of cash out of it. Someone needed to be screwing Bill the way he's screwed with vaccines and education.
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Right on!

Ive been waiting that thing out for years.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

desertfool: What?


BILL AND MELINDA GATES' MARRIAGE SUCCOMBS TO BLUE SCREEN OF DEATH
 
WithinReason
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: I've heard money issues is often the reason for many divorces.


He hasn't had a job since leaving Microsoft right?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: I think her mission of being the first attractive woman pay attention to her boss has worked out well for her.

Seriously I'm glad she got her kids and a boatload of cash out of it. Someone needed to be screwing Bill the way he's screwed with vaccines and education.


Yep.  He's a monster.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oof, that's a lot of letterhead to change.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dothemath: Right on!

Ive been waiting that thing out for years.


i.imgur.comView Full Size


Better hurry up, he's got a killer Tinder profile pic!
 
comrade
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I read this on another site. I was cynical about their relationship at the beginning (CEO farks an underling) but later it seemed to be strong.

So I reached over and hugged my sleeping wife. She was sweaty and clammy and disgusting and mumbled "what's wrong?" and I answered "just hugging you"  as I pulled back from the swamp next to me and realized that they were probably just old and done with each other.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I think Elon Musk has found his SNL skit idea...
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dothemath: Right on!

Ive been waiting that thing out for years.


Bill still won't sleep with you.
 
Watubi
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: I think her mission of being the first attractive woman pay attention to her boss has worked out well for her.

Seriously I'm glad she got her kids and a boatload of cash out of it. Someone needed to be screwing Bill the way he's screwed with vaccines and education.


Just curious, where did you get your MBA from?
 
robodog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

swankywanky: No snark, this is a bummer. Human nature to wonder why, but they seemed to be a good team.


Sometimes people just drift apart, and they have the money and prestige to not stay together just because people expect them to.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
More proof that money doesn't buy happiness.

/but it an buy a lot of hookers and blow, so there's that.
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Twilight Farkle: dothemath: Right on!

Ive been waiting that thing out for years.

[i.imgur.com image 850x847]

Better hurry up, he's got a killer Tinder profile pic!


"Thats it Billy, touch your loafers! YES! Now stroke the pleats.....THATS IT!"

He looks like Jude Law if you sprinkled plutonium in his salad for a year.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Bill Gates mourned the divorce by promptly farking everyone he ever wanted, whenever he wanted.
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
She found the secret Vaccine Tracking-Microchip factory.
 
OneCrazyIvan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So ... Melinda too has found a Washington school teacher or is Bill planning to become a comic book villain?
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Surprised their marriage lasted this long.  I mean, look at it from Melinda's perspective--what woman wants to be married to a guy who's best described by the phrase "microsoft"?  Perhaps she'll be on the lookout for a "maxi-hard" guy soon.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

swankywanky: No snark, this is a bummer. Human nature to wonder why, but they seemed to be a good team.


27 years is a long time when you got that kind of money

discussions.texasbowhunter.comView Full Size
 
reaperducer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How bad could life be with someone that $145,000,000,000 can't smooth things over?  There are a lot of women who would take it up the butt for less.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well if a billionaire nerd can't keep a woman, what chance do the rest of us have?!

/Love is dead, act accordingly
 
gbv23
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
She will keep the house, but will have to buy him out.

/ 2 ex-wives
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They were incompatible.
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I thought that destroying mankind brought couples closer together.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
MacKenzie Scott's ears just perked up.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: What, did the mind control nanites that he put in her vaccine stop working?


I had my first shot last month.

/Still waiting for them to kick in.
//What a rip-off.
 
KB202
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

reaperducer: How bad could life be with someone that $145,000,000,000 can't smooth things over?  There are a lot of women who would take it up the butt for less.


A lot of men, too.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
She probably got tired of him following her from room to room turning off lights behind her.

"Turn off the lights when you leave the room, Melinda.  It's just common courtesy, Melinda.  I'm not made of money, MELINDA."
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Linus still married, score one for Linux
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Who caught who? And with whom?
 
Totally Legitimate Businessman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He's facing mortality. Wants to date and bang while he can. Human nature. He'll have an Ana Nicole Smith on his arm in no time. Good for him.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
From Melinda Gates:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: MacKenzie Scott's ears just perked up.


She's already remarried.  To a school teacher nonetheless, so probably for love.  Or maybe he's got a huge hog.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: Linus still married, score one for Linux


Don't say that word or-
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is the opening Linux has been waiting to open.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He's held a grudge ever since their wedding night.

Bill:  So how was I?

Melinda:  It was micro and it was soft.

/That joke is old enough to rent a car.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dallymo: She probably got tired of him following her from room to room turning off lights behind her.

"Turn off the lights when you leave the room, Melinda.  It's just common courtesy, Melinda.  I'm not made of money, MELINDA."


"And close the door when you come in, Melinda. I'm not paying to heat the outside, Melinda.  Were you born in a barn, Melinda?"
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

swankywanky: No snark, this is a bummer. Human nature to wonder why, but they seemed to be a good team.


He used to send her flowers every Friday. I was in my shop one afternoon and I got a phone call from Microsoft. People sent arrangements to their friends out there an apparently, Mr. gates had seen some of them. He wanted a bouquet sent to Melinda at the house every Friday. Lost my shop in the crash of '08.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Throw an "opportunity" in there. Where are you, Clippie, when I need you?
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I guess they had a bad Foundation.
 
