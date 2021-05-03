 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Register)   Netflix to greenlight a series about a local bribery and financial scandal   (theregister.com) divider line
18
    More: Fail, Berkshire Hathaway, Fraud, Warren Buffett, Michael Kail, Square Enix, Wire fraud, Mail fraud, Netflix's Vice President  
•       •       •

1079 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2021 at 9:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thankfully it will be cancelled after the second season ends on a cliffhanger.
 
Gnaglor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For someone in his former position, $500k doesn't seem anywhere worth the risk. Just a guess, but I imagine he made more than that in a year just from doing his job.
 
zjoik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gnaglor: For someone in his former position, $500k doesn't seem anywhere worth the risk. Just a guess, but I imagine he made more than that in a year just from doing his job.


I'd wonder if some salesperson initially offered a cut of the contract, and he just ran with it from there, under the assumption that he'd not get caught (cause the parties with a vested interest in keeping the contract is the one issuing bribes)
 
Locklear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he created his own limited liability firm, Unix Mercenary, LLC

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Locklear: he created his own limited liability firm, Unix Mercenary, LLC

[Fark user image 629x821]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally!  Why MST3K got canceled.

I knew it!
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Locklear: he created his own limited liability firm, Unix Mercenary, LLC

[Fark user image 629x821]


Working in the Linux world I can tell you that is what it would look like.  100%
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Locklear: he created his own limited liability firm, Unix Mercenary, LLC

[Fark user image 629x821]


Wonder what happened to that kid.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gnaglor: For someone in his former position, $500k doesn't seem anywhere worth the risk. Just a guess, but I imagine he made more than that in a year just from doing his job.


For a lot of people it is never enough. He has to be able to win the dick waving contest with whatever rich douchebags he competes. Nicer home, nicer vacation home, more exclusive private school for the kids...
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a scumbag. Not just because of the bribes, but because he abused his VP position to force his workers to use shiattier software than what they were already using. It's bad enough when VPs do this out of ignorance and disrespect, but this jackass added corruption to the mix.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool, now do Splunk
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Locklear: he created his own limited liability firm, Unix Mercenary, LLC

[Fark user image image 629x821]


"It's a Unix scam. I know this!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Uh-oh, Spaghetti-O's.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Like the end of the article laying out all of the fines and prison time he " could " get .. More like he'll be given a 30 day suspended sentence and a $500 fine with a don't do that again sternly worded letter .. It's the American justice system ..
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And who was  paid under the table to greenlight that show?
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mikalmd: Like the end of the article laying out all of the fines and prison time he " could " get .. More like he'll be given a 30 day suspended sentence and a $500 fine with a don't do that again sternly worded letter .. It's the American justice system ..


Hmm - hard to say.  Hang on - we need to apply the justice test.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Animatronik
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"He then urged employees to find a use for the software, despite their objections and the fact that Netflix was already using and paying for a competing product."

This shiat happens everywhere, even without kickbacks.
One offender is the U.S. federal govt.
What happens is that a vendor cultivates allies in the organization to help them develop and customize software supposedly adapted to the customers needs, so that the software is seen more as an internal product, at which point insiders have a vested interest in encouraging its use even after it's clear that it sucks balls....
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.