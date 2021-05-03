 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   White Castle World opens to long lines. That's a LOT of early morning day drinkers   (clickorlando.com) divider line
31
    More: Florida, Florida, Orlando, Florida, world's largest White Castle, massive 4,567-square-foot restaurant, new castle, Sanford, Florida, 16-year-old girl, Central Florida  
•       •       •

568 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2021 at 5:25 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The road this is on is entirely new.  And they plopped this thing right next to a brand new school.  I'm sure kids will contribute to their business, but I'm wondering about traffic so close to a school.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
day drinking?

is there anything wrong with that?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are ZERO White Castle's within an hour drive of me.

Life is unfair.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: There are ZERO White Castle's within an hour drive of me.

Life is unfair.


This one is very close to me.  I guess I have to drink my face off tonight so I can go get some ;-)
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freddyV: day drinking?

is there anything wrong with that?


Does White Castle sell booze now? Or is it just because you have to be good and drunk before eating there?
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: There are ZERO White Castle's within an hour drive of me.

Life is unfair.


I bought a bag of them for my mom who was in a nursing home at the time. I swear it made the car smell just like a sewer for the whole day. Fark, they were in the car for less then ten minuets.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Diogenes: SpectroBoy: There are ZERO White Castle's within an hour drive of me.

Life is unfair.

This one is very close to me.  I guess I have to drink my face off tonight so I can go get some ;-)


Jealous
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bob Falfa: freddyV: day drinking?

is there anything wrong with that?

Does White Castle sell booze now? Or is it just because you have to be good and drunk before eating there?


They won't sell to you unless you're visibly intoxicated.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I was watching the video and saw a couple of ladies wearing T-shirts that said "Slider Queen".  I wasn't exactly sure what that was so I did a quick google search and...hang on, HR is calling me.
BRB
 
catmander
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Lines were so long some of them sobered up before they got to the counter.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Gas will be wasted waiting in line, and gas will be given to everyone who eats out of the crave case.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Team Day Drunk!
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I like White Castle. There, I said it. But they used to be a deal at like 39 cents. Not anymore.
 
Salmon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How are the bathrooms?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I like White Castle. There, I said it. But they used to be a deal at like 39 cents. Not anymore.


Wasn't that their thing? Third rate everything at a very cheap price?

/never been in one
//had one two minutes away from home.
///Never went. I could afford BK.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

catmander: Lines were so long some of them sobered up before they got to the counter.


If they're pros, they brought a few beers to enjoy while in line.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My first was 1972 NYC, after childhood, they are better eaten drunk. Had an Orlando trip planned for next month, I can't wait.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I love Florida's daily reminders to never move there.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Were the lines swaying? The people in lines at the local White Castles would sway at 2:30am and after a few minutes everybody in the line would sway in unison. It was amazing, but, of course, I was in a 'altered state' and just about anything could be amazing.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This should have been a New Jersey restaurant concept first.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm sure the Krystals (White Castle knockoff) that are in Orlando are loving this.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: There are ZERO White Castle's within an hour drive of me. Life is unfair.

I want that feeling too. That feeling when a man gets exactly what he desires:

Harold & Kumar At White Castle with Neil Patrick Harris
Youtube mZK9T7meW_4


/a great comedy trilogy
 
skyotter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Google says the closest White Castle to me is a six-hour plane ride.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: This should have been a New Jersey restaurant concept first.


WC is the only reason I'll set foot in Jersey.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sources say the Neil Patrick Harris pavilion is expected to be completed this fall, barring a movie-long series of unfortunate incidents....
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When I was a kid we never, not even once, got White Castle. My dad used to say that he had some back in the 70's and still tasted it when he burped.

Once I got to high school I tried them out and love, love, LOVE them! My personal record is 37 jalapeño cheese sliders on one sitting. But that was when I was young and had the metabolism of a hummingbird. Now 6 cheeseburgers and small onion chips is my go-to order.

I won't deny, though, that they do stink. Both before and after you eat them.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: There are ZERO White Castle's within an hour drive of me.

Life is unfair.


Your butthole disagrees
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Waking up face down in a puddle of vomit in New Jersey isn't complete without a half eaten 'suitcase' of sliders strewn about.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Godfarkingdamnitsomuch
I was hoping for an actual theme park.
That's a new restaurant design. Looks like expansion is in their future.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I hope they did their calculations right on the number of toilets to install.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.