 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NY1)   The latest thing you've had wrong all this time: the direction your ceiling fan turns   (ny1.com) divider line
59
    More: Cool, Inch, ceiling fan, Imperial units, ceiling fan blades, Key, room's air, Department of Energy, energy bill  
•       •       •

1646 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2021 at 6:16 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



59 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Protip: Before you change the direction, please dust the upper surfaces of the blades unless you want to be showered with all of your sloughed-off skin cells from winter.

/people had their ceiling fans going the wrong way?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Although if your ceiling fan also has lighting included in it, be sure to rotate the bulbs before you change the spin direction. The sudden reversal of polarity can cause the bulbs to shatter or even explode, which in a best case scenario might shower you with glass fragments, but in a worst case scenario could cause a very sudden electrical fire. This is one of the reasons that the rate of house fires skyrockets at this time of the year (and again in the winter, when people change the spin direction back).
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've just had to guess at which way is correct.

For whatever reason, I just can't decide if it's spinning clockwise or not when I'm looking up at it from below.

/always had poor visualization skills
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mine are generating their own electricity.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
joke's on you, subby -- it's only turning the wrong direction half the time.
 
catmandu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People still have ceiling fans?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope, that's exactly how I've used ceiling fans my entire life.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I've just had to guess at which way is correct.

For whatever reason, I just can't decide if it's spinning clockwise or not when I'm looking up at it from below.

/always had poor visualization skills


Winter up, Summer down.

/Like I ever remember which way it should be blowing
 
Professor Science
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Although if your ceiling fan also has lighting included in it, be sure to rotate the bulbs before you change the spin direction. The sudden reversal of polarity can cause the bulbs to shatter or even explode, which in a best case scenario might shower you with glass fragments, but in a worst case scenario could cause a very sudden electrical fire. This is one of the reasons that the rate of house fires skyrockets at this time of the year (and again in the winter, when people change the spin direction back).


It's easiest to remember if you bundle this with the rest of your seasonal maintenance, like putting winter air in your car tires.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I've just had to guess at which way is correct.

For whatever reason, I just can't decide if it's spinning clockwise or not when I'm looking up at it from below.

/always had poor visualization skills


Just follow the Kermit.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thinkerer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protip: Blowing air up towards the ceiling creates a downward moving curtain of air around the periphery of the room, like an industrial air curtain system.  If you have a ceiling fan in your kitchen, your onion-cutting woes are over.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those things are just sideways windmills. I can't understand why people want to bring cancer into their homes.
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The more important thing to remember is that a ceiling fan doesn't cool a room. It cools you(as long as the relative humidity is low or the ambient temperature is below your body temperature).

Leaving a ceiling fan running in an empty room is pointless.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The right way?

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are people over the age of 12 that didn't know this?
 
themanuf [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this really an issue for people?

Florida - screw spinning the other direction, the fan never even gets turned off (except to vacuum...once every five years).
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Living in Minnesota, I do not have time to swap directions several times a week in spring/fall.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protip. Buy a Hunter brand fan. They are quiet and last forever. Accidentally bought one for a bedroom and went through like 3 cheaper ones (Hampton Bay or some crap) in the other room. Finally did research and figured out that Hunters were decent.
 
Kim Jong-il
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Approves.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I turned mine off because it gave me cancer.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: Protip. Buy a Hunter brand fan. They are quiet and last forever. Accidentally bought one for a bedroom and went through like 3 cheaper ones (Hampton Bay or some crap) in the other room. Finally did research and figured out that Hunters were decent.


Huh.  I've never had a ceiling fan go bad.  Never even once.

/Eyes ceiling fan suspiciously
 
jake3988
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, another one of these stupid articles.  I have to have this argument with my mother all the time.

It does not matter what direction it is, UNLESS you have a cathedral ceiling.

If you have a normal ceiling, the direction does not matter in the slightest.  The difference in temperature between your ceiling and your head is probably 1 degree, if that.  All that matters for your comfort is having the fan spinning and moving the air around.

/And stupidly, the fans in my mother's cathedral ceiling are so far up, you have to break out a freaking full-size ladder to reach the button to reverse the spin.  You only have to switch it twice a year, but still, that's a really stupid design.
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, because the Wife keeps the furnace high in the winter, so I relish any small breeze from the fan.

/Northerner at heart
//ALWAYS feel hot.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: Protip. Buy a Hunter brand fan. They are quiet and last forever. Accidentally bought one for a bedroom and went through like 3 cheaper ones (Hampton Bay or some crap) in the other room. Finally did research and figured out that Hunters were decent.


Yes.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am a ceiling fan. I can't help but look up to them.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: sleze: Protip. Buy a Hunter brand fan. They are quiet and last forever. Accidentally bought one for a bedroom and went through like 3 cheaper ones (Hampton Bay or some crap) in the other room. Finally did research and figured out that Hunters were decent.

Huh.  I've never had a ceiling fan go bad.  Never even once.

/Eyes ceiling fan suspiciously


I had the light go bad. The grounding screw came out & was shorting out the fixture.

She got completely overhauled & everything tightened down. Damn previous owners half-assing things...
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jake3988: Ah, another one of these stupid articles.  I have to have this argument with my mother all the time.

It does not matter what direction it is, UNLESS you have a cathedral ceiling.

If you have a normal ceiling, the direction does not matter in the slightest.  The difference in temperature between your ceiling and your head is probably 1 degree, if that.  All that matters for your comfort is having the fan spinning and moving the air around.

/And stupidly, the fans in my mother's cathedral ceiling are so far up, you have to break out a freaking full-size ladder to reach the button to reverse the spin.  You only have to switch it twice a year, but still, that's a really stupid design.


Can you duplicate the switch near the outlet? I'm sure most fans don't support that, but rigging it up shouldn't be hard.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: I turned mine off because it gave me cancer.


Did it also go "BAM", and lower your property values as soon as it was installed?

/If only someone could have warned you about all of that.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shed your body!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/wrrrrrrrr
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a fan in my old house that had a thermostat where depending on the temp it would pull air up or push it down. Never thought about it until then.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: Leaving a ceiling fan running in an empty room is pointless.


Indeed, it's a little known fact of the cosmos that air does not circulate in rooms when no human is present.
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this have something to do with how toilet paper hangs off the roll?
 
jclaggett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

themanuf: Is this really an issue for people?

Florida - screw spinning the other direction, the fan never even gets turned off (except to vacuum...once every five years).


I have all 6 fans in the house tied in to a Bond RF controller.

30m after sunrise, the 3 common area fans spin up for the day. Den and kitchen area go from low to medium. The large living room area goes from medium to high. Giving the AC a little help. Bedroom fans adjusted via Alexa.

30m after sunset, the common fans spin back down.

Of course, I'm also in a 25 year old manufactured home to leaks like a sieve, so gotta do everything I can to help air flow for the AC.

Another fun trick, since we like different temps from heat and AC, I programed a simple but effective auto changeover. If the house gets to 71° the heat comes on at 72, which is out preferred heat temp.

If the house hits 75, flips back to AC at 74.

Very handy for the half dozen or so days where the temps yo-yo enough to want both heat and AC.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig, farkers. 

Hey Fuckers
Youtube z7IYDOuOQn8
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/Got nuthin
//Learned how ceiling fans worked when I was teen.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
. I alternate the pitch of the blades so that half suck and half blow no matter which way the fan rotates.  Less thinkin' that way.
 
powhound
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Winter sucks. Summer blows. Like your mom.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I am amazed there has to be an article on this twice a year.  Once for Fall/Winter and once for Spring/Summer
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Keep in mind that it's completely opposite if you live south of the Equator.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"I turn one ceiling fan upward, and the other downward, and I let them fight it out."
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I've just had to guess at which way is correct.

For whatever reason, I just can't decide if it's spinning clockwise or not when I'm looking up at it from below.

/always had poor visualization skills


Attach a clock to it and see what effect the fan has on the passage of time. If you find yourself getting old faster, the fan's going clockwise and adding to the clock's natural rotation. If instead you get younger, or old less quickly, the fan's going counterclockwise.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I really wish our living room had a ceiling fan, but only has recessed lights and replacing one of them isn't an option. It's also a cathedral ceiling and adding a fan would be difficult.

Naturally it has five large, south-facing windows and is the hottest room in the house in the summer.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

skyotter: Nope, that's exactly how I've used ceiling fans my entire life.


Right? I guess people don't read the directions when they buy their first one. Or if already there, even ever wonder why they can spin in 2 different directions.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In the summer I want to let all the hot air stay up near the ceiling, so I don't turn on the ceiling fans at all. That way, it's cooler in the lower part of the room, which happens to be where I live.
If I turned on the fans, it would blow all that hot air down at me.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
odds are your room is so small that IT JUST DOES NOT MATTER !
 
dryknife
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The old house I had years ago had so many ceiling fans it was lifting off of the foundation.
Well, until I reversed them.
Then it created the great tornado of 1998.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: JesseL: Leaving a ceiling fan running in an empty room is pointless.

Indeed, it's a little known fact of the cosmos that air does not circulate in rooms when no human is present.


It saves processing time to only simulate the environment when there's an entity nearby.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

JesseL: Leaving a ceiling fan running in an empty room is pointless.


Have a ceiling fan in a room* with a gas fireplace. The heat from the cathedral ceiling is blown down to mix with the cooler air in the winter. Helps warm the house without the furnace running.

*Open concept home, but the hearth room has a slight divider and a high ceiling. Mixing the air heated by the fireplace is not pointless.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Cat vs. Ceiling Fan
Youtube r5L5jiKoAJw
 
EatsCrayons
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: I am a ceiling fan. I can't help but look up to them.


Boo-oo-oo-oo.
 
Displayed 50 of 59 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.