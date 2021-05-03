 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KOIN Portland)   Former Oregon House Speaker Dave Hunt cited in sex trafficking sting. Swears he was just looking for his brother Mike   (koin.com) divider line
37
    More: Facepalm, Portland, Oregon, Police, Portland police, Crime, undercover sex traffic sting operation, Portland Police Bureau, Portland Tribune, additional detectives  
•       •       •

1195 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2021 at 4:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How are these people in the same species as me? Don't get me wrong; I shoplifted comic books in my gritty NYC childhood, so I'm no stranger to a life of crime, but ... ewww.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hang him high
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In 2011, he also voted for the bill that created the crime for which he was arrested and cited."

I'll have to ask Alanis; but is that Ironic???
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad his name wasn't Mike.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder if he knows Matt Gaetz
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He wasn't trafficking, according to the article he just answered a personal ad looking for a john. That was legal before this guy?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably just another pro-Trump Republican scumbag.
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just annoyed that there's a "Milwaukie" Oregon. as if we needed another reason American kids don't know how to spell anything,
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: Probably just another pro-Trump Republican scumbag.


Democrat. Reading, how do it work?
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOCK HIM UP! Seriously, if he's guilty fark that guy.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: Hang him high


why should we waste the drugs and let him be blasted out of his mind when we kill him? Leave him stone cold sober.
 
Professor Science
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: Probably just another pro-Trump Republican scumbag.


I know it's frowned upon to RTFA around here, but no.  He's proof that bipartisanship is not dead.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Wonder if he knows Matt Gaetz


Whatever you want, Leo Gaetz...

/wrong Gaetz
//probably one of the best scumbag roles in movies, tho.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
koin.comView Full Size

He looks like the kinda guy who has a law office in the mens room at Geno's #1 Cannoli Shack.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well soon, he'll meet Phil McKracken.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, a Democrat to represent. But these have been rookie numbers, unlike the other party. The (D)s have a lot of work to do to close the gap.
Give them a fair trial, and when convicted, burn them. No favorites, or team players. Same with the players in the Epstein saga.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon to be hired as Whitehouse entertainment director.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: [koin.com image 598x360]
He looks like the kinda guy who has a law office in the mens room at Geno's #1 Cannoli Shack.


He looks uncomfortably like the Attorney General for Texas. And appears to be about as ethically challenged as well.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al Tsheimers: dothemath: [koin.com image 598x360]
He looks like the kinda guy who has a law office in the mens room at Geno's #1 Cannoli Shack.

He looks uncomfortably like the Attorney General for Texas. And appears to be about as ethically challenged as well.


Yeah, they bot look like they molest injured raccoons.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor Science: iamskibibitz: Probably just another pro-Trump Republican scumbag.

I know it's frowned upon to RTFA around here, but no.  He's proof that bipartisanship is not dead.


Holy shiat, +1 internet.

/my sides
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: [koin.com image 598x360]
He looks like the kinda guy who has a law office in the mens room at Geno's #1 Cannoli Shack.


Looks kinda like the manager of the Baskin Robbins in Ant Man.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 590x350]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In 2011, he also voted for the bill that created the crime for which he was arrested and cited."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who can blame him?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I may get some flak for this, but what this guy did wasn't really that big of a deal. He wasn't "human traficking", he responded to a personals ad advertising 'services'. While trafficked people are used by pimps, the law has been expanded to people responding to these 'services' as traffickers. 1) sex work should be legal and regulated, and 2) as a society we should be better at providing needs to those who find themselves in a position where they see no other way to make ends meet than to sell themselves - drug treatment, education, job training, universal basic income (stuff conservatives don't want but would certainly cure many societal ills). Expanding laws to create more criminals is the sort of crap why the USA leads the world in incarceration rates bay far.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: I may get some flak for this, but what this guy did wasn't really that big of a deal. He wasn't "human traficking", he responded to a personals ad advertising 'services'. While trafficked people are used by pimps, the law has been expanded to people responding to these 'services' as traffickers. 1) sex work should be legal and regulated, and 2) as a society we should be better at providing needs to those who find themselves in a position where they see no other way to make ends meet than to sell themselves - drug treatment, education, job training, universal basic income (stuff conservatives don't want but would certainly cure many societal ills). Expanding laws to create more criminals is the sort of crap why the USA leads the world in incarceration rates bay far.


Yet you are not yourself employed as a prostitute. Curious! I am very intelligent.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

steklo: Too bad his name wasn't Mike.


That would be confusing, since according to subby that's his brother's name...

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Guy was a pandering idiot when he passed a bill making every John a "sex trafficker", he was an even bigger idiot having passed such a bill to then go out and respond to random ads rather than develop a relationship with a madam if he was going to use the services of sex workers.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: I may get some flak for this, but what this guy did wasn't really that big of a deal. He wasn't "human traficking", he responded to a personals ad advertising 'services'. While trafficked people are used by pimps, the law has been expanded to people responding to these 'services' as traffickers. 1) sex work should be legal and regulated, and 2) as a society we should be better at providing needs to those who find themselves in a position where they see no other way to make ends meet than to sell themselves - drug treatment, education, job training, universal basic income (stuff conservatives don't want but would certainly cure many societal ills). Expanding laws to create more criminals is the sort of crap why the USA leads the world in incarceration rates bay far.


According to the article it seems he was charged with solicitation, not human trafficking, which sounds like the right charge to me.  The charges came as part of a human trafficking enforcement effort, but those aren't the specific charges he's facing.
 
gar1013
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

OldRod: Wonder if he knows Matt Gaetz


He's probably on better terms with sex pests like Spitzer, Cuomo, and Clinton.
 
gar1013
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Probably just another pro-Trump Republican scumbag.


He's a Democrat.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dave_​H​unt_(Oregon_politician)
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gar1013: OldRod: Wonder if he knows Matt Gaetz

He's probably on better terms with sex pests like Spitzer, Cuomo, and Clinton.


He'd be the first Democrat to have to pay for sex.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gar1013: OldRod: Wonder if he knows Matt Gaetz

He's probably on better terms with sex pests like Spitzer, Cuomo, and Clinton.


Speaking of Gaetz, you sure are conspiculously absent from threads about this pedo, as well as insurrectionist threads, or Colludy Rudy threads,... pretty much every thread from an article that exposes your precious GQP as a bunch of pedos, clueles and violent hicks, traitors, and pathological liars.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: gar1013: OldRod: Wonder if he knows Matt Gaetz

He's probably on better terms with sex pests like Spitzer, Cuomo, and Clinton.

He'd be the first Democrat to have to pay for sex.


All men pay for sex.  One way or another.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 1 minute ago  

eddie_irvine: I may get some flak for this, but what this guy did wasn't really that big of a deal. He wasn't "human traficking", he responded to a personals ad advertising 'services'. While trafficked people are used by pimps, the law has been expanded to people responding to these 'services' as traffickers. 1) sex work should be legal and regulated, and 2) as a society we should be better at providing needs to those who find themselves in a position where they see no other way to make ends meet than to sell themselves - drug treatment, education, job training, universal basic income (stuff conservatives don't want but would certainly cure many societal ills). Expanding laws to create more criminals is the sort of crap why the USA leads the world in incarceration rates bay far.


I was more or less going to say the same thing. 'Sex trafficking websites' means he responded to the equivalent of a backpage ad, whatever site that took over from backpage. It's scare quotes to paint all sex work as 'trafficking'. I am pretty sure he didn't put in an order on 'buy a sex slave.com' If, in fact, he was knowingly trafficking unwilling people into sex work, that is one thing, but there is nothing in the article to suggest that. Just plain old American puritanism.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.