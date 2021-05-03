 Skip to content
 
(IFL Science)   People think our last president was pretty weird but consider the former POTUS who had to be fed via ANUS   (iflscience.com) divider line
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

a nation mourned
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



And....

NSFW?
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yes, but 45* did it by choice.  Our nation's 20th President was subjected to it by a quack doctor that was neither keeping up with scientific developments in his field nor willing yield to those who did.

I wonder if reaction to the Garfield situation had a lot to do with the increased emphasis on the health and medical treatment of the President.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dinner conversations at the White House must have been interesting.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Tidbit of information number 7000 that I didn't really need to know or wanted to know
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TWX: Yes, but 45* did it by choice.  Our nation's 20th President was subjected to it by a quack doctor that was neither keeping up with scientific developments in his field nor willing yield to those who did.


He had to. That's where his head is.
 
schnee [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hey subby - have you looked at the last president's mouth? Your headline is really only about one president.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TWX: Yes, but 45* did it by choice.  Our nation's 20th President was subjected to it by a quack doctor that was neither keeping up with scientific developments in his field nor willing yield to those who did.

I wonder if reaction to the Garfield situation had a lot to do with the increased emphasis on the health and medical treatment of the President.


Isn't it why the secret service exists?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
TWX:

Or am I thinking of McKinley?
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
THIS is why i come to Fark.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Considering many politicians talk out of their anus, feeding via it seems a natural step.
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He was about to start shoving food into a sitting President's anus.

- Excerpts from Italian Parliament
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
one of whom named Dr Doctor Willard Bliss

pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I guess "beef extract" would be better than turkey.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Unless "beef extract" is a euphemism of some kind.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: TWX:

Or am I thinking of McKinley?


The secretary of the treasury directed the secret service with being the president's full time security detail after McKinley was shot.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
.....Damn near killed him!

ok...it actually killed him..
 
huntercr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And today's headlines talking about anuses trifecta is now complete.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

rfenster: .....Damn near killed him!

ok...it actually killed him..


I think the sepsis killed him.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The5thElement: Natalie Portmanteau: TWX:

Or am I thinking of McKinley?

The secretary of the treasury directed the secret service with being the president's full time security detail after McKinley was shot.


Ah, thanks.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Usually McDonald's is extracted out of that orifice at high speeds.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Billy Liar: [Fark user image 263x180]
a nation mourned


Those last few months were a bleak time of existential despair, now known as the Garfield Administration Minus Garfield.
 
