 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Powerball to give you an extra chance each week to not win anything   (lotterypost.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, Powerball, option of a third weekly drawing, Lottery, Mega Millions, lottery officials, state Powerball lottery game, number of nightly drawings, fireball option  
•       •       •

593 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2021 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd rather they adjust the odds. I'd much prefer frequent $40M winners than a few $300M winners a year.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: I'd rather they adjust the odds. I'd much prefer frequent $40M winners than a few $300M winners a year.


Heck, I think it would be better to have a bunch of $2 million winners than a $300 million winner.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: NeoCortex42: I'd rather they adjust the odds. I'd much prefer frequent $40M winners than a few $300M winners a year.

Heck, I think it would be better to have a bunch of $2 million winners than a $300 million winner.


I can see an argument for it being at least to the point where the take home is $10M+.  That's at least "never work again in your life as long as you don't fark up too badly" money.  Every state already tends to have their smaller million dollar or so local drawings.  Honestly, once you hit about $50M or so, is there any real difference between that and winning half a billion to the average person?
 
Resin33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure this is accurate, since it is being reported by a website that is apparently from 2003.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Lottery: For white trash who feel like its somehow wrong to simply flush money down the toilet.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I would have preferred they add a thunderdome aspect.  For every two winning jackpots the winner or winners of one are pitted against the winner or winners of the other jackpot.  With the winner or winners of the thunderdome taking home both jackpots.   Even if an entire pool of twenty people won the jackpot and the next jackpot was a single person. In that case the pool winners would hang back a little hoping the singleton would take out some of the people on their side, since once the singleton is killed, the thunderdome is over.  Hell, some of the pool might temporarily alliance with the singleton so they could help take out some of their cowinners.  And the singleton would accept the help, because then they would have a better chance at taking out the entire pool.

It could have been glorious.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

downstairs: NeoCortex42: I'd rather they adjust the odds. I'd much prefer frequent $40M winners than a few $300M winners a year.

Heck, I think it would be better to have a bunch of $2 million winners than a $300 million winner.


I like where this is heading. I think I may have a plan to take it all the way to MILLIONS of non-$2 losers each drawing, but I want to check my math before sharing it.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

downstairs: NeoCortex42: I'd rather they adjust the odds. I'd much prefer frequent $40M winners than a few $300M winners a year.

Heck, I think it would be better to have a bunch of $2 million winners than a $300 million winner.


I think the poorest should be declared winners and it distrubted among them.  Affluent players can be engouraged to increase their odds of winning my donating their wealth to charity.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dothemath: The Lottery: For white trash who feel like its somehow wrong to simply flush money down the toilet.


People I know who play the lottery regularly have reached a level of desperation where they legitimately believe that it is their best shot at financial success.

/Given rap sheets, inability to keep a job, and various undiagnosed mental illnesses, they aren't always wrong IMO.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Honestly, once you hit about $50M or so, is there any real difference between that and winning half a billion to the average person?


If a million dollars gets you two chicks at the same time, does $50 million get you 100 chicks at the same time?  Asking for my neighbor.
 
dryknife
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I normally would be interested, but Melinda Gates is soon to be single.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
An extra chance would be if your ticket was good for a second chance drawing. This is a completely separate drawing, so this is just an opportunity to lose more money each week.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dothemath: The Lottery: For white trash who feel like its somehow wrong to simply flush money down the toilet.


User name checks out.

And while I'm quite familiar with the probability calculations, for me, spending $2 for a few minutes of hope that I will never have to work again is a bargain.  And the ~$10 a year I give to the lottery commission isn't going to impact me to much.
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Craw Fu: dothemath: The Lottery: For white trash who feel like its somehow wrong to simply flush money down the toilet.

User name checks out.

And while I'm quite familiar with the probability calculations, for me, spending $2 for a few minutes of hope that I will never have to work again is a bargain.  And the ~$10 a year I give to the lottery commission isn't going to impact me to much.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Great. Now more idiots will be in line in front of me at the liquor store and gas station.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.