(Yahoo)   If you are going to pistol whip someone, make sure you point the barrel away from your nearby relatives   (yahoo.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Responsible.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most people don't know this, but once fired out of a gun, bullets only live for less than a second, and in that second, they experience the full spectrum of human emotions.

// I got nothing. I'm numb.
// We should just bribe ammunition companies to make bullets jam and explode and kill the users.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Have you met my relatives?
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Look at the bright side, no work Monday for the dead guy.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A gun walks into a bar, punches some guy and then shoots another. The bullet says to the gun, "Now that's a chaser!"

/I make these up without effort.
 
bughunter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Always assume the melee weapon is loaded.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Should have had a gun to defend himself.
 
Mock26
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mofa: Most people don't know this, but once fired out of a gun, bullets only live for less than a second, and in that second, they experience the full spectrum of human emotions.

// I got nothing. I'm numb.
// We should just bribe ammunition companies to make bullets jam and explode and kill the users.


Fun fact: If a bullet is fired horizontally at the same time that a bullet is dropped from the same height they will both hit the ground at the same time.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mock26: Fun fact: If a bullet is fired horizontally at the same time that a bullet is dropped from the same height they will both hit the ground at the same time.


32 feet per second, squared.

/thanks to Sir Isaac Newton.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
that's called a "pistol whipper snapper" when you gun goes off while you're beating a guy with it.
 
bughunter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: that's called a "pistol whipper snapper" when you gun goes off while you're beating a guy with it.


I was gonna go with "Oakland Backdoor" but OK.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - Pistol Whip
Youtube o37V1Msmi9s
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bughunter: Isitoveryet: that's called a "pistol whipper snapper" when you gun goes off while you're beating a guy with it.

I was gonna go with "Oakland Backdoor" but OK.


Oakland backdoor sounds like butt stuff.
NTTAWWT.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mock26: mofa: Most people don't know this, but once fired out of a gun, bullets only live for less than a second, and in that second, they experience the full spectrum of human emotions.

// I got nothing. I'm numb.
// We should just bribe ammunition companies to make bullets jam and explode and kill the users.

Fun fact: If a bullet is fired horizontally at the same time that a bullet is dropped from the same height they will both hit the ground at the same time.


I have a physics degree from Caltech, and I can confirm that if the earth were flat, you'd have been correct.
 
mrparks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A pistol is a fragile and beautiful piece of machinery. Please don't hit someone with it, use a rock.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've said it before.  There is some kind of Dunning Kruger Effect when it comes to guns.  The more someone thinks they need to carry or use a gun, the less likely they have the intelligence and maturity to make that decision responsibly.
 
bughunter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mrparks: A pistol is a fragile and beautiful piece of machinery. Please don't hit someone with it, use a rock.


Or a poin ted stick.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: bughunter: Isitoveryet: that's called a "pistol whipper snapper" when you gun goes off while you're beating a guy with it.

I was gonna go with "Oakland Backdoor" but OK.

Oakland backdoor sounds like butt stuff.
NTTAWWT.


It was a porno based on Oakland Raiders cheerleaders and John Madden.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I've said it before.  There is some kind of Dunning Kruger Effect when it comes to guns.  The more someone thinks they need to carry or use a gun, the less likely they have the intelligence and maturity to make that decision responsibly.


You're not wrong, barring someone in a job that genuinely requires one.  While we're on the subject, it's not a hammer you morons.  Unless you're empty (and you're desperate) do not go around hitting shiat with it.  Bullets use percussion to set off the primer - you are applying percussion to the thing by pretending it's a club.  Rocket surgery it ain't.
 
