(WMC 5 Memphis)
34
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess people still listen to disco.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rick Dees - DISCO DUCK (1976) Stereo
Youtube sysgZabVlZw
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where is the rest of that man's head?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
twas a great day when this happened...

static01.nyt.comView Full Size


Disco Demolition Night, July 12, 1979, at Comiskey Park.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I hear disco is making a comeback!
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You're wrong about that.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the mugshot? I don't care about the disco ball!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That takes...chutzpa.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: Where is the rest of that man's head?


I'm really hoping some joker put a fish eye lens on the camera.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
toptenz.netView Full Size
 
Malenfant [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: Where is the rest of that man's head?


I'm not sure if he has a giant face, or a tiny head.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uzzah: You're wrong about that.


My apologizes to all then.

I could've sworn that a bunch of disco records were blown up somewhere, sometime.
 
70Ford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Malenfant [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I have a coworker who was at that fascist event.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The victim states Rodney Thomas approached him about a disco ball that he had purchased from Thomas for $20, but he was wanting it back. The victim refused, and Thomas pushed him back in the apartment," Jonesboro police said.

That might be the fastest way to enforce a return policy.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Dub Diablo - Disco-headache(2000)
Youtube lJmovJYUnNM
 
bughunter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Disco Bork with DJ Sweed...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Also LOLed...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Who Da Funk - Shiny Disco Balls (Main Mix - Tony Mendes Video Re Edit)
Youtube 7FWur2zMjFo
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I liked it when kids in the 60's burned their Beatle records and stuff.

Makes me laugh because I am sure some kids bought them just to burn them.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Vitalic - Your Disco Song (Official)
Youtube ccT7yslqOdA
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Especially apt since it was white people freaking out over the popularity of big city and Black music.
 
nytmare
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Cowboy Dance (2) | Rasputin (7" Version) - Boney M.
Youtube HREe7itX0lg
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I guess people still listen to disco.


Maybe he's Brian Eno fan
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Volcano vent from Burial to Skrillex
 
ISO15693
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cancel Culture!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Where's the mugshot? I don't care about the disco ball!


This is the face of a man who has zero farks to give:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yupperz, Call me a Boomer or a Ole Codger but I Hated HATED Disco as much as I HATE RAP music too!!!!!


Oh yeah I found the perfect Fark pic fer me too....!!! Fitz me like a glive too!!!
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: Disco Demolition Night, July 12, 1979, at Comiskey Park.


That's racist.  And homophobic.


Disco lives:
Virtual Boogie! Homero Espinosa & David Harness
Youtube SAWb9P_EG74
 
