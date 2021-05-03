 Skip to content
(CNN)   Australia threatens five years in prison to citizens who try to return home from COVID-ravaged India, no word on how many venomous insects and reptiles are affected   (cnn.com) divider line
23
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is that an issue? All Australians are criminals anyway. Send those miscreants to Australia.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From what little I've seen, Australia seems to be playing hardball when it comes to COVID-19.  It sounds like they've decided that even quarantine after repatriation is too dangerous, they don't want cases on their shores at all if it can be avoided.

I can't say I entirely blame them, but given how remote some parts of the country are, I'm a little surprised that they haven't constructed some kind of dispersed quarantine camp in central or western Australia where repatriated Aussies could spend a month or more in general isolation from the rest of the population.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: From what little I've seen, Australia seems to be playing hardball when it comes to COVID-19.  It sounds like they've decided that even quarantine after repatriation is too dangerous, they don't want cases on their shores at all if it can be avoided.

I can't say I entirely blame them, but given how remote some parts of the country are, I'm a little surprised that they haven't constructed some kind of dispersed quarantine camp in central or western Australia where repatriated Aussies could spend a month or more in general isolation from the rest of the population.


They can't do that because dingoes will eat them.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TWX: From what little I've seen, Australia seems to be playing hardball when it comes to COVID-19.  It sounds like they've decided that even quarantine after repatriation is too dangerous, they don't want cases on their shores at all if it can be avoided.

I can't say I entirely blame them, but given how remote some parts of the country are, I'm a little surprised that they haven't constructed some kind of dispersed quarantine camp in central or western Australia where repatriated Aussies could spend a month or more in general isolation from the rest of the population.


How exactly would that work? You'd always have new people and couldn't 100 percent isolate those with a 'get out of jail by..." card would have to start over...and who cooks, delivers food, how is it powered, what about water? Just putting up some chain link and herding people into a 'camp' in the desert isn't an answer.
Vaccines are the answer, and the fear is that a new variant from India might be making the rounds.
It's very reasonable to stop travel from India while more data can be collected.
 
Stibium
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TWX: From what little I've seen, Australia seems to be playing hardball when it comes to COVID-19.  It sounds like they've decided that even quarantine after repatriation is too dangerous, they don't want cases on their shores at all if it can be avoided.

I can't say I entirely blame them, but given how remote some parts of the country are, I'm a little surprised that they haven't constructed some kind of dispersed quarantine camp in central or western Australia where repatriated Aussies could spend a month or more in general isolation from the rest of the population.


They could do that, but it really makes you think when not even that is an acceptable risk. Australia is not farking around with India's variants.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sure, they're being accused of racism. But the message Australia is trying to convey is "If you have covid, fark off." That's not a racist policy. Right now that's an extremely intelligent policy. Especially considering their own bad covid problem. They're trying to prevent an escalation of that problem. Selfish people are taking it upon themselves to spread this shiat whether they realize it or not, and they're farking things up for literally everybody else.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

optikeye: TWX: From what little I've seen, Australia seems to be playing hardball when it comes to COVID-19.  It sounds like they've decided that even quarantine after repatriation is too dangerous, they don't want cases on their shores at all if it can be avoided.

I can't say I entirely blame them, but given how remote some parts of the country are, I'm a little surprised that they haven't constructed some kind of dispersed quarantine camp in central or western Australia where repatriated Aussies could spend a month or more in general isolation from the rest of the population.

How exactly would that work? You'd always have new people and couldn't 100 percent isolate those with a 'get out of jail by..." card would have to start over...and who cooks, delivers food, how is it powered, what about water? Just putting up some chain link and herding people into a 'camp' in the desert isn't an answer.
Vaccines are the answer, and the fear is that a new variant from India might be making the rounds.
It's very reasonable to stop travel from India while more data can be collected.


But where does it end? How long can you conceivably keep your own citizens from returning to their home? It's not like the situation in India is going to be somehow resolved by the 15th, or probably ever given the numbers they're looking at.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Miss5280: TWX: From what little I've seen, Australia seems to be playing hardball when it comes to COVID-19.  It sounds like they've decided that even quarantine after repatriation is too dangerous, they don't want cases on their shores at all if it can be avoided.

I can't say I entirely blame them, but given how remote some parts of the country are, I'm a little surprised that they haven't constructed some kind of dispersed quarantine camp in central or western Australia where repatriated Aussies could spend a month or more in general isolation from the rest of the population.

They can't do that because dingoes will eat them.


Dingos only eat babies
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TWX: From what little I've seen, Australia seems to be playing hardball when it comes to COVID-19.  It sounds like they've decided that even quarantine after repatriation is too dangerous, they don't want cases on their shores at all if it can be avoided.

I can't say I entirely blame them, but given how remote some parts of the country are, I'm a little surprised that they haven't constructed some kind of dispersed quarantine camp in central or western Australia where repatriated Aussies could spend a month or more in general isolation from the rest of the population.


Simple math: there are about 9,000 Affected Australians currently in India.   there are 25 Million Australians back home.   Which ones would YOU be willing to piss off to safeguard the other?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TWX: From what little I've seen, Australia seems to be playing hardball when it comes to COVID-19.  It sounds like they've decided that even quarantine after repatriation is too dangerous, they don't want cases on their shores at all if it can be avoided.

I can't say I entirely blame them, but given how remote some parts of the country are, I'm a little surprised that they haven't constructed some kind of dispersed quarantine camp in central or western Australia where repatriated Aussies could spend a month or more in general isolation from the rest of the population.


https://www.refugeecouncil.org.au/off​s​hore-processing-facts/

They send refugee seekers to Papua New Guinia, and have done so since 2001 or so.

They don't have the space them selves.

That, or it's a good way to make it so that they don't get refugees. And this here seems like it's a good way to keep Indians in India.

/Not saying my nation is much better, as Denmark seems to have made a deal with Rwanda, which I believe will have an effect on the amount of people who flee to Denmark.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

optikeye: TWX: From what little I've seen, Australia seems to be playing hardball when it comes to COVID-19.  It sounds like they've decided that even quarantine after repatriation is too dangerous, they don't want cases on their shores at all if it can be avoided.

I can't say I entirely blame them, but given how remote some parts of the country are, I'm a little surprised that they haven't constructed some kind of dispersed quarantine camp in central or western Australia where repatriated Aussies could spend a month or more in general isolation from the rest of the population.

How exactly would that work? You'd always have new people and couldn't 100 percent isolate those with a 'get out of jail by..." card would have to start over...and who cooks, delivers food, how is it powered, what about water? Just putting up some chain link and herding people into a 'camp' in the desert isn't an answer.


You could house people by the 50 or 100 or airplane load. Just put 200 meters between the camps.

As for water: it isn't that hard to hook a fluid hauling truck up to a pump a hundred meters from the camp. No direct interactions needed.

As for power: solar panels. Just go to sleep when it is dark.

As for food: just give the people 2.5 weeks of rations each. Fill a pantry and they can cook on induction stoves.
 
dothemath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Science isnt racist.

The Indian government made their bed when it comes to COVID, now unfortunately their citizens must lie in it.
 
ansius
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Sure, they're being accused of racism. But the message Australia is trying to convey is "If you have covid, fark off." That's not a racist policy. Right now that's an extremely intelligent policy. Especially considering their own bad covid problem. They're trying to prevent an escalation of that problem. Selfish people are taking it upon themselves to spread this shiat whether they realize it or not, and they're farking things up for literally everybody else.


It's racist because it's a new policy that's only applied to (mostly Indian) citizens returning from India, and never from any other country where new variants emerged, including the USA, UK, Brazil, Sth Africa.

It's a blatant farking dogwhistle.
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ansius: USA, UK, Brazil, Sth Africa.


I dont remember piles of bodies being burned in the streets in those cases.
 
Watubi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Magorn: TWX: From what little I've seen, Australia seems to be playing hardball when it comes to COVID-19.  It sounds like they've decided that even quarantine after repatriation is too dangerous, they don't want cases on their shores at all if it can be avoided.

I can't say I entirely blame them, but given how remote some parts of the country are, I'm a little surprised that they haven't constructed some kind of dispersed quarantine camp in central or western Australia where repatriated Aussies could spend a month or more in general isolation from the rest of the population.

Simple math: there are about 9,000 Affected Australians currently in India.   there are 25 Million Australians back home.   Which ones would YOU be willing to piss off to safeguard the other?


Simple math: What are you chances of dying if you catch COVID in India  vs 5 years in an Australian prison
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ansius: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Sure, they're being accused of racism. But the message Australia is trying to convey is "If you have covid, fark off." That's not a racist policy. Right now that's an extremely intelligent policy. Especially considering their own bad covid problem. They're trying to prevent an escalation of that problem. Selfish people are taking it upon themselves to spread this shiat whether they realize it or not, and they're farking things up for literally everybody else.

It's racist because it's a new policy that's only applied to (mostly Indian) citizens returning from India, and never from any other country where new variants emerged, including the USA, UK, Brazil, Sth Africa.

It's a blatant farking dogwhistle.


I don't think so. India's covid problem is out of control. People are burying their family members in their own backyards because the Indian government deemed it necessary. The stacks of bodies are too high. They've lost control of the situation because they were inept about it. Australia is right to protect themselves.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Opacity: Miss5280: TWX: From what little I've seen, Australia seems to be playing hardball when it comes to COVID-19.  It sounds like they've decided that even quarantine after repatriation is too dangerous, they don't want cases on their shores at all if it can be avoided.

I can't say I entirely blame them, but given how remote some parts of the country are, I'm a little surprised that they haven't constructed some kind of dispersed quarantine camp in central or western Australia where repatriated Aussies could spend a month or more in general isolation from the rest of the population.

They can't do that because dingoes will eat them.

Dingos only eat babies


Can you blame them? God damn delicious.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TWX: From what little I've seen, Australia seems to be playing hardball when it comes to COVID-19.  It sounds like they've decided that even quarantine after repatriation is too dangerous, they don't want cases on their shores at all if it can be avoided.

I can't say I entirely blame them, but given how remote some parts of the country are, I'm a little surprised that they haven't constructed some kind of dispersed quarantine camp in central or western Australia where repatriated Aussies could spend a month or more in general isolation from the rest of the population.


This is what confuses me. They live in a country where pretty much everything, everywhere is trying to kill them. You'd think they'd be used to it. But nooo, they insist on fighting desperately against the inevitable. Just accept your fates already, FFS.

/kidding, kidding
//still find it amusing that they're worried about things killing them when they live in a country that is itself trying to kill them.
 
orundarkes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dothemath: ansius: USA, UK, Brazil, Sth Africa.

I dont remember piles of bodies being burned in the streets in those cases.


Uk and US had fridges and freezers full to control the body backlog in some places.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mofa: How is that an issue? All Australians are criminals anyway. Send those miscreants to Australia.


Australia can't keep accepting travelers from England.  That's where the criminals came from in thr first place.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why the fark are people traveling from a country that's barely holding its COVID shat together to a country that can't gather wood fast enough to cremate it's thousands (3400+ yesterday) of dead a day from MOAR NEW COVID?

This virus is spread by HUMANS and HUMAN CONTACT. Leave their dumb first world asses there.
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

orundarkes: dothemath: ansius: USA, UK, Brazil, Sth Africa.

I dont remember piles of bodies being burned in the streets in those cases.

Uk and US had fridges and freezers full to control the body backlog in some places.


Yeah. Not burned in the street. Like I said.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is smart. Biden should get smart and do the same.
 
