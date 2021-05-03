 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   In case you needed a bigger reason to avoid covid than death, long term side effects and/or permanent organ damage, study shows having covid may shave your telomeres down and cut off 5 years of your life   (medrxiv.org) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they teach about telomeres in high school anymore?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't shaved my tell.....wait never mind. I read that wrong
 
runs with mutts [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Do they teach about telomeres in high school anymore?


When did they teach telomeres? I came across them in science fiction and didn't pay much attention until Dolly the cloned sheep (cow? whatever), when I found out they were real because Dolly's were short.

I have probably just marked myself as old by being older than Dolly.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sure, but they're the five worst years.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yeah but it's the last 5 years.

/got my shots.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I think diabetes would be worse than death. Think about having to control your diet with the rigour of a professional nutritionist. Time. Portions. Ingredients.

EVERY DAY, FOREVER, SO LONG AS YE SHALL LIVE!
 
Stibium
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's pretty bad. We knew that long-term health complications tended to make you feel double you age on the net, but I honestly wasn't expecting it to literally accelerate aging!
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We all could be in the last 5 years of our lives. You could be hit by a bus any day now.
Make sure you have on clean underwear.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You know who else was looking for telomeres..........

wideopenpets.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Welllll shiat.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

runs with mutts: cretinbob: Do they teach about telomeres in high school anymore?

When did they teach telomeres? I came across them in science fiction and didn't pay much attention until Dolly the cloned sheep (cow? whatever), when I found out they were real because Dolly's were short.

I have probably just marked myself as old by being older than Dolly.


Older than Dolly Parton?

Sorry. I wasn't paying attention. My mind started to wander at the word "telomeres" ...
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's a floor wax and a dessert topping.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wonder if those chronic effects will still be something you're susceptible to when covid finally gets watered down to the level of the common cold viruses.  The article from earlier today mentioned it might take one to two generations for that to happen, so my question then is what until then?  Is it going to come to be transmitted like the common cold -- fairly easily and frequently due to mutations -- but for a while we'll have a "common cold" with mild acute symptoms but possibly lifelong consequences as described here?  Because that'll just be swell.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So if I make it to the old folks home there will be fewer assholes stuck in there with me? I'm okay with that.
 
flamesfan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
For every covid death there are many more covid disabled. How many more on kidney dialysis or on oxygen for the rest of their lives?
 
FitzShivering
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The "telomere length determines your lifespan" is extremely reductive bullshiat.  The best research right now is that longer telomeres may prevent you from some age related diseases, but there is absolutely no scientific way anyone could say shortening from COVID would take 5 years off your life, especially considering the main risk appears to be cancer, which we are much better at treating.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There is nothing that people say, publish, demonstrate that will get some people to get the vaccine.

I know - I live with some of them.

This is how strongly they feel about "not being wrong".
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Do they teach about telomeres in high school anymore?


No.  They couldn't fit it in between square dancing lessons
 
Stibium
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Wonder if those chronic effects will still be something you're susceptible to when covid finally gets watered down to the level of the common cold viruses.


Depends on whether SARS-CoV-2 or homo sapiens decides to stop using ACE2. Considering that means it speciation, I'm going to say that's going to be a resounding yes.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size

"He chose not to get vaccinated."
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wait, hold on.  Are you meaning to say that the long-term health of your lungs is important?

Well.  shiat.  Thanks, Obama.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

runs with mutts: cretinbob: Do they teach about telomeres in high school anymore?

When did they teach telomeres? I came across them in science fiction and didn't pay much attention until Dolly the cloned sheep (cow? whatever), when I found out they were real because Dolly's were short.

I have probably just marked myself as old by being older than Dolly.


in the 1980's
 
gyruss
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Telomeres are the caps at the ends of chromosomes, they're how DNA gets cut up into the correct lengths during mitosis. Messing them up increases the risk of cancer, which at least incidentally increases effective age.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I confuse telomeres with tardigrades.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you were specifically designing a virus to tax a healthcare system and throw a lot of random health issues in the mix, you could do a lot worse than Covid....

We'll keep going forth and multiplying,
and nature will keep finding our checks and balances unfortunately.
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
PUMP THE BRAKES, KIDS.

In this study, a cohort of 117 COVID19 survivors (post-COVID19) and 144 non-infected volunteers (COVID19-free) were analyzed using pyrosequencing of defined CpG islands previously identified as suitable for biological age determination.  ...
Conclusion: ...we hypothesize that some epigenetic alterations are associated with the post-COVID19 condition...

This is a study, that has not been peer reviewed, of 261 people. That's pretty weak. Their conclusion is conjecture. Doesn't make it "bad", but makes its value quite limited.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, I mean, so does reading the PolTab, subby, so it's not like it's anything new.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Of course, that was a time before teach the standardized test and no child left behind, which was my original point.
We had a whole semester on genetics. Did the fruit fly experiment , made paper chains of DNA strands....yeah, it was just the fundamentals, but people need at least that. That's how you spark people to go on and be scientists. You farking teach them science, not Minecraft.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ElFugawz: PUMP THE BRAKES, KIDS.

In this study, a cohort of 117 COVID19 survivors (post-COVID19) and 144 non-infected volunteers (COVID19-free) were analyzed using pyrosequencing of defined CpG islands previously identified as suitable for biological age determination.  ...
Conclusion: ...we hypothesize that some epigenetic alterations are associated with the post-COVID19 condition...

This is a study, that has not been peer reviewed, of 261 people. That's pretty weak. Their conclusion is conjecture. Doesn't make it "bad", but makes its value quite limited.


phdcomics.comView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So subby is saying nature found a way to cull a large number of humans over time
 
lurkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: I confuse telomeres with tardigrades.


Shoot, then what's a tardive?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: I confuse telomeres with tardigrades.


One is the junk at the end of your chromosomes.
One is a microscopic bug that tap dance through the radioactive hell of your choice without flinching.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Sure, but they're the five worst years.


Not how it works. You still fall apart, you just start falling apart sooner.
 
Stibium
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gyruss: Telomeres are the caps at the ends of chromosomes, they're how DNA gets cut up into the correct lengths during mitosis. Messing them up increases the risk of cancer, which at least incidentally increases effective age.


They also act as a quantum sink for free radical protons which would otherwise damage the strand.

cretinbob: You farking teach them science, not Minecraft.


To be fair reading Minecraft's source code would go a long way toward explaining programming. It's a great example of code that's "built right."
 
Lexx
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A: it's preprint.  B: it's not been peer reviewed.  C: it hasn't been replicated.  D: while telomere length does represent an absolute limit to lifespan (google "Hayflick limit"), most people die well before their theoretical limit for other reasons.

Now, with that giant heaping set of caveats:  ok this is farking scary.  Add it to the pile of "the more I learn about COVID-19 the worse it gets".
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marksrevenge: Madman drummers bummers: Sure, but they're the five worst years.

Not how it works. You still fall apart, you just start falling apart sooner.


There is great need for a sarcasm font. I propose Comic Sans.
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
At first glance there is a lot that is odd about their statistics, including the fact that they didn't both to calibrate the covid-less DNmAge to be remotely inline with chronological age. As a result the 5 year difference in 'DNmAge' isn't actually on any sort of intuitive scale.

The method section in general is... terse.
Particularly this gem,
"Data Analysis: All data has been analyzed with GraphPad Prism 8.4.3. Method to calculate the p-value: Two sided T-test."

Also, they are super vague about what made someone a "COVID Survivor." But the survivors have a substantially higher proportion BMI>30 (15.3% vs 9%) and prior lung disease (20.2% !!!! vs 1.6%) so I'm pretty sure this wasn't even a random sample of people that tested positive. They sort of touch on this in the discussion, but their data set is irreparably confounded.

F-. The depressing thing is that this will probably still get published.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: I confuse telomeres with tardigrades.


And trilobites
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This study is a hot mess. They appear to have selected a Covid 'survivor' cohort from people who had both worse health indicators and who had developed symptomatic Covid:

"The two groups considered in this study were not significantly different in terms of age, sex, and known clinical conditions before SARS-CoV-2 infection except for a relatively higher incidence of BMI>30 (15.3% vs. 9%) in the post-COVID19 population compared to controls as well as for a record of more frequent lung diseases (20.2% vs. 1.6%; see Table I)."

My bold.

Something about correlation and causation...
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Stibium: gyruss: Telomeres are the caps at the ends of chromosomes, they're how DNA gets cut up into the correct lengths during mitosis. Messing them up increases the risk of cancer, which at least incidentally increases effective age.

They also act as a quantum sink for free radical protons which would otherwise damage the strand.

cretinbob: You farking teach them science, not Minecraft.

To be fair reading Minecraft's source code would go a long way toward explaining programming. It's a great example of code that's "built right."


What? Minecraft was buggy as shiat. Maybe now that Microsoft owns it they cleaned it up.
But they are, or weren't, teaching coding. They were just letting kids play Minecraft. Two kids in a 5 classes might have learned a bit of coding.
And I will absolutely 100% give you the point that coding and how computers work needs to be taught better. You are spot on with that.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
and if you want kids to learn JAVA, isn't that a bit like teaching them Latin at this point?
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Breaker Moran: I confuse telomeres with tardigrades.

And trilobites


I think that my hard drive has a one trilobite capacity.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I think diabetes would be worse than death. Think about having to control your diet with the rigour of a professional nutritionist. Time. Portions. Ingredients.

EVERY DAY, FOREVER, SO LONG AS YE SHALL LIVE!


A good friend got a false positive for pancreatic cancer so they removed her pancreas. Instant diabetes. She lived 7  more years and was basically house bound.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you could have your telomeres measured and your life expectancy, barring accident or other illness, could be nailed down to within a year, would you do it?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rfenster: Declassify Issue: Breaker Moran: I confuse telomeres with tardigrades.

And trilobites

I think that my hard drive has a one trilobite capacity.


Trailerbikes and chigger bites during the late Devouring Period.
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have several family members that recovered from COVID-19, so not getting a kick out of this.
 
