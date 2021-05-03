 Skip to content
(Twitter) Glory hole no longer moist
2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
The Googles Do Nothing
1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer
1 hour ago  
There are now new layers of meaning on this ancient meme:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


be pretty glorious if'n you did...
 
sophus_tree
1 hour ago  
I went to UC Davis and used to ride up there on long bike rides.

This is sad.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
55 minutes ago  
@GoodDaySac

Is that when your balls have a good day? Like, it's really humid but they don't stick to your leg or itch?
 
roofmonkey
53 minutes ago  

sophus_tree: I went to UC Davis and used to ride up there on long bike rides.

This is sad.


I too am an Aggie and rode around up there, good times. I've never seen Berryessa that low.

/climate deniers can EABOD
 
Gyrfalcon
53 minutes ago  
Wow.
 
fragMasterFlash
52 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: There are now new layers of meaning on this ancient meme:

[Fark user image 750x600]


The USA is so F'ed up that the Divide By Zero rectum is now prolapsed?

/eww
 
Ragin' Asian
50 minutes ago  
Stop funneling water to deserts! You don't need a goddamned lawn!
 
Johnson
50 minutes ago  
But I thought Climate Change was supposed to raise the water levels!  Now what Libs?
-said every Republican ever.
 
steklo
50 minutes ago  
Also the famous Lake Meade is also losing a lot of water. I think it has something to do with...

lovethesepics.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
49 minutes ago  
They should buy more water.


/from Nestle
 
Derp Du Jour
48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
47 minutes ago  

Derp Du Jour: [Fark user image image 425x239]


I hear where your cumming from.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
47 minutes ago  
You're*
 
Bslim
47 minutes ago  
Moistness Lost is the name of my Hole inspired Enigma cover band.
 
MythDragon
44 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

https://www.npr.org/2018/08/24/641331​5​44/drought-in-central-europe-reveals-c​autionary-hunger-stones-in-czech-river​
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
43 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Stop funneling water to deserts! You don't need a goddamned lawn!


Well, it's a reservoir, that provides water to Bay Area.
It was designed to funnel water. It is it's only purpose in life.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
43 minutes ago  
I guess you can't embed the video for Glory Hole by Steel Panther... oh well.
 
Martian_Astronomer
43 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Martian_Astronomer: There are now new layers of meaning on this ancient meme:

[Fark user image 750x600]

The USA is so F'ed up that the Divide By Zero rectum is now prolapsed?

/eww


...the USA is so F'ed up that that sentence made sense.
 
mrmopar5287
41 minutes ago  

sophus_tree: I went to UC Davis and used to ride up there on long bike rides.

This is sad.


It's a reservoir. It's purposely built to hold water for use later because otherwise the stream/river would run dry in some months. Over a span of months or years, the water level is lower, In some years, the water level is higher.
 
J_Kushner
29 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Stop funneling water to deserts! You don't need a goddamned lawn!


Wait, it gets better.  Los Angeles watershed is 824 sq miles & averages
 
HairBolus
28 minutes ago  
The dry gloryhole doesn't look like much because it is at the edge of the reservoir and not in deep water.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
culebra
28 minutes ago  
Someone please tell me the golf courses are okay!
 
bughunter
28 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: sophus_tree: I went to UC Davis and used to ride up there on long bike rides.

This is sad.

It's a reservoir. It's purposely built to hold water for use later because otherwise the stream/river would run dry in some months. Over a span of months or years, the water level is lower, In some years, the water level is higher much lower.


I calibrated your statement for you.
 
SansNeural
27 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: sophus_tree: I went to UC Davis and used to ride up there on long bike rides.

This is sad.

It's a reservoir. It's purposely built to hold water for use later because otherwise the stream/river would run dry in some months. Over a span of months or years, the water level is lower, In some years, the water level is higher.


It's a reservoir filled by runoff from snowmelt in the Sierras in springtime.  There's still time for some snowfall and the snowmelt won't end until late spring - maybe another month.  But as of April 1 the snowpack volume in the Sierras was at about 53% of average.
 
Sonnuvah
26 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Ragin' Asian: Stop funneling water to deserts! You don't need a goddamned lawn!

Well, it's a reservoir, that provides water to Bay Area.
It was designed to funnel water. It is it's only purpose in life.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inner ted
24 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Stop funneling water to deserts! You don't need a goddamned lawn!


Ya the bullshiat that citizens  need to conserve while golf courses and almond farms exist

- but you shouldn't have a lawn in the desert
 
cyberspacedout
22 minutes ago  

steklo: Also the famous Lake Meade is also losing a lot of water. I think it has something to do with...

[lovethesepics.com image 850x566]


Vegas is only a fraction of the demand. They have to constantly release a certain amount of water through the Hoover Dam so that Southern California, Arizona, and even part of Mexico can tap into the Colorado River and suck it dry.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
22 minutes ago  
I hope the US is prepared for a mass migration to the coasts, an end to food self reliance, and massive water purification plants powered by nuclear reactors
 
Charlie Freak
19 minutes ago  

SansNeural: mrmopar5287: sophus_tree: I went to UC Davis and used to ride up there on long bike rides.

This is sad.

It's a reservoir. It's purposely built to hold water for use later because otherwise the stream/river would run dry in some months. Over a span of months or years, the water level is lower, In some years, the water level is higher.

It's a reservoir filled by runoff from snowmelt in the Sierras in springtime.  There's still time for some snowfall and the snowmelt won't end until late spring - maybe another month.  But as of April 1 the snowpack volume in the Sierras was at about 53% of average.


Berryessa is not in the Sierras. Putah Creek comes from the Mayacamas and they don't get a ton of snow.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
17 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: steklo: Also the famous Lake Meade is also losing a lot of water. I think it has something to do with...

[lovethesepics.com image 850x566]

Vegas is only a fraction of the demand. They have to constantly release a certain amount of water through the Hoover Dam so that Southern California, Arizona, and even part of Mexico can tap into the Colorado River and suck it dry.


Hoover Dam is a hydroelectric power producing dam. It has to release water to generate electricity.
 
BlippityBleep
13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You mean the glory hole that looks like it's the very top level and this is in no way a historic event and the water is just low right now?  Not really pinging my 'be alarmed' radar on this one.
 
skiinstructor
10 minutes ago  
My berryessa story: set out with a buddy in my tin boat with a 1952 25 hp engine. Did the southern half of the lake, glory hole included, great day on the water and its getting late, time to head back, pull the boat out and head to some eats and brew and call it a great day. Motor overheats cause lower unit was slightly loose. Ok, let it cool then start it up again, this time it seizes up. We had a trolling motor so started back where we came from under an amazing canopy of stars, no moon.  No beer no bud no peice of arse, not a single luxury, the sun is gone and it is cold, and out on lake are weee...a good samaritan gave us a tow about midnight, three miles in the wrong direction so we set out again. Battery gives out about 330 in the morning, so we start rowing in shifts, finally hitting the marina at dawn. Gf yelled at me for not calling from the wrong marina to come get us, didnt wanna bug her. Lessons learned: take food and water. Take a jacket. Double check outboard before heading out. Call gf no matter the hour. Take 2 car batteries...
 
drewogatory
4 minutes ago  
Davisite here as well. That's pretty low, but I've seen it that low a few times. Markley's Cove must be high and dry too then.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk
2 minutes ago  
Strange the state hasn't declared a drought yet

/I guess Gavin is too busy dealing with some idiotic recall
 
cyberspacedout
1 minute ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: cyberspacedout: steklo: Also the famous Lake Meade is also losing a lot of water. I think it has something to do with...

[lovethesepics.com image 850x566]

Vegas is only a fraction of the demand. They have to constantly release a certain amount of water through the Hoover Dam so that Southern California, Arizona, and even part of Mexico can tap into the Colorado River and suck it dry.

Hoover Dam is a hydroelectric power producing dam. It has to release water to generate electricity.


True, but its function as a power plant is secondary to its use for water distribution. Most of the generated electricity goes to Southern California, though, so that adds another reason for them to exercise their water rights:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hoover_​D​am#Power_distribution
 
