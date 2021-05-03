 Skip to content
(LGBTQ Nation)   Yelling out "I'm not a racist" in a meeting several times will not make that somehow magically true, just like yelling out "Biggie Smalls" in a bathroom will not make him appear
    Followup, Racism, critical race theory, Missouri school district's community forum, Rockwood School District  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A video of a white mother breaking down in tears about how she's "not a racist, dammit!" at a Missouri school district's community forum has gone viral.

Oh that sounds like the least believable "I'm not a racist" in the history of America, and I didn't even listen to it yet.
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't you need a bathroom mirror to summon Biggie?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure if he wants to be involved or not...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a handy rule to remember. If you say "I'm not a racist" in a group setting in most circumstances you are most certainly a racist.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I start the beginning of every work email with 'Look, I'm not racist but..." just to keep people on their toes. My signature is 'Yours in Christ"
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I HAVE BLACK FRIENDS!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People yapping on about critical race theory are almost always people who haven't been anywhere near the level of education required to have encountered it.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm not a racist. I'm a race-errr."

- Dale Earnhardt
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do the school administrators not even know what's being taught?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who are the fragile snowflakes again?
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh shiat, I've been doing it wrong.
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: A video of a white mother breaking down in tears about how she's "not a racist, dammit!" at a Missouri school district's community forum has gone viral.

Oh that sounds like the least believable "I'm not a racist" in the history of America, and I didn't even listen to it yet.


Always the tears as a last resort.

White with years have killed A LOT of black men.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a racist
Your a racist
He's a racist
She's a racist
Wouldn't you want to be a racist too?
Be a racist
Join fark.com
Be a racist.
Think my dog is a racist
Be a racist
( Fade out )
 
mainsail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This Twitter thread (short) has been a good explainer I've seen. https://twitter.com/dlewicki/status/1​3​89249363671662594
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She is one of the most innocent little girls in the whole world, and she has friends, Black and white kids in her classroom, and she doesn't see any difference," she said.

Because nothing signals non-racism like the phrase "I don't see color." Now tell us about your bones. Do you have a racist bone in your body?
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  

padraig: Lambskincoat: A video of a white mother breaking down in tears about how she's "not a racist, dammit!" at a Missouri school district's community forum has gone viral.

Oh that sounds like the least believable "I'm not a racist" in the history of America, and I didn't even listen to it yet.

Always the tears as a last resort.

White with years have killed A LOT of black men.


DAFUQ autocorrect?

White women tears have killed a lot of black men.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Here's a handy rule to remember. If you say "I'm not a racist" in a group setting in most circumstances you are most certainly a racist.


Usually.  One of my favorites though was a friend of mine listening to a diatribe about Filipinos.  He patiently sat through this mess, and then said: "Well, I gotta say I'm not a racist but... <nice long pause> you - you are."  And walked away.  I gave him a round of farking applause.  As did the other 3 people that weren't Mr. Racist.

/in a surprising plot twist, Mr. Racist actually took that to heart
//went around and talked to his friends, asked them if he was a racist or what
///they mostly said yes, and he did try to change that behavior - some success some failure but he did make the effort
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Here's a handy rule to remember. If you say "I'm not a racist" in a group setting in most circumstances you are most certainly a racist.


This.

Honestly the best thing for them would be to think. "Ok, I'm a racist, now what should I do with this information?"

Like many things, step 1 is admitting you have a problem.
 
padraig
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: "She is one of the most innocent little girls in the whole world, and she has friends, Black and white kids in her classroom, and she doesn't see any difference," she said.

Because nothing signals non-racism like the phrase "I don't see color." Now tell us about your bones. Do you have a racist bone in your body?


When people say "I don't see colours", they actually mean "I don't let racism bother my pretty little head"
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm not racist!  I just don't want my children being taught that black people are discriminated against due to the power structures and institutions in this country being inherently racist because it threatens my sense of superiority as a white American!
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's time we had a real, honest conversation about race in this country. Unless you try to participate in that conversation with anything other than "Wow, I really have a lot to learn. Thank you for telling me what I should think." Then we'll publicly shame you and try to ruin your life.

The problem with Critical Race Theory is that its an academic concept, for the consideration and debate of academics. Having some warmed over version of it pass through the classrooms of mediocre teachers to dipshiat kids and their dipshiat parents has turned it into what it is today: a club to be wielded by people who don't understand it to bludgeon other people who don't understand it.
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: "She is one of the most innocent little girls in the whole world, and she has friends, Black and white kids in her classroom, and she doesn't see any difference," she said.

Because nothing signals non-racism like the phrase "I don't see color." Now tell us about your bones. Do you have a racist bone in your body?


My mother loves to say "I don't see color." She's get mad when my brother (whose wife is Indian) tries to explain why that's racist bullshiat.

/racists gonna racist
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
hissatsu:

Willi One Blood Whiney, Whiney Extnd Mix
Youtube X-9AWtcH6qQ
 
Bungles
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Circusdog320: Here's a handy rule to remember. If you say "I'm not a racist" in a group setting in most circumstances you are most certainly a racist.

Usually.  One of my favorites though was a friend of mine listening to a diatribe about Filipinos.  He patiently sat through this mess, and then said: "Well, I gotta say I'm not a racist but... <nice long pause> you - you are."  And walked away.  I gave him a round of farking applause.  As did the other 3 people that weren't Mr. Racist.

/in a surprising plot twist, Mr. Racist actually took that to heart
//went around and talked to his friends, asked them if he was a racist or what
///they mostly said yes, and he did try to change that behavior - some success some failure but he did make the effort


I (a white person) have lived in multiple countries, and many, many times I've found myself in awkward conversations (usually with a partner's parents or similar) when someone has gone on about the evils of immigrants, with them buying up all the houses or whatever their bugbear of the day is.

When I politely point out that I... ummm... am an immigrant, they do the usual "Oh, I don't mean people like you, of course!".

Just say it. You means non-white people, don't you, not immigrants?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Super Chronic:

The racist bone helped create her kids!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bungles: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Circusdog320: Here's a handy rule to remember. If you say "I'm not a racist" in a group setting in most circumstances you are most certainly a racist.

Usually.  One of my favorites though was a friend of mine listening to a diatribe about Filipinos.  He patiently sat through this mess, and then said: "Well, I gotta say I'm not a racist but... <nice long pause> you - you are."  And walked away.  I gave him a round of farking applause.  As did the other 3 people that weren't Mr. Racist.

/in a surprising plot twist, Mr. Racist actually took that to heart
//went around and talked to his friends, asked them if he was a racist or what
///they mostly said yes, and he did try to change that behavior - some success some failure but he did make the effort

I (a white person) have lived in multiple countries, and many, many times I've found myself in awkward conversations (usually with a partner's parents or similar) when someone has gone on about the evils of immigrants, with them buying up all the houses or whatever their bugbear of the day is.

When I politely point out that I... ummm... am an immigrant, they do the usual "Oh, I don't mean people like you, of course!".

Just say it. You means non-white people, don't you, not immigrants?


"You're not an immigrant.  You're an expat, duh.  Why do you think we came up with that term."
 
peasandcarrots
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bungles: People yapping on about critical race theory are almost always people who haven't been anywhere near the level of education required to have encountered it.


I had to look it up. I never heard of it. All I knew about it was that Mallard Fillmore was losing his shiat about it a few months ago. It's basically exploring race as a construct, and how the construct of race affects the legal system. Shines a pretty bright light on why right-wingers are freaking out about it, because they're big on passing racist laws that don't look racist, like voter ID requirements. Exploring invisible injustice in the law is a great way to get the majority to lose their entire minds.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So I guess Real America has moved on from Obama's Common Core Math ruining schools.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I can't be racist, I watched Hamilton AND Bridgerton!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: It's time we had a real, honest conversation about race in this country. Unless you try to participate in that conversation with anything other than "Wow, I really have a lot to learn. Thank you for telling me what I should think." Then we'll publicly shame you and try to ruin your life.

The problem with Critical Race Theory is that its an academic concept, for the consideration and debate of academics. Having some warmed over version of it pass through the classrooms of mediocre teachers to dipshiat kids and their dipshiat parents has turned it into what it is today: a club to be wielded by people who don't understand it to bludgeon other people who don't understand it.


This.

Critical race theory is way above elementary or even high school level. We're going to get teachers explaining it in ways it's not meant to be discussed, and causing more harm than good.

All that said, race relations can and should be taught early and often. Instead of pretending we "don't see race" we should acknowledge that we DO see it, and the impact of it, and how to avoid the negative effects.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: "She is one of the most innocent little girls in the whole world, and she has friends, Black and white kids in her classroom, and she doesn't see any difference," she said.

Because nothing signals non-racism like the phrase "I don't see color." Now tell us about your bones. Do you have a racist bone in your body?


An entire generation of people were taught not to see color, to not use the color of a persons skin as their defining characteristic.  They were taught that racism is denying people an opportunity because of the color of their skin and it's wrong to do that among other things.  They've lived their lives according to that.  Now the definition of racism has changed and morons are calling those people racists for doing what they were taught in school.  It's dumb and counterproductive.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: "She is one of the most innocent little girls in the whole world, and she has friends, Black and white kids in her classroom, and she doesn't see any difference," she said.

Because nothing signals non-racism like the phrase "I don't see color." Now tell us about your bones. Do you have a racist bone in your body?


I want to see her stance on purple people.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bungles: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Circusdog320: Here's a handy rule to remember. If you say "I'm not a racist" in a group setting in most circumstances you are most certainly a racist.

Usually.  One of my favorites though was a friend of mine listening to a diatribe about Filipinos.  He patiently sat through this mess, and then said: "Well, I gotta say I'm not a racist but... <nice long pause> you - you are."  And walked away.  I gave him a round of farking applause.  As did the other 3 people that weren't Mr. Racist.

/in a surprising plot twist, Mr. Racist actually took that to heart
//went around and talked to his friends, asked them if he was a racist or what
///they mostly said yes, and he did try to change that behavior - some success some failure but he did make the effort

I (a white person) have lived in multiple countries, and many, many times I've found myself in awkward conversations (usually with a partner's parents or similar) when someone has gone on about the evils of immigrants, with them buying up all the houses or whatever their bugbear of the day is.

When I politely point out that I... ummm... am an immigrant, they do the usual "Oh, I don't mean people like you, of course!".

Just say it. You means non-white people, don't you, not immigrants?


Well no, of course not.  That's not true at all!

/they mean something a lot less euphemistic than 'non-white' people
//same folks that like to do finger quotes whilst saying African American
///or use n-word like now that they're not saying the slur it's fine to rant like a klansman otherwise
 
Bungles
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

peasandcarrots: Bungles: People yapping on about critical race theory are almost always people who haven't been anywhere near the level of education required to have encountered it.

I had to look it up. I never heard of it. All I knew about it was that Mallard Fillmore was losing his shiat about it a few months ago. It's basically exploring race as a construct, and how the construct of race affects the legal system. Shines a pretty bright light on why right-wingers are freaking out about it, because they're big on passing racist laws that don't look racist, like voter ID requirements. Exploring invisible injustice in the law is a great way to get the majority to lose their entire minds.


It's like screaming in a preschool parents' meeting "Stop teaching my children Baudrillard's simulacra postmoderism theory!!".

Honey, unless your child is moonlighting at Harvard, they ain't being taught that. And you have no idea what it is.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Super Chronic: "She is one of the most innocent little girls in the whole world, and she has friends, Black and white kids in her classroom, and she doesn't see any difference," she said.

Because nothing signals non-racism like the phrase "I don't see color." Now tell us about your bones. Do you have a racist bone in your body?

An entire generation of people were taught not to see color, to not use the color of a persons skin as their defining characteristic.  They were taught that racism is denying people an opportunity because of the color of their skin and it's wrong to do that among other things.  They've lived their lives according to that. Now the definition of racism has changed and morons are calling those people racists for doing what they were taught in school.  It's dumb and counterproductive.


You should have started by saying "I'm not a racist."
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
LL316
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"She is one of the most innocent little girls in the whole world, and she has friends, Black and white kids in her classroom, and she doesn't see any difference,"

There's your problem.  Why do so many white people think not seeing a difference is a good thing? Differences are fantastic.  CELEBRATE them.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTFA:... forum organizer Kenneth Rosa, who does not have kids in the district. He said that he wanted to get involved because of the baseball hat controversy. ... No school officials attended the forum.

So a guy with no kids in the school district, complaining about a school's curriculum, which the school district has stated isn't actually in the curriculum, held a forum without the school officials there.  Yeah, I'm with Kelly O'Brian here: "This is an echo chamber of white people," she said as she was booed by the crowd.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Bungles: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Circusdog320: Here's a handy rule to remember. If you say "I'm not a racist" in a group setting in most circumstances you are most certainly a racist.

Usually.  One of my favorites though was a friend of mine listening to a diatribe about Filipinos.  He patiently sat through this mess, and then said: "Well, I gotta say I'm not a racist but... <nice long pause> you - you are."  And walked away.  I gave him a round of farking applause.  As did the other 3 people that weren't Mr. Racist.

/in a surprising plot twist, Mr. Racist actually took that to heart
//went around and talked to his friends, asked them if he was a racist or what
///they mostly said yes, and he did try to change that behavior - some success some failure but he did make the effort

I (a white person) have lived in multiple countries, and many, many times I've found myself in awkward conversations (usually with a partner's parents or similar) when someone has gone on about the evils of immigrants, with them buying up all the houses or whatever their bugbear of the day is.

When I politely point out that I... ummm... am an immigrant, they do the usual "Oh, I don't mean people like you, of course!".

Just say it. You means non-white people, don't you, not immigrants?

"You're not an immigrant.  You're an expat, duh.  Why do you think we came up with that term."


And your melatonin level during border crossing dictates the labels. It is depressing.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Quickest way to find out if someone really doesn't see race or color is to point out that there is no such thing as a white or black race and those classifications were fabricated solely to create a class structure to give one group an advantage over another group based on something super convenient to identify . The level at which they lose their shiat will tell you how much of their identity is really tied to "whiteness" and white supremacy.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Super Chronic: "She is one of the most innocent little girls in the whole world, and she has friends, Black and white kids in her classroom, and she doesn't see any difference," she said.

Because nothing signals non-racism like the phrase "I don't see color." Now tell us about your bones. Do you have a racist bone in your body?

An entire generation of people were taught not to see color, to not use the color of a persons skin as their defining characteristic.  They were taught that racism is denying people an opportunity because of the color of their skin and it's wrong to do that among other things.  They've lived their lives according to that.  Now the definition of racism has changed and morons are calling those people racists for doing what they were taught in school.  It's dumb and counterproductive.


The racial ideologues want an explicitly racist social structure, which is the entire problem.  We spent decades trying to root out racism and ideas that people should be defined by their skin color, and now the left wants to throw away all of the gains because identity politics offers a path to power.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: New Rising Sun: Bungles: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Circusdog320: Here's a handy rule to remember. If you say "I'm not a racist" in a group setting in most circumstances you are most certainly a racist.

Usually.  One of my favorites though was a friend of mine listening to a diatribe about Filipinos.  He patiently sat through this mess, and then said: "Well, I gotta say I'm not a racist but... <nice long pause> you - you are."  And walked away.  I gave him a round of farking applause.  As did the other 3 people that weren't Mr. Racist.

/in a surprising plot twist, Mr. Racist actually took that to heart
//went around and talked to his friends, asked them if he was a racist or what
///they mostly said yes, and he did try to change that behavior - some success some failure but he did make the effort

I (a white person) have lived in multiple countries, and many, many times I've found myself in awkward conversations (usually with a partner's parents or similar) when someone has gone on about the evils of immigrants, with them buying up all the houses or whatever their bugbear of the day is.

When I politely point out that I... ummm... am an immigrant, they do the usual "Oh, I don't mean people like you, of course!".

Just say it. You means non-white people, don't you, not immigrants?

"You're not an immigrant.  You're an expat, duh.  Why do you think we came up with that term."

And your melatonin level during border crossing dictates the labels. It is depressing.


Melatonin? Mel-a-nin. quo vadis, autocorrect?
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"She is one of the most innocent little girls in the whole world, and she has friends, Black and white kids in her classroom, and she doesn't see any difference,"

All you peopletm calling this out are just insensitive...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mainsail
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bungles: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Circusdog320: Here's a handy rule to remember. If you say "I'm not a racist" in a group setting in most circumstances you are most certainly a racist.

Usually.  One of my favorites though was a friend of mine listening to a diatribe about Filipinos.  He patiently sat through this mess, and then said: "Well, I gotta say I'm not a racist but... <nice long pause> you - you are."  And walked away.  I gave him a round of farking applause.  As did the other 3 people that weren't Mr. Racist.

/in a surprising plot twist, Mr. Racist actually took that to heart
//went around and talked to his friends, asked them if he was a racist or what
///they mostly said yes, and he did try to change that behavior - some success some failure but he did make the effort

I (a white person) have lived in multiple countries, and many, many times I've found myself in awkward conversations (usually with a partner's parents or similar) when someone has gone on about the evils of immigrants, with them buying up all the houses or whatever their bugbear of the day is.

When I politely point out that I... ummm... am an immigrant, they do the usual "Oh, I don't mean people like you, of course!".

Just say it. You means non-white people, don't you, not immigrants?


This, completely. Additionally, the number of Irish undocumented workers in a lot of cities is quite large, but nobody is up in arms about them.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Jeebus Saves: Super Chronic: "She is one of the most innocent little girls in the whole world, and she has friends, Black and white kids in her classroom, and she doesn't see any difference," she said.

Because nothing signals non-racism like the phrase "I don't see color." Now tell us about your bones. Do you have a racist bone in your body?

An entire generation of people were taught not to see color, to not use the color of a persons skin as their defining characteristic.  They were taught that racism is denying people an opportunity because of the color of their skin and it's wrong to do that among other things.  They've lived their lives according to that.  Now the definition of racism has changed and morons are calling those people racists for doing what they were taught in school.  It's dumb and counterproductive.

The racial ideologues want an explicitly racist social structure, which is the entire problem.  We spent decades trying to root out racism and ideas that people should be defined by their skin color, and now the left wants to throw away all of the gains because identity politics offers a path to power.


Not trying very hard. But honestly, if you are a mediocre white person, what's the incentive? Right?
 
Bungles
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mainsail: Bungles: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Circusdog320: Here's a handy rule to remember. If you say "I'm not a racist" in a group setting in most circumstances you are most certainly a racist.

Usually.  One of my favorites though was a friend of mine listening to a diatribe about Filipinos.  He patiently sat through this mess, and then said: "Well, I gotta say I'm not a racist but... <nice long pause> you - you are."  And walked away.  I gave him a round of farking applause.  As did the other 3 people that weren't Mr. Racist.

/in a surprising plot twist, Mr. Racist actually took that to heart
//went around and talked to his friends, asked them if he was a racist or what
///they mostly said yes, and he did try to change that behavior - some success some failure but he did make the effort

I (a white person) have lived in multiple countries, and many, many times I've found myself in awkward conversations (usually with a partner's parents or similar) when someone has gone on about the evils of immigrants, with them buying up all the houses or whatever their bugbear of the day is.

When I politely point out that I... ummm... am an immigrant, they do the usual "Oh, I don't mean people like you, of course!".

Just say it. You means non-white people, don't you, not immigrants?

This, completely. Additionally, the number of Irish undocumented workers in a lot of cities is quite large, but nobody is up in arms about them.


The majority of people who breech their visa conditions in multiple Western countries (politely called "over stayers" rather than "illegal immigrants") are British and Australians, usually backpackers.

Oddly enough, this horde of white illegal immigrants are rarely, if ever, mentioned.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: An entire generation of people were taught not to see color, to not use the color of a persons skin as their defining characteristic.  They were taught that racism is denying people an opportunity because of the color of their skin and it's wrong to do that among other things.  They've lived their lives according to that.  Now the definition of racism has changed and morons are calling those people racists for doing what they were taught in school.  It's dumb and counterproductive.


This bears repeating.  It peaked in the 1990's but "race is only skin deep" was kind of necessary for 30 years or so just to get people to wrap their heads around the concept of other races being people in a more concrete sense.  We're moving on.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Jesus. That's the last 5 years in a nutshell.
 
OldJames
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I always tell people I am racist. If they question me, I tell them I bet they can't install Arch Linux because they are __________. When they say they don't even know what Arch Linux is, I say, see, I knew it. If it is at a dinner, I accuse them of liking salad. Which is gross. It doesn't matter what race they are, it works for all of them.
 
