(ABC 30 Fresno)   "Explosion in 3-alarm Fresno fire nearly injures dozens of firefighters" - In other news, subby nearly won a Nobel prize for nearly proving the existence of aliens   (abc30.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What nearly happened is definitely not news, it's Fark.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was probably the single worst article I've ever read from a major network affiliate. I had to read it 5 times and I'm still confused.

I think video is making writers really, really lazy.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First 9/11 and now this.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A moose once nearly bit my sister while I was nearly taking a arrow to the knee.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead on the River: A moose once nearly bit my sister while I was nearly taking a arrow to the knee.


Are you having a stroke?
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: That was probably the single worst article I've ever read from a major network affiliate. I had to read it 5 times and I'm still confused.

I think video is making writers really, really lazy.


and SEO. You'll find a ton of articles out there that say things in a really awkward way or repeat themselves with slightly different sentences halfway through the article, because they are gaming the Search engine.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Dead on the River: A moose once nearly bit my sister while I was nearly taking a arrow to the knee.

Are you having a stroke?


Nearly.
 
HempHead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fresno?

FresYES!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*throws away my Nobel Prize for Attempted Chemistry*
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tree falling wrong way nearly injures lumberjack
 
Bloodnok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"3-alarm Fresno fire"

Pretty sure that's the name of like every other extra-spicy chipotle chicken wing sauce.
 
gbv23
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"Armenian Woman.....stay away from me-hee"

i.imgur.comView Full Size


/ "Fresno Indian" = Armenian
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fresno? Nobody goes to Fresno anymore...
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 660x371]


Fun fact: I work in that building on the left (well been wfh since March 2020, but we'll be back... someday). The photo was taken from the Heart Hospital. I used to walk over and get a cup of coffee at their cafeteria sometimes.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I feel like a lot of things in Fresno need to be tempered by the fact that the entire place gets overtaken with the scent of cowschwitz. Every night. If I had to smell that every night, I'd probably be angry too.
 
bughunter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I nearly had a threeway with Christina Hendricks and Madeline Albright.

Nearly.
 
twenty one characters
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: I feel like a lot of things in Fresno need to be tempered by the fact that the entire place gets overtaken with the scent of cowschwitz. Every night. If I had to smell that every night, I'd probably be angry too.


That and the meth, and Madera, but I repeat myself...
/this was probably meth
 
