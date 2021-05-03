 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   A hundred vials of Covid vaccines stolen in Purdy burglaries, which police describe as an ugly crime   (kiro7.com) divider line
19
    More: Sick, Dentistry, Burglary, Theft, KIRO-TV, lot cleaner, Police, Pierce County Sheriff, stolen vaccines  
•       •       •

321 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2021 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The burglary, she says, might signal the end of her business here.

"Not only did I spend about $10,000 building up the space," she said, "and then you're looking at having to restock all inventory, all tools."


Do these businesses not have insurance?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Boy, you got a Purdy Moderna."
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: "Boy, you got a Purdy Moderna."


FTA:

Among the items stolen were 100 vials of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"Boy, you got a Purdy Johnson."
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sources are advising the general public not to take any via their Purdy mouths...
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: The burglary, she says, might signal the end of her business here.

"Not only did I spend about $10,000 building up the space," she said, "and then you're looking at having to restock all inventory, all tools."


Do these businesses not have insurance?


Insurance is Socialism.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does a dentistry office have Botox?
 
mrparks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Jokes on you, thief. No one wants vaccine.
 
Bannanaslug
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

wxboy: blatz514: The burglary, she says, might signal the end of her business here.

"Not only did I spend about $10,000 building up the space," she said, "and then you're looking at having to restock all inventory, all tools."


Do these businesses not have insurance?

Insurance is Socialism.


According to my neighbour Ned, insurance is a form of gambling.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

grokca: Why does a dentistry office have Botox?


Because when you have bruxism or need Botox for migraines, they're likely the best place to get it. Plus the cosmetic side gig is lucrative.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mrparks: Jokes on you, thief. No one wants vaccine.


They stole it specifically to destroy it.
 
mrparks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: mrparks: Jokes on you, thief. No one wants vaccine.

They stole it specifically to destroy it.


I don't see any proof of that. If we can just make sh*t up, they're going to sell the prick for 20 bucks a jab.

Also I'm very angry with you for tricking me into reading an article.

💢!
 
morg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: mrparks: Jokes on you, thief. No one wants vaccine.

They stole it specifically to destroy it.


To get a better signal in their basement.
 
zjoik
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: mrparks: Jokes on you, thief. No one wants vaccine.

They stole it specifically to destroy it.

"Tens of thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen from a hair salon and a dentist's office"


maybe they thought they were back in the middle ages (complete with plague), and were attempting to become the local barber/dentist/doctor/surgeon
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

blatz514: The burglary, she says, might signal the end of her business here.

"Not only did I spend about $10,000 building up the space," she said, "and then you're looking at having to restock all inventory, all tools."


Do these businesses not have insurance?


If spending 10k is a stretch they probably couldn't afford the insurance premiums
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
After about 12 hours out of a freezer, they would become a hundred vials of saline solution.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I read about this in their local newspaper, The Purdy Mouth.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What a vial act.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.